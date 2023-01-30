Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game created by a verified group on Roblox called BlockZone. It is owned by a user called Nyxun.

The game is the ultimate stop for all anime fans. They can use their favorite anime characters like Naruto, Luffy, Saitama, and many more.

Most players tend to give up due to the initial pace of the game. Luckily, developers keep posting free codes that can be redeemed for extra in-game currency and other valuable rewards.

While players are already making money in the game, this gives them a head start on getting the top spot on the leaderboard.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

1billionvisits! - Redeem to get 75,000 Chikara Shards

1millionsubsfrango - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

2millionsingroup! - Redeem to get 20,000 Chikara Shards

300ksubstigretv - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

Bigboi100k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

defidstream - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards

defild700k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

Defild800k - Redeem to get 10,000 Chikara Shards

Defildpromo - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

Defildyen - Redeem to get 1,000 Yen

dwax10k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

elemperador100k! - Redeem to get 5,000 Chikara Shards

Emperador2kcode - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards

Emperadorstar - Redeem to get 5,000 Chikara Shards

emperadorsubs - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards

emperadorwapo - Redeem to get 1,500 Chikara Shards

frango2yen - Redeem to get 500 Yen

Frangonewcode - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards

kelvin600k - Redeem to get 3,000 Chikara Shards

L3NI - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

medtw50k - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards

Mrrhino50k - Redeem to get 2,000 Chikara Shards

n1colas2sub - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards

NNG - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

sub2defildplays - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

sub2emperadormaxi - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

sub2hakimbo - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

sub2razorfishgaming - Redeem to get 500 Yen

Sub2tanqr - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

sub2tplanetmilo - Redeem to get 500 Yen

subfrango - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

subtodefildplays - Redeem to get 1,000 Chikara Shards

subtokelvingts - Redeem to get 500 Yen

subtomrrhino - Redeem to get 500 Yen

Tigre200k - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

tigretvsub - Redeem to get Chikara Shards

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

If players see a code on this list, that means it is not going to work:

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara Shards

10kfollowers - 5,000 Chikara Shards

1seventy5kay - Chikara Shards

20kblockzone - Chikara Shards

5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara Shards

500kmembers - Chikara Shards

500komg - Chikara Shards

700klikes - Chikara Shards

900kmembers - Chikara Shards

anotherbugfix - Chikara Shards

astounding225 - Chikara Shards

bloodlinefixes - 5,000 Chikara Shards

bloodlinesfixed - Chikara Shards

christmas19 - Chikara Shards

dance - Chikara Shards

defild - Chikara Shards

dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara Shards

Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara Shards

emilioglad30k - Chikara Shards

Erbitosaiyan - Chikara Shards

fav75 - 500 Yen

frango2sub - 1,000 Chikara Shards

Frangonovo - Chikara Shards

GGgames40k - Chikara Shards

gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara Shards

glorious400 - Chikara Shards

GoodByeBugs - Chikara Shards

ilovetobreath - Chikara Shards

impeccabletwo75 - Chikara Shards

Lastyearcode750k - Chikara Shards

marvelous350thousand - Chikara Shards

rollback - Chikara Shards

secretrazorfishcode - 2,000 Chikara Shards

seventyfivek - 500 Yen

sub2kelvin - Chikara Shards

Subemperadormaxi - Chikara Shards

subn1colas - Chikara Shards

Subtigretv - Chikara Shards

subtofrangoforchikara - Chikara Shards

thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara Shards

ThankYouEmilio - Chikara Shards

tigre250k - Chikara Shards

tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen

tigretv2sub - Chikara Shards

twitter5k - 10,000 Chikara Shards

TwitterRewards - Chikara Shards

TwitterRewards2 - Chikara Shards

ty4100k - Chikara Shards

VexoStream - Chikara Shards

w0w300klikes - Chikara Shards

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Here are some easy steps you can follow to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

Copy and paste the active code into the text space.

Finally, you can hit enter to complete the process.

You will immediately find the rewards added to your Roblox account.

