Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Clicker Fight is an anime-inspired offering where players can enjoy their time by throwing shruikens and slashing through their way using fancy swords. Although this sounds like an action game, it is in fact a clicking title.

Fans can take a break from strategies and power-ups to spend time clicking and clearing simple levels by playing the game. With increased clicks, they can deal more damage to collect more loot.

However, the beginning of the game can be a bit slow as there are very few rewards. This is a great opportunity to redeem free codes that are posted by the developers. Players can redeem them to earn in-game money and rewards to gain higher experience in the early stages.

Free codes for Anime Clicker Fight can help Roblox players level up quickly

Exploring active codes in Roblox Anime Clicker Fight

The list below contains all the active codes that are currently a part of the game:

210KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Gold boost

5KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a free Warrior

BUNNY - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Bunny Immortal Pet

DRAGON - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Small Money boost and Small Luck boost

MASK - This active code can be redeemed in the game for one x1.25 15-minute Gold boost

ONEPIECE - This active code can be redeemed in the game for one x1.25 15-minute Gold boost

RUSHRUSH - This active code can be redeemed in the game for one x1.25 15-minute Gold boost

TITAN - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Small Luck boost

UPDATE2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for two x1.25 15-minute ATK boosts and two x1.25 15-minute Gold boosts

If players are unaware of the process to redeem the free codes, they can go through the detailed steps listed further along in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Clicker Fight

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game. Even if one does expire in the future, the rewards credited will stay in the players' accounts.

A guide on how to redeem Roblox Anime Clicker Fight codes

You can follow the easy steps that are listed below to redeem the active codes in the game:

On your preferred device, launch the Roblox platform. It could be a laptop or a smartphone, both iOS and Android are acceptable. Use the username and password you created to connect into your Roblox account.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. Once you've located it, start the title and wait until it loads.

Tap on the Cog button on the left side of the screen when the main page of the game has loaded and is visible.

Enter the codes one by one exactly as they appear in the list above, into the box that says Enter Code Here in the Settings tab.

To redeem your prize, click the pink icon with a white checkmark next to the text box.

You should copy and paste the codes for a faster and safer process rather than manually entering them to avoid any errors due to a typo. After completing the redemption process, you will immediately receive the free rewards.

An error message may occasionally appear on the screen while the redemption process is in progress. In such cases, you should restart the game and try redeeming the same code once again to fix it, since doing this will switch the server.

How to get more codes?

Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages other players to give it a shot. The title's designers are trying to make it better by including new levels and providing free items to attract more fans.

For regular updates on the latest codes and other updates, one can subscribe to the developers' official Twitter account or join their Discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

Poll : 0 votes