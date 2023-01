Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (February 2023)

Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2, as the name suggests, is inspired by the record-breaking Japanese anime and manga series Demon Slayer. The game is about wielding the most powerful swords and killing the evilest bosses. Players can also change their sword and avatar skin for that exclusive look.

Shounen Studio, the game's creator, has published free Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes for players to collect unique skins and resets to make their avatar the strongest among all. Players can also reset their race (demon slayer or demon) to experience the best of both worlds.

Free Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes for getting free EXP and resets

Active codes in Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2

Listed below are the active codes in Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2:

!SmallUpdateBreathingReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Breathing reset

!SmallUpdateDemonArtReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Demon Art reset

!SmallUpdateEXPBoost - This active code can be redeemed by players to get an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!SmallUpdateNichirinColorReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Nichirin Color reset

!SmallUpdateRaceReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Race reset

Detailed steps to redeem free Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes are mentioned further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2

These codes will no longer work in Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2:

!52kYTBreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Breathing Reset

!52kYTDemonArtReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Demon Art Reset

!52kYTEXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!52kYTNichirinColorReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Nichirin Color Reset

!AugustBreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Breathing Reset

!AugustDemonArtReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Demon Art Reset

!AugustEXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!AugustNichirinColorReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Nichirin Color Reset

!AugustRaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Race Reset

!EpicEXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!Halloween2022BreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Breathing Reset

!Halloween2022DemonArtReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Demon Art Reset

!Halloween2022EXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!Halloween2022RaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Race Reset

!September2022DemonArtReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Demon Art Reset

!September2022EXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!September2022RaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Race Reset

!SpideyFreeBreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Breathing Reset

!SpideyFreeEXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost

!SpideyFreeNichirinColorReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Nichirin Color Reset

!StoneSoonBreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Breathing Reset

!StoneSoonDemonArtReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Demon Art Reset

!StoneSoonEXPBoost - This inactive code was redeemed for an EXP Boost for 1 hour

!StoneSoonNichirinColorReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Nichirin Color Reset

!StoneSoonRaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Race Reset

EpicRaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed for a Race Reset

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2?

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes:

Launch the game and wait for the avatar to spawn.

Press the forward slash (/) key to load the chat box.

Copy and paste the active code into the text box and hit enter.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you can restart the game and try again.

