Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game created by a verified group on Roblox called BlockZone. It is owned by a user called Nyxun.
The game is the ultimate stop for all anime fans. They can use their favorite anime characters like Naruto, Luffy, Saitama, and many more.
Most players tend to give up due to the initial pace of the game. Luckily, developers keep posting free codes that can be redeemed for extra in-game currency and other valuable rewards.
While players are already making money in the game, this gives them a head start on getting the top spot on the leaderboard.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in Anime Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- 1billionvisits! - Redeem to get 75,000 Chikara Shards
- 1millionsubsfrango - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- 2millionsingroup! - Redeem to get 20,000 Chikara Shards
- 300ksubstigretv - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- Bigboi100k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- defidstream - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards
- defild700k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- Defild800k - Redeem to get 10,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- Defildyen - Redeem to get 1,000 Yen
- dwax10k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k! - Redeem to get 5,000 Chikara Shards
- Emperador2kcode - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards
- Emperadorstar - Redeem to get 5,000 Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo - Redeem to get 1,500 Chikara Shards
- frango2yen - Redeem to get 500 Yen
- Frangonewcode - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k - Redeem to get 3,000 Chikara Shards
- L3NI - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- medtw50k - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards
- NNG - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- sub2defildplays - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- sub2emperadormaxi - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- sub2hakimbo - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- sub2razorfishgaming - Redeem to get 500 Yen
- Sub2tanqr - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo - Redeem to get 500 Yen
- subfrango - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards
- subtokelvingts - Redeem to get 500 Yen
- subtomrrhino - Redeem to get 500 Yen
- Tigre200k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
- tigretvsub - Redeem to get Chikara Shards
The steps to redeem these free codes are mentioned further in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
If players see a code on this list, that means it is not going to work:
- thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara Shards
- 10kfollowers - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- 1seventy5kay - Chikara Shards
- 20kblockzone - Chikara Shards
- 5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- 500kmembers - Chikara Shards
- 500komg - Chikara Shards
- 700klikes - Chikara Shards
- 900kmembers - Chikara Shards
- anotherbugfix - Chikara Shards
- astounding225 - Chikara Shards
- bloodlinefixes - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- bloodlinesfixed - Chikara Shards
- christmas19 - Chikara Shards
- dance - Chikara Shards
- defild - Chikara Shards
- dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- emilioglad30k - Chikara Shards
- Erbitosaiyan - Chikara Shards
- fav75 - 500 Yen
- frango2sub - 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Frangonovo - Chikara Shards
- GGgames40k - Chikara Shards
- gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- glorious400 - Chikara Shards
- GoodByeBugs - Chikara Shards
- ilovetobreath - Chikara Shards
- impeccabletwo75 - Chikara Shards
- Lastyearcode750k - Chikara Shards
- marvelous350thousand - Chikara Shards
- rollback - Chikara Shards
- secretrazorfishcode - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- seventyfivek - 500 Yen
- sub2kelvin - Chikara Shards
- Subemperadormaxi - Chikara Shards
- subn1colas - Chikara Shards
- Subtigretv - Chikara Shards
- subtofrangoforchikara - Chikara Shards
- thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- ThankYouEmilio - Chikara Shards
- tigre250k - Chikara Shards
- tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen
- tigretv2sub - Chikara Shards
- twitter5k - 10,000 Chikara Shards
- TwitterRewards - Chikara Shards
- TwitterRewards2 - Chikara Shards
- ty4100k - Chikara Shards
- VexoStream - Chikara Shards
- w0w300klikes - Chikara Shards
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?
Here are some easy steps you can follow to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and wait for it to load.
- Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste the active code into the text space.
- Finally, you can hit enter to complete the process.
You will immediately find the rewards added to your Roblox account.