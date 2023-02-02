Roblox Demon Soul Simulator is a title based on the popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. As a member of the Demon Slayers, you begin as Tanjirou and level up by acquiring new skills as you defeat enemies and collect souls. You can also play as characters like Inosuke and Zenitsu using these souls in the gacha system, and much more.

The same concept applies when you play as the Demons. The roles reverse, so you're fighting humans.

Players can redeem codes for special perks in the game, similar to other titles on Roblox. Diligent Farmer, the title's developer, released a fresh promotion for users to redeem in February 2023. The codes and their rewards for Demon Soul Simulator are listed herein.

Roblox Demon Soul Simulator active and expired codes in February 2023, and redemption process

The new active code for Roblox Demon Soul Simulator is

demonsoul260k - Use this code to redeem for 60 minutes x2 Soul Boost (New)

As of now, this is the only available code for Roblox Demon Soul Simulator. To stay up to date on any new updates and promotional offers, follow the developer on Twitter @WhiteDragonCN. You can also sign up for the White Dragon Horse official discord server and the Diligent Farmer Roblox Group.

Players can receive a considerable number of benefits on Demon Soul Simulator with these codes, such as double experiences, Soul Boosts, Luck Boosts, and Souls. While souls can be used to buy treasures, boosters enhance the stat boots that players can earn in the game.

Expired codes in Roblox Demon Soul Simulator

Regrettably, some of the codes no longer work in Demon Soul Simulator. The list given below contains codes that are now expired in the title:

emonsoul200k - Use the code to redeem 30 minutes of 2x Souls

- Use the code to redeem 30 minutes of 2x Souls demon150k - Use the code to redeem a 2x Soul Boost

- Use the code to redeem a 2x Soul Boost demonsoul - Use the code to redeem rewards.

- Use the code to redeem rewards. demon - Use the code to redeem rewards.

- Use the code to redeem rewards. Welcome - Use the code to redeem rewards.

- Use the code to redeem rewards. liangzai20klikes - Use the code to redeem rewards.

- Use the code to redeem rewards. adou6000likes - Use the code to redeem rewards.

- Use the code to redeem rewards. thanks3000likes - Use the code to redeem rewards.

- Use the code to redeem rewards. 1000likes - Use the code to redeem rewards.

This list of expired codes is quite lengthy because the codes expire without any warning. At times, they even stop working after 24 hours.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Demon Soul Simulator

With the active codes, users can obtain much-needed benefits from the Demon Soul Simulator. Here are the simple steps for redeeming the rewards:

Launch the Demon Soul Simulator on Roblox. Move your character around to the Codes treasure chest. To find the icon, look to the left of the leaderboards. Enter the code as it has been mentioned in the active code list. To claim your reward, click the OK button.

If some Demon Soul Simulator codes aren't working, ensure the spelling is correct. Copy and paste the code rather than typing it in, as this is the main reason for a lot of them being tagged as invalid.

Sometimes, the title's developer will abruptly expire the code, confusing gamers why it is still listed under active codes. Using the code as soon as possible will ensure the rewards are claimed before they go.

In Demon Soul Simulator, players can improve their existing characters, buy new ones, unlock skills, and boost attack power in exchange for souls. So it's reasonable to conclude that souls are quite important. Fortunately, you may get a boost to raise the number of souls you generate by using the list of active codes for Demon Soul.

