Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is a fun game that combines the tycoon genre with everyone's favorite anime theme. Players get to build models from the anime they choose to collect more Yen. With better models, they will earn more Yen, the game's currency helps purchase items and upgrades from the game shop.

Players will hardly earn enough Yen to build an empire in the beginning stages of the game. Thus, developers post free codes to motivate players and get a headstart in the Roblox game. If used wisely, players can also hope to see their name on the scoreboard sooner than expected.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Anime Fighting Tycoon

Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon

Listed below is the active code in the game:

15KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25,000 free Yen

Redeeming this active code is very easy. Players can further see the detailed steps to redeem the free code in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon

The following code does not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

LetSGo$1 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free Yen

The developers have promised to release a new code when the game's like count increases to 100K. Players should consider heading to the game's homepage and giving it a thumbs up.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the platform and sign up using the username and password you created.

Now that you are logged in, you may search for the game by putting the name of the game in the search bar and hitting enter.

Click on the game's thumbnail to visit the game's homepage.

You can also see the thumbs-up button below the green play button.

Once done, you can click on the green button to start the game.

You don't have to log in again. Wait for the game to load. This is common in all Roblox games.

Once the game has loaded, stay in the spawn area and click on the Settings icon on the top left-hand side of the screen.

You should be able to see a small window pop up.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box.

The final step is to hit enter and wait for the free Yen to be credited.

Controls in Anime Fighting Tycoon

Although the creators have not used the typical A, W, and D keys, the control keys are in the same row on the keyboard for easy movement. Here are the controls in the game:

R - Shiftlock (L3 on console)

Q - Dash (X on console)

E - Block (B on console)

Space - Double Jump

The latest update in Anime Fighting Tycoon

The game saw an Update 1 on January 29, 2023, and below are the highlights:

13 new powers have been added.

8 more Yen-based powers have been introduced.

Players can now see 1 boss drop

Creators are awarding 1 as a reward

3 new game pass powers with transformation

A new boss to test a player's might.

A new feature of Yen and gamepass gifting.

Some minute console adjustments and fixes.

5 steps to play the game

Follow these steps to reach the end of the game:

Generate Yen by building models or redeeming free codes.

Start collecting powers and then upgrade them.

Take on the challenges and defeat the bosses.

Keep practicing by fighting with friends or other online players.

Always upgrade the base for more Yen.

These steps will undoubtedly help players come out on top, but they must also think of creative ways to win every challenge to get that top spot on the scoreboard.

