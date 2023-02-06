Roblox Clicker Champions is a clicker adventure where players can use mouse or PC keys to gain in-game currencies simply by clicking on them. To advance quickly, use the currency you've earned to purchase pets or make upgrades. To add more, you can reincarnate to gain strong bonuses.

Advance Simulators, the developers of the title, introduced fresh codes in February 2023. Players can use them to redeem rewards and gifts to facilitate their in-game progress. Refer to the list of active ones in this article to obtain them.

Active codes, inactive codes, and more for Roblox Clicker Champions in February 2023

Active codes

Here is the list of active codes for the Roblox Clicker Champions:

CDTV - Redeem this code for a CDTV pet (NEW)

- Redeem this code for a CDTV pet (NEW) IceLuck - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks GoldenClick - Redeem this code for 2x golden clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x golden clicks 40KSECRET - Redeem this code for a free pet

- Redeem this code for a free pet SecretCode - Redeem this code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem this code for 2x secret boost ElementalClick - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks ExtraClick - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks ForClick - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks ExtraSecret - Redeem this code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem this code for 2x secret boost 10MCode - Redeem this code for Dark Cloud pet

- Redeem this code for Dark Cloud pet ExtraLuck - Redeem this code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem this code for a 2x luck boost FixRebirth - Redeem this code for a 5x coin boost

- Redeem this code for a 5x coin boost LuckyBoss - Redeem this code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem this code for a 2x luck boost ShinyNow - Redeem this code for a 3x shiny boost

- Redeem this code for a 3x shiny boost ZombieLand - Redeem this code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem this code for 2x secret boost 20KSecret - Redeem this code for a free pet

- Redeem this code for a free pet PirateClick - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks BestBoss - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks FreeGemBoost - Redeem this code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem this code for 2x gem boost Rebalance - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks AlienGem - Redeem this code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem this code for 2x gem boost ClickCode - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks AlienClick - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks 3KCODE - Redeem this code for a free pet

- Redeem this code for a free pet SecretUpdate - Redeem this code for a reward

- Redeem this code for a reward RoboBoost - Redeem this code for a reward

- Redeem this code for a reward ShinyPet - Redeem this code for a reward

- Redeem this code for a reward FastPet - Redeem this code for an x2 Egg Speed Boost

- Redeem this code for an x2 Egg Speed Boost DesertKing - Redeem this code for 2x clicks

- Redeem this code for 2x clicks Egypt - Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems

- Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems Gravy - Redeem this code for a Gravy pet

- Redeem this code for a Gravy pet Razor - Redeem this code for a Razor pet

- Redeem this code for a Razor pet ItsKolapo - Redeem this code for 1,000 Gems

- Redeem this code for 1,000 Gems Snug - Redeem this code for a Snug pet

- Redeem this code for a Snug pet Russo - Redeem this code for a Russo pet

- Redeem this code for a Russo pet Milo - Redeem this code for a PlanetMilo pet

- Redeem this code for a PlanetMilo pet Release - Redeem this code for 2x clicks for 15 minutes

These are the current active codes for Roblox Clicker Champions that players can use to redeem free items in the title.

One can use them to get a ton of free gems and pets. For beginners, pets are fantastic because they offer a big increase in clicks and players' capacity for rebirths.

Inactive codes for Roblox Clicker Champions

1MClicks - Redeem code for 1 million clicks

Currently, this is the only inactive code in Roblox Clicker Champions.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Clicker Champions

Launch Roblox on your PC or mobile and follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in the title:

Step 1) Launch Clicker Champions on Roblox. Step 2) On the left side of the screen, click on the Twitter bird icon. Step 3) Enter any code from the list of active codes into the text bar. Step 4) Hit Enter to claim your reward.

Codes may expire without warning, so players are always advised to use the active ones as soon as possible to redeem their freebies.

