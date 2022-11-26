Roblox Treasure Quest codes (November 2022): Potions, Chest, and more

The latest Fall Update for Roblox Treasure Quest is currently in full swing. In it, gamers are provided with a Season 2 pass, discounts on Treasure Passes, special quests, new codes, and more.
Roblox Treasure Quest's gameplay revolves around players' adventures and the choices they have to make in-game. They can explore the title as magicians and warriors to have a memorable time.
New players will struggle a lot at the start of the game as they will lack XP, Gold (in-game currency), and power-ups. This is when they should consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. They offer free resources, Potions, and exclusive weapons.
Active and inactive codes for Roblox Treasure Quest
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Hunt
- SPOOKYTIME - Redeem for Skin Chest (New)
- FALL2022 - Redeem for a Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS - Redeem for a Jump Potion
- thx_for300klikes - Redeem for an XP Potion
- SAUCE - Redeem for an XP Potion
- RATIO - Redeem for a Gold Potion
- AMOGUS - Redeem for a Speed Potion
- QUIRKY - Redeem for a Lucky Potion
- WHOASKED - Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOOST - Redeem for a Gold Potion
- NOOB - Redeem for a Gold Potion
- ICYBOI - Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOZO - Redeem for a Gold Potion
- STRONK - Redeem for a Damage Potion
- POG - Redeem for XP Potion
- WHAT - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PAUSE - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SECRET - Redeem for a Gold Potion
- blizmid - Redeem for an Avalanche weapon
- drip - Redeem for a Speed Potion
Redeem all the valid codes for Roblox Treasure Quest with haste, as they may expire at any time.
Potions in Roblox Treasure Quest will provide players with bonus stats, movement speed, and luck when consumed. And gamers can open the Skin Chest to receive a unique avatar skin with ambient effects.
Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Hunt
Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes in Roblox Treasure Quest have been rendered inactive. Players can expect new codes to present themselves during in-game events, collaborations, and updates.
- BRIGHT&SUNNY - Redeem for a Speed Potion
- verycoolcode - Redeem for a Gold Potion
- TQ3YEARS - Redeem for Three & Free
- PRIDE - Redeem for the Pride Flag
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!! - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022 - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM - Redeem for an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY - Redeem for XP Potion
- anothaone - Redeem or a Reward
- surpriseee - Redeem for a Reward
- GHOULPLASM - Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- SHOPUPDATE - Redeem for Speed Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Redeem for Luck Potion
- VACATION - Redeem for Unique Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021 - Redeem for XP Potion
- TQ2YEARS - Redeem for Two & Through
- 300MILLIONVISITS - Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- SUPERSUNNY - Redeem for Luck Potion
- MINESHAFT - Redeem for Hat Chest
- UPDATEHYPE - Redeem for Color Chest
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - Redeem for luck potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021 - Redeem for XP potion
- REWRITE3 - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- REWRITE2 - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE1 - Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- THANKSFOR250M_1 - Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2 - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- KNIGHTMARE - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKY - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAUNTED - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ABYSS - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- samurai - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2hourluck - Redeem code for Luck Potions
- area51 - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- plzgivemythical - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- summerishere - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ultimaterarity - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- imfeelinglucky - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- shoprevamp - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROTECTOR - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- FIERYFORTRESS - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- BIGBOOST - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- omgrobots - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- coralrevamp - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- naughty - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- nice - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- update14 - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- luckfordays - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- spookyseason - Redeem for a Luck Potion
- HYPERFROST - Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- COCONUT - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PALMTREES - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- GHOUL - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- XPPOTION - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update10 - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update11 - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- 2hourexp - Redeem code for XP Potions
- ufo - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update9 - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- newdungeonhype - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ilovexp - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- METEORBLAST - Redeem for an XP Potion
- shellgrind - Redeem for an XP Potion
- summertime - Redeem for an XP Potion
- 2NEWABILITIES - Redeem for an XP Potion
- UPDATE22 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- UPDATE21 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- EGGHUNT2020 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- UPDATE20 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- hi - Redeem for an XP Potion
- update19 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- UPDATE18 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- junglerevamp - Redeem for an XP Potion
- icecold - Redeem for an XP Potion
- update16 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- winterishere - Redeem for an XP Potion
- peppermints - Redeem for an XP Potion
- update15 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- evenmorexp - Redeem for an XP Potion
- autumn - Redeem for an XP Potion
- experienceboost2 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- experienceboost - Redeem for an XP Potion
- pumpkincarving - Redeem for an XP Potion
- update12 - Redeem for an XP Potion
- SUNSHINE - Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND - Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- localization - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- blackbelt - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- givemelevels - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- happy4thofjuly - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- update7 - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- reepotion - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- endlessmode - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- i<3effects - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- randomeffect - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- anothereffect - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- hypehype - Redeem code for a Random Effect
- pearlhunt - Redeem for Random Effect
- ranoutofideas - Redeem for Random Effect
- king - Redeem code for Lightshow Effect
- cavesrevamp - Redeem for an Effect Potion
- newmonstershype - Redeem for a Random Reward
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Gamers should follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes:
- Follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX, which are the developers' Twitter handles.
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server.
- Select the blue Twitter logo icon located on the right-hand side of the screen. A new code redemption box will now pop up in the Roblox game.
- Enter your Twitter username and hit the green tick button. Wait for a few minutes before registering.
- Now, copy the required code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.
- Click the tick button to redeem the code.
Players can find the redeemed rewards in their Roblox Treasure Quest inventories.