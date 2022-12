Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Fighters Simulator Codes are redeemed by players for extra tokens, Divine fruit, and boosts that multiply the accumulation of yen, luck, damage, and super drops. Players can redeem all codes, but a few are for only group members.

Players need these rewards to start strong and quickly become one of the top players in the game. If not for these codes, players will be easily bored by the initial grind, as things move extremely slowly.

For more codes, players can follow the creator on their Twitter account, @ChillzStudios. They can also join their official Discord and Roblox groups for new codes and all the latest game updates.

Players in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator get to make a team of characters from ultra-popular Japanese animated series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and more. Once the characters have been adequately trained, they can be used to tackle enemies.

Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

All active codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

1MilFaves - This active code can be redeemed by players for Yen and XP boosts

BillionVisits - This active code can be redeemed by players for 1 super Luck boost, 1 super drop boost, 1 Illusionist ticket, 50 Passive tokens, 1 Dungeon token, and 25 Requiem tokens

BronzePiece_ - This active code can be redeemed by players for free boosts and rewards

DungeonRefund2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for several boosts

DungeonRefund3 - This active code can be redeemed by players for several boosts

Insane1Million - This active code can be redeemed by players for x1 super Luck boost, x1 super drop boost, x10 Passive tokens, X1 super DMG boost, x1 super Yen boost, and x1 Defense token

MiniUpdatePog - This active code can be redeemed by players for several boosts

otrademark - This active code can be redeemed by players for a Divine fruit

RealDaireb - This active code can be redeemed by players for free boosts and rewards

SoulAcademy - This active code can be redeemed by players for several boosts

Sub2Codenex - This active code can be redeemed by players for a 10 minute Luck boost

Sub2Veyar - This active code can be redeemed by players for a 10 minute Luck boost

sulley1m - This active code can be redeemed by players for Luck boost and Damage boost (Players must join the game's offical Roblox group)

SummerEvent2 - This active code can be redeemed by players for several rewards

SummerEvent - This active code can be redeemed by players for several boosts

Thanks900k - This active code can be redeemed by players for several rewards

TheAbyss - This active code can be redeemed by players for 1 Dungeon token, 1 super XP boost, 10 Passive tokens, 1 super Damage boost, 3 Luck boosts, 10 Requiem tokens, and a dungeon cooldown reset

ToadBoi - This active code can be redeemed by players for a 10 minute Luck boost

UpdateDelaySad - This active code can be redeemed by players for several rewards

WorldAtWar - This active code can be redeemed by players for several rewards

The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

2k22 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for various rewards

700klikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for various rewards

800klikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free rewards

DivineColosseum - This inactive code was redeemed by players for rewards

FashionEmpire - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a variety of rewards

FourthOfJuly - This inactive code was redeemed by players for several boosts

Gold500k - This inactive code was redeemed by players for boost

HalfBillion - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free boosts and rewards

KingdomFour - This inactive code was redeemed by players for rewards

LandOfGuts - This inactive code was redeemed by players for several rewards

LuckIsland - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free boost

NinjaCity - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free rewards

NinjaCityRaid - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 2 tickets

OrcaPrison - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a variety of rewards

PsychicCity - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a boost

SlimeyIsland - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free boost

TimeTravelTokyo - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a variety of rewards

Update25.3 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a variety of rewards

WorldOfGames - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a variety of rewards

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game as usual and wait in the lobby.

Select the Twitter logo on the left side of the screen.

Enter an active code in the space visible.

Press the green button to redeem the code.

The free rewards will be credited immediately to the player's account.

