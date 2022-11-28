Roblox Brookhaven RP music codes (December 2022) 

Amidst several roleplay-based town and city titles, Roblox Brookhaven RP has become the second most-played game in the metaverse with over 24 billion visits. This happened due to a variety of in-game features and smooth gameplay mechanics offered to the community.
Players can purchase luxury vehicles and exotic properties as well as furnish their houses with the best decorations. Gamers can hang out with their friends and other players on the server and have a tranquil experience in Brookhaven. Additionally, they can create their own storylines and have roleplaying gameplay on the server.
Roblox Brookhaven RP's soundtrack might become tiresome for those who spend hours playing the game. This is when they should consider redeeming the music codes offered in this post. These codes are simple to redeem, and players can listen to many famous tunes for an enhanced sound experience for free.
Valid music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
- 1259050178 - A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 6957372976 - Bad Bunny - Yonaguni
- 1845016505 - Believer
- 6843558868 - BTS - Butter
- 5253604010 - Capone - Oh No
- 5937000690 - Chikatto - Chika Chika
- 5760198930 - Clairo - Sofia
- 1725273277 - Frank Ocean - Chanel
- 189105508 - Frozen - Let It Go
- 6432181830 - Glass Animals - Heat Wave
- 249672730 - Illijah - On My Way
- 1243143051 - Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 224845627 - The Kitty Cat Dance
- 6620108916 - Lil Nas X - Call Me By Your Name
- 143666548 - Mii Channel Music
- 6447077697 - PinkPantheress Pain
- 3400778682 - Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 6678031214 - Polo G - RAPSTAR
- 6887728970 - Rauw Alejandro - Todo De Ti
- 5595658625 - Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed
- 292861322 - Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 6794553622 - Syko Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6463211475 - Tesher - Jalebi Baby
- 154664102 - You’ve Been Trolled
Unconfirmed music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
These codes may or may not work; users must try to redeem them. If any of the codes do not work, please let us know in the comments section.
- 5925841720 - 2Pac - California Love
- 186317099 - 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 225150067 - Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 1321038120 - Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 1894066752 - BTS - Fake Love
- 748726200 - Casi - No Limit
- 6657083880 - Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 521116871 - Doja Cat - Say So
- 6606223785 - Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 4591688095 - Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 6403599974 - Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 6815150969 - The Kid LAROI Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)
- 6177409271 - Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 7081437616 - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- 3340674075 - Lil Nas X - Panini
- 6833920398 - Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- 614018503 - Pink Fong - Baby Shark
- 6760592191 - Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 2623209752 - Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown
- 6159978466 - Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 5145539495 - Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 5315279926 - Tones and I - Bad Child
- 4982789390 - The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5619169255 - The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 1003325030 - XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 1326909345 - XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
How to redeem the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP?
Follow the easy steps listed below to redeem all the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP within a few minutes:
- Start the game and get into the server
- Click on the blue speaker icon that you can find on the top menu bar
- A new interface will be displayed, where you will be asked to purchase
- Just hit the "Buy now" option (you won't spend Robux and other in-game currency)
- Then a new transparent UI titled "Enter Roblox ID#" will pop up
- Copy your favorite song's code and paste it into the empty black text box
- Hit the blue-themed play button to redeem the code for free
Players can play the newly obtained track from the music library and start cruising on the map.