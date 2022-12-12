Roblox Defender's Depot codes (December 2022): Free Tokens, Coins, and more

Roblox Defender's Depot is one of the, if not the best, strategy games in the metaverse. Individuals with micro-managing skills and sharp minds will prevail in the world of Defender's Depot.

The ultimate objective of gamers is to become supreme tacticians by defending their strongholds against hoards of enemies. They must install the finest turrets, towers, and weapons to transform their base into a defensive powerhouse.

Newbies will struggle at the start as they lack the best defensive tools and weapons. Furthermore, they will struggle to earn in-game currency and find it hard to defend their base against the strongest enemies. This is when the courtesy of the developers' presents itself in the form of promo codes.

These codes are quite easy to redeem and offer free resources and crates when activated. New players can instantly enhance their gameplay with the help of the freebies claimed from the codes featured below.

Active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot

60M! —Redeem for a Basic Crate (New)

—Redeem for a Basic Crate DD2 —Redeem for a Chat Token (New)

—Redeem for a Chat Token winteriscoming —Redeem for a Basic Crate (New)

—Redeem for a Basic Crate candy —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate corn —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token soonTM —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate tags?! —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token redYELLOWred —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate spamspam —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token settingsnoway —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token ty4100k —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token Ascensions! —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token gaming —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate ascend? —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token killALLpls —Redeem for a Godly Crate

—Redeem for a Godly Crate zoooom —Redeem for +2 Walk Speed

—Redeem for +2 Walk Speed worldWIDE —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token SUPERCHAT —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token tahc labolg —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token thatswild —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token token? —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token wal —Redeem for a Free Reward

—Redeem for a Free Reward FONUFO —Redeem for a Free Trade Token

—Redeem for a Free Trade Token O_o —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate ZaP —Redeem for 10,000 Coins

—Redeem for 10,000 Coins speeeed —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate daily —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate spooky —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate bugcatcher —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate 69—Redeem for 69 Coins

The old codes in Roblox Defender's Depot will expire at a faster rate, hence players are required to act with haste to redeem all the aforementioned codes.

Crates when unboxed will reward players with free Tokens, Coins, and even weaponry. Free Coins obtained from the codes can be used to develop the defensive structure without spending a large amount of Robux.

Inactive codes in Roblox Defender's Depot

Unfortunately, several crate codes have gone invalid in Roblox Defender's Depot. There is a silver lining to this as new codes will be released in the forthcoming patch update.

50M! —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate 50000000?! —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate Another1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards ty450 —Redeem for a Chat Token

—Redeem for a Chat Token EASTER2022 —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate newnewnew —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate cencel —Redeem for a Trade Token

—Redeem for a Trade Token snowww —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate fir3ball —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate hd —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate b0x —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate b00m —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate disco —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate soon—Redeem for a Basic Crate

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch the game and get into the server

Select the settings button that can be found on the left-hand side of the screen

A new black-themed interface titled "Settings" will pop up on the screen

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the small text box under "Codes"

Press the green "Check" button to redeem the code instantly!

Redeemed Coins and Tokens will be added directly to the players' treasuries. Crates, on the other hand, can be found in their inventories.

