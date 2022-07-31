Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts (August 2022)

Using codes is a simple and cost-free way to get bonuses and in-game goodies in Roblox Destroyer Simulator. Players can quickly enhance their avatars with more rewards. These codes are simple to use, and creators frequently release new ones if they hit a certain threshold, like a certain number of "likes."

UpGaming created the destructive Roblox game Destroyer Simulator. In this game, players smash things to release anger and then utilize popularity to develop bravery.

Players must smash past barriers and unleash their rage. Because of this, they are able to be more active than before.

Use free codes to reach the highest level in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Here are the free codes in the game:

10m - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost

10mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

26000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

28000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

32000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Trianing Speed Boost

75kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

C4STL3 - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost (NEW)

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

13000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

15kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

16000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

1mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

2250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

2mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

4500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

4kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

5mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

7500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

AUR4S - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

BIGBANG - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

C4NDY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

CAPCAKE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

COOKIE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

CR4FT - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

D0NUT - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

D3M0N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

DRAGONT00TH - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

FURRRY - Redeem this code in the game to get a x2 Rage Boost

G3MS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

GL0V3S - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

H3LL - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

M00N - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

M1NE - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

NINJASPEED - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

REBIRTHS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

Release - Redeem this code in the game to get a x2 Rage Boost

SP4CE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

T3DDY - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

TOYS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Boost

UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin Roblox Destroyer Simulator.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient, just like with all the other games.

After the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click on it.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" page.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they enter the code.

More codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Fans can follow the official Twitter account of the developers or join the Discord server for regular updates about the latest codes and game updates. The links are available on the home page of the Roblox game.

This will not only get them the latest codes and information about the game, they will also have the opportunity to interact with veteran players and engage with the community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far