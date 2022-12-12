Roblox Defender's Depot codes (December 2022): Free Tokens, Coins, and more

Roblox Defender's Depot is one of the, if not the best, strategy games in the metaverse. Individuals with micro-managing skills and sharp minds will prevail in the world of Defender's Depot.
The ultimate objective of gamers is to become supreme tacticians by defending their strongholds against hoards of enemies. They must install the finest turrets, towers, and weapons to transform their base into a defensive powerhouse.
Newbies will struggle at the start as they lack the best defensive tools and weapons. Furthermore, they will struggle to earn in-game currency and find it hard to defend their base against the strongest enemies. This is when the courtesy of the developers' presents itself in the form of promo codes.
These codes are quite easy to redeem and offer free resources and crates when activated. New players can instantly enhance their gameplay with the help of the freebies claimed from the codes featured below.
Active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot
- 60M!—Redeem for a Basic Crate (New)
- DD2—Redeem for a Chat Token (New)
- winteriscoming—Redeem for a Basic Crate (New)
- candy—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- corn—Redeem for a Chat Token
- soonTM—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- tags?!—Redeem for a Chat Token
- redYELLOWred—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- spamspam—Redeem for a Chat Token
- settingsnoway—Redeem for a Chat Token
- ty4100k—Redeem for a Chat Token
- Ascensions!—Redeem for a Chat Token
- gaming—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- ascend?—Redeem for a Chat Token
- killALLpls—Redeem for a Godly Crate
- zoooom—Redeem for +2 Walk Speed
- worldWIDE—Redeem for a Chat Token
- SUPERCHAT—Redeem for a Chat Token
- tahc labolg—Redeem for a Chat Token
- thatswild—Redeem for a Trade Token
- token?—Redeem for a Trade Token
- wal—Redeem for a Free Reward
- FONUFO—Redeem for a Free Trade Token
- O_o—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- ZaP—Redeem for 10,000 Coins
- speeeed—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- daily—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- spooky—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- bugcatcher—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- 69—Redeem for 69 Coins
The old codes in Roblox Defender's Depot will expire at a faster rate, hence players are required to act with haste to redeem all the aforementioned codes.
Crates when unboxed will reward players with free Tokens, Coins, and even weaponry. Free Coins obtained from the codes can be used to develop the defensive structure without spending a large amount of Robux.
Inactive codes in Roblox Defender's Depot
Unfortunately, several crate codes have gone invalid in Roblox Defender's Depot. There is a silver lining to this as new codes will be released in the forthcoming patch update.
- 50M!—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- 50000000?!—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- Another1—Redeem for free rewards
- ty450—Redeem for a Chat Token
- EASTER2022—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- newnewnew—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- cencel—Redeem for a Trade Token
- snowww—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- fir3ball—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- hd—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- b0x—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- b00m—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- disco—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- soon—Redeem for a Basic Crate
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Select the settings button that can be found on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new black-themed interface titled "Settings" will pop up on the screen
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the small text box under "Codes"
- Press the green "Check" button to redeem the code instantly!
Redeemed Coins and Tokens will be added directly to the players' treasuries. Crates, on the other hand, can be found in their inventories.