Roblox Brookhaven Zombie Invasion codes (February 2023)

Roblox Brookhaven Zombie Invasion is an action-packed game where Zombies have taken over. Before they can destroy the peaceful and beautiful city of Brookhaven, players must act quickly and take them down. They can go on this quest alone or team up with other online friends.

Of course, players will need better weapons and equipment. This can be achieved by accumulating points. For extra points, one can redeem the free codes posted by the developers. If players want more codes and regular game updates, they can join the creator's Twitter account, @StonkIndustry.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Brookhaven Zombie Invasion

Active codes in Roblox Brookhaven Zombie Invasion

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

100KFavs - This active code can be redeemed for 200 Points

20KLikes - This active code can be redeemed for Points

300KMembers - This active code can be redeemed for 250 Points

40MVisits! - This active code can be redeemed for rewards

75MVisits - This active code can be redeemed for Points

UPD - This active code can be redeemed for Points

UPD! - This active code can be redeemed for 150 Points

ZOMBIIIES - This active code can be redeemed for 250 Points

Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Brookhaven Zombie Invasion

Roblox codes expire after a certain amount of time. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:

100KMembers! - This inactive code was redeemed to earn 800 Points

400Subs - This inactive code was redeemed to earn rewards

50Follows! - This inactive code was redeemed to earn 400 Points

50KMembers! - This inactive code was redeemed to earn 400 Points

75KMembers! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to earn 600 Points

DeadChat! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

pets - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to earn Points

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Brookhaven Zombie Invasion?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

On your preferred device, launch the Roblox platform. It could be a laptop or a smartphone; both iOS and Android are acceptable.

Use your own password and username to get into your Roblox account next.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch it and wait for it to load.

Click on the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen once the game has finished loading and the home page is visible.

Once you do that, a small window will appear.

You can now see the area where you need to insert the code. Copy and paste the active code into the text box.

There is a potential that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error due to a possible typo. However, the option is still available.

Finally, feel free to click the Submit button to get the promised rewards.

You should restart the game and try again if the code does not go through on the first attempt. As soon as the code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be added to your account.

