Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (January 2023)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is an anime-inspired game. It features characters and maps from the universes of popular anime series like Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto. In this game, players must train their heroes to become more powerful and defeat the strongest enemies.

Anime Fighting Simulator codes can be redeemed by players for extra Yen (in-game currency). Most of the codes available right now offer Chikara shards (another in-game currency).

To get updates about the release of new codes, players can follow the game creators on their Twitter account (@BlockZone_). They also have an official Discord server and a Roblox group called BlockZone.

All active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Listed below are the latest active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator:

1billionvisits! - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 75,000 Chikara shards

1millionsubsfrango - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Chikara shards

Defildpromo - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Chikara shards

elemperador100k! - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 5,000 Chikara shards

Emperador2kcode - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Chikara shards

kelvin600k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 3,000 Chikara shards

medtw50k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Chikara shards

Mrrhino50k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Chikara shards

sub2hakimbo - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Chikara shards

subtomrrhino - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Yen

sub2razorfishgaming - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Yen

subtokelvingts - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Yen

All inactive codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Listed below are all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

TwitterRewards - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara

tigretv2sub - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

tigrehaveyen - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

tigre250k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

thanksbugfixes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

subtofrangoforchikara - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

gggames50k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

GGgames40k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

Frangonovo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

Erbitosaiyan - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Yen

Elemperadorinlive - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

dwaxinstream - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

defild - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

dance - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

w0w300klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Yen

VexoStream - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 Yen

ty4100k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Chikara Shards

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

If you don't know how to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, follow these easy steps:

Open Roblox and start the game.

Click on the icon with the Twitter logo. It should be on the left side of the screen.

In the text box visible, enter an active code and hit enter to complete the process.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you can restart the game and try again.

