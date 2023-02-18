Roblox Ant Colony Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Ant Colony Simulator is a straightforward game that teaches players what survival of the fittest means. Players will see the world through the eyes of an ant and learn how they collect food and other rewards. They can also build an army of godly ants to battle against some tough bosses.

Players will need free codes at the beginning of the game since the pace only picks up later. The game's creators publish free codes for players to get a headstart by giving them free eggs and boosts to grow faster to take on stronger enemies at lower levels.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Ant Colony Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Ant Colony Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

Ant - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Antreats, Royal Jello, and Stored Food Increase.

Fey - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Royal Jello, Stored Food Increase, Antreats, Walk Speed Boost, and a Basic Egg.

GREMLINSNACKS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Royal Jello, Antreats, Walk Speed Boost, and a Basic Egg.

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can further see the detailed steps to redeem the free code in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ant Colony Simulator

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

AntJourni - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get boosts and eggs

update.1 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get boosts and eggs

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ant Colony Simulator?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox app or visit the Roblox website on Google Chrome. Log in using your secret username and password.

Once done, enter the name of the game in the search tab and hit enter.

Usually, the first thumbnail on the left is the game you are looking for. Click on it to open the game's home page.

Press the green play button to start the game.

It might take a few minutes for the game to load. If you see the skip button, press it to proceed further.

Once fully loaded, the avatar will be spawned. You don't have to move it. Click on the Settings button on the left-hand side of the screen.

A small window will now open with the space to enter the code.

Copy and paste the code exactly as it appears.

Click on Redeem to complete the process.

Other ant-based games on Roblox

Here are some other games on the platform for players who are fans of Ant Kingdom:

1) Antelligence: Ant Colony Game

Voidman Studios created the game on September 9, 2020. The game has received 14.3 million visits from players and 18K likes since its inception. Although this simulation game has puzzles, it will help players strategize better.

2) Ant War

This game requires players to protect their base by tearing down the enemies' ant colonies first. Chylan created the game on October 3, 2022. So far, 1.6 million players have visited the game, and 3,630 players have liked the game.

3) Ant Life

This is an adventurous game where players go out as ants and overcome hurdles. Although the game was created on December 7, 2018, by a user called Tellygum, version 2 is a work in progress. Hence, players can expect some other exciting features in the game.

Poll : 0 votes