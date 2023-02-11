Roblox Arcade Island X: Working Arcade codes (February 2023)

Just as the title implies, Roblox Arcade Island X: Working Arcade allows players to partake in all sorts of fun and popular arcade games in order to collect winning tickets and prizes. Essentially, the game is meant for children to socialize and have a good time online. A group of friends can enter the game's free private server to have a blast together.

Players will have plenty of fun collecting freebies in the game, with some of them being obtained by redeeming free codes that are regularly published by the developers. For more such codes, interested readers can join the developers' official Discord server. Additionally, they can subscribe to the game's YouTube channel, where entertaining videos are published frequently.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Arcade Island X: Working Arcade

Active codes in Roblox Arcade Island X: Working Arcade

Listed below are all of the active codes in the game:

Draco - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward

Funneh - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward

Peetahbread - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward

Fortunately, redeeming these active codes is a fairly easy process. Players can find detailed steps on how to redeem free codes at the end of this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Arcade Island X: Working Arcade

Unfortunately, the following codes won't work in the game anymore. If players see a particular code on this list, they should simply move on to save time:

15Mvistz - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

1Mvistz - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

5Mvistz - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

claw_01 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

FAZMASH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

FUNIsland2 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

Gold - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

GoldRush - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

MILLION - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

More_Likes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

Rainbows - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

ThankU4likes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

TheBeginning01 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

How to redeem codes in Roblox Arcade Island X: Working Arcade

You can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Start up Roblox on the device of your choice. Log in using your username and password. You can use Roblox's desktop app to store your login credentials.

With the game now loaded up, you don't even have to move your avatar. Look for the Open Codes button on the right side of the screen and click on it.

A new window should open up, revealing a box to enter codes into.

Copy and paste an active code into this text box and hit Confirm to complete the process.

Although you can type in the code, it's recommended that you simply copy it from this list and paste it into the text box to avoid any typographical errors or mistakes.

If it doesn't work on the first attempt, even if the code is correctly entered and active, you should restart the game and try once again. Restarting a Roblox game changes the server that you're logged into, which can prove to be helpful in such cases. If you've done everything correctly, the appropriate rewards will be credited to your Roblox Arcade Island X: Working Arcade account immediately.

