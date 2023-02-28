Roblox Anime Warriors codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Warriors is a game that has almost all popular anime characters. It's a team-based game where players unite and take on powerful bosses. One must continuously upgrade their avatars to complete quests and clear every level.

Players can redeem free codes in the game published by the developers to get extra gems and free items that can be extremely helpful in the early stages of the game. Players simply have to follow Anime Warriors: @AnimeWarriorsBZ and BlockZone: @BlockZone_ for more codes and game updates.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Anime Warriors

Active codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Here are the active codes in the game:

[email protected]_DevCrow - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

[email protected] - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

[email protected]_exile - This active code can be redeemed to get 50 Gems

[email protected] - This active code can be redeemed to get 50 Gems

[email protected] - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

[email protected] - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

[email protected]_orL - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

[email protected] - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

[email protected] - This active code can be redeemed to get Gems

UPDATE2 - This active code can be redeemed to get 250 Gems and Quest Beater Item

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

125KTHUMBSUP - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 200 Crystals

2022RELEASE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Crystals

5kL1kes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 30 minutes x2 Yen boost

BOOM350k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 350 Gems

CRAFTINGSHERE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Gems

Incredible10k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a free boost

RELEASE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Crystals

RELEASE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Crystals

SeventyFiveK - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Crystals

THANKS4100KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Crystals

Twenty5kLikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Crystals

TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 250 Crystals

ULTIMATES400KGEMS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 400 Gems

ULTIMATES400KMATS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 40 Random Materials

UPDATE1MH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 300 Crystals

WOAHFiftyKLikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 150 Crystals

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Warriors?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox desktop app or visit the website.

Look for the game and click on the thumbnail to open the home page of the game.

Click on the green play button to start the game. Wait for it to load for a few minutes.

Once the game is fully loaded, press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.

Enter your Twitter handle to enable code redemption.

Enter the code in the text box.

Click on Redeem to complete the process.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you should restart the game and try again.

Once the code is redeemed, the rewards will be added to your Roblox account immediately.

Poll : 0 votes