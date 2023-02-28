Roblox Anime Journey codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Journey is an anime-themed game with characters from multiple iconic series like Naruto Shippuden, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more. Players must pick and train their characters to become the most powerful heroes. They can become stronger by fighting against other competitors and powerful bosses.

Since the game has a slow start, developers keep posting free codes that can be redeemed for free gems, spins, and other items. This will give players a headstart in the game and a chance to quickly see their names on the leaderboard.

For more codes, they can follow the developer's Twitter account, @Paida_sc.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Anime Journey

Active codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

35K_LIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5 Spins and 100 Gems

40K_LIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 Gems and 15 Spins

60K_FAVS - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 30 minutes of 2x XP and a Stat Reset

BOKUNOHERO - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 10 Spins and 100 Gems

KELVINGTS - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 20 spins and a clothing item

LEADERBOARDS - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 200 Gems and 10 Spins

LELYGAMER - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 10 Spins

LITTLE_UPDATE3 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 20k Coins and 10 Minutes of XP Boost

MYHEROACADEMIA - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 20k Coins and an XP Boost

OGVEXX - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 20 Minute Boost

THANKS - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Spins, 200 Gems, 20k Coins, and 1 hour of XP Boost

This article will explain how players can redeem their free codes.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Journey

The following additions don't work anymore. Players can pore through this list to avoid redeeming expired codes:

10KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

15KDISC - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

25KDISC - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

25KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed for a Stat Reset, 15 minutes of 2x XP, and 15 Spins

2kplayers - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

2MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed for a Stat Reset and 5 Spins

40KFAVS - This inactive code was redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Spins

5KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

7.5KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

AtlasZero - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

BLACKCLOVER - This inactive code was redeemed for 5 spins

Central_Nerd - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 Spins

EXP_BOOST - This inactive code was redeemed for an XP Boost

Frango - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 minutes of 2x XP and 5 Spins

LucasBestDev - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 spins

NEWUPDATE - This inactive code was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

REBALANCE - This inactive code was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

SPINFOREVERYONE - This inactive code was redeemed for 10 Spins

TigreTV - This inactive code was redeemed for 20 spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Journey?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem Roblox codes in the game:

Launch the game.

Click on the Gift icon.

Copy and paste the code in the text box.

Press the Redeem button to get the rewards.

Following a successful redemption, rewards will be added to your Roblox account.

Poll : 0 votes