Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is an anime-inspired game. It features characters and maps from the universes of popular anime series like Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto. In this game, players must train their heroes to become more powerful and defeat the strongest enemies.
Anime Fighting Simulator codes can be redeemed by players for extra Yen (in-game currency). Most of the codes available right now offer Chikara shards (another in-game currency).
To get updates about the release of new codes, players can follow the game creators on their Twitter account (@BlockZone_). They also have an official Discord server and a Roblox group called BlockZone.
All active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Listed below are the latest active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:
- 1billionvisits! - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 75,000 Chikara shards
- 1millionsubsfrango - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Chikara shards
- Defildpromo - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Chikara shards
- elemperador100k! - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 Chikara shards
- Emperador2kcode - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Chikara shards
- kelvin600k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 3,000 Chikara shards
- medtw50k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Chikara shards
- Mrrhino50k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Chikara shards
- sub2hakimbo - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Chikara shards
- subtomrrhino - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Yen
- subtokelvingts - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Yen
All inactive codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Listed below are all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- TwitterRewards - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara
- tigretv2sub - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- tigrehaveyen - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- tigre250k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- thanksbugfixes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- subtofrangoforchikara - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- gggames50k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- GGgames40k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- Frangonovo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- Erbitosaiyan - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Yen
- Elemperadorinlive - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- dwaxinstream - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- defild - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- dance - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
- w0w300klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Yen
- VexoStream - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Yen
- ty4100k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards
How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
If you don't know how to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, follow these easy steps:
- Open Roblox and start the game.
- Click on the icon with the Twitter logo. It should be on the left side of the screen.
- In the text box visible, enter an active code and hit enter to complete the process.
If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you can restart the game and try again.