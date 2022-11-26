Roblox Treasure Quest codes (November 2022): Potions, Chest, and more

The latest Fall Update for Roblox Treasure Quest is currently in full swing. In it, gamers are provided with a Season 2 pass, discounts on Treasure Passes, special quests, new codes, and more.

Roblox Treasure Quest's gameplay revolves around players' adventures and the choices they have to make in-game. They can explore the title as magicians and warriors to have a memorable time.

New players will struggle a lot at the start of the game as they will lack XP, Gold (in-game currency), and power-ups. This is when they should consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. They offer free resources, Potions, and exclusive weapons.

Active and inactive codes for Roblox Treasure Quest

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Hunt

SPOOKYTIME - Redeem for Skin Chest (New)

- Redeem for Skin Chest FALL2022 - Redeem for a Speed Potion

- Redeem for a Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS - Redeem for a Jump Potion

- Redeem for a Jump Potion thx_for300klikes - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion SAUCE - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion RATIO - Redeem for a Gold Potion

- Redeem for a Gold Potion AMOGUS - Redeem for a Speed Potion

- Redeem for a Speed Potion QUIRKY - Redeem for a Lucky Potion

- Redeem for a Lucky Potion WHOASKED - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion BOOST - Redeem for a Gold Potion

- Redeem for a Gold Potion NOOB - Redeem for a Gold Potion

- Redeem for a Gold Potion ICYBOI - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion BOZO - Redeem for a Gold Potion

- Redeem for a Gold Potion STRONK - Redeem for a Damage Potion

- Redeem for a Damage Potion POG - Redeem for XP Potion

- Redeem for XP Potion WHAT - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion PAUSE - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion SECRET - Redeem for a Gold Potion

- Redeem for a Gold Potion blizmid - Redeem for an Avalanche weapon

- Redeem for an Avalanche weapon drip - Redeem for a Speed Potion

Redeem all the valid codes for Roblox Treasure Quest with haste, as they may expire at any time.

Potions in Roblox Treasure Quest will provide players with bonus stats, movement speed, and luck when consumed. And gamers can open the Skin Chest to receive a unique avatar skin with ambient effects.

Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Hunt

Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes in Roblox Treasure Quest have been rendered inactive. Players can expect new codes to present themselves during in-game events, collaborations, and updates.

BRIGHT&SUNNY - Redeem for a Speed Potion

- Redeem for a Speed Potion verycoolcode - Redeem for a Gold Potion

- Redeem for a Gold Potion TQ3YEARS - Redeem for Three & Free

- Redeem for Three & Free PRIDE - Redeem for the Pride Flag

- Redeem for the Pride Flag GOODLUCKPLZ!!! - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion SPRING2022 - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion SMOGSANCTUM - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion PROLOBBY - Redeem for XP Potion

- Redeem for XP Potion anothaone - Redeem or a Reward

- Redeem or a Reward surpriseee - Redeem for a Reward

- Redeem for a Reward GHOULPLASM - Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots

- Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots SHOPUPDATE - Redeem for Speed Potion

- Redeem for Speed Potion RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Redeem for Luck Potion

- Redeem for Luck Potion VACATION - Redeem for Unique Potion

- Redeem for Unique Potion SUMMERTIME2021 - Redeem for XP Potion

- Redeem for XP Potion TQ2YEARS - Redeem for Two & Through

- Redeem for Two & Through 300MILLIONVISITS - Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots

- Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots SUPERSUNNY - Redeem for Luck Potion

- Redeem for Luck Potion MINESHAFT - Redeem for Hat Chest

- Redeem for Hat Chest UPDATEHYPE - Redeem for Color Chest

- Redeem for Color Chest LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - Redeem for luck potion

- Redeem for luck potion HAPPYEASTER2021 - Redeem for XP potion

- Redeem for XP potion REWRITE3 - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion REWRITE2 - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion REWRITE1 - Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)

- Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW) THANKSFOR250M_1 - Redeem code for 250 Million Effect

- Redeem code for 250 Million Effect THANKSFOR250M_2 - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion KNIGHTMARE - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion POISONPRISON - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion BOSSFIGHT - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion SPOOKY - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion HAUNTED - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion FRANKENSTEIN - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion ABYSS - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion DOMINUSGRIND - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion samurai - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion 2hourluck - Redeem code for Luck Potions

- Redeem code for Luck Potions area51 - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion plzgivemythical - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion summerishere - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion luckluckluck - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion ultimaterarity - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion mythicalplz - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion imfeelinglucky - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion halloweenupdate - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion NEWLOBBYHYPE - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion brightbeachisback - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion shoprevamp - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion PROTECTOR - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion FIERYFORTRESS - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion SCROLLSHYPE - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion BIGBOOST - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion omgrobots - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion coralrevamp - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion sewersrevamp - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion naughty - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion nice - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion update14 - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion luckfordays - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion spookyseason - Redeem for a Luck Potion

- Redeem for a Luck Potion HYPERFROST - Redeem code for a Luck Potion

- Redeem code for a Luck Potion COCONUT - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion PALMTREES - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion GHOUL - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion ZOMBIE - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion DANGERDEPTHS - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion NEWGAMEMODE - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion ENDLESSUNCAPPED - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion XPPOTION - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion update10 - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion update11 - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion 2hourexp - Redeem code for XP Potions

- Redeem code for XP Potions ufo - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion update9 - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion newdungeonhype - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion ilovexp - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion METEORBLAST - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion shellgrind - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion summertime - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion 2NEWABILITIES - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion UPDATE22 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion UPDATE21 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion EGGHUNT2020 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion UPDATE20 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion hi - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion update19 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion UPDATE18 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion junglerevamp - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion icecold - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion update16 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion winterishere - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion peppermints - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion update15 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion evenmorexp - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion autumn - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion experienceboost2 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion experienceboost - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion pumpkincarving - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion update12 - Redeem for an XP Potion

- Redeem for an XP Potion SUNSHINE - Redeem code for an XP Potion

- Redeem code for an XP Potion FEDERATIONGRIND - Redeem code for a Luck Effect

- Redeem code for a Luck Effect localization - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect blackbelt - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect givemelevels - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect happy4thofjuly - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect update7 - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect reepotion - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect endlessmode - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect i<3effects - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect randomeffect - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect anothereffect - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect hypehype - Redeem code for a Random Effect

- Redeem code for a Random Effect pearlhunt - Redeem for Random Effect

- Redeem for Random Effect ranoutofideas - Redeem for Random Effect

- Redeem for Random Effect king - Redeem code for Lightshow Effect

- Redeem code for Lightshow Effect cavesrevamp - Redeem for an Effect Potion

- Redeem for an Effect Potion newmonstershype - Redeem for a Random Reward

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Gamers should follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes:

Follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX, which are the developers' Twitter handles.

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server.

Select the blue Twitter logo icon located on the right-hand side of the screen. A new code redemption box will now pop up in the Roblox game.

Enter your Twitter username and hit the green tick button. Wait for a few minutes before registering.

Now, copy the required code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.

Click the tick button to redeem the code.

Players can find the redeemed rewards in their Roblox Treasure Quest inventories.

