Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts (July 2022)

In Roblox Destroyer Simulator, codes are an uncomplicated and cost-free way to acquire bonuses and in-game items. They are easy to use, and once they reach a milestone like a particular number of "Likes," the designers often release new ones.
Destroyer Simulator, a destructive Roblox game, has been produced by UpGaming. In this title, users should smash objects to generate wrath, then use popularity to gain courage.
Players must smash through objects and let out their inner wrath in the game. They can be more active than they have ever been because of it.
Free codes in the Roblox Destroyer Simulator can help advance to the top level
Active codes
These Roblox codes have no expiration date and can stop working at any time, so players should act quickly.
- 10m- Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost
- 10mvis- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- 26000likes- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- 28000likes- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- 32000likes- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost
- 75kfavs- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- C4STL3- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost (NEW)
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes
These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore.
- 100kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost
- 110kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 120kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 15mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost
- 17mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost
- 20mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 22mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost
- 38000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 3V3NT - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost
- 3XP3R1MENTS - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost
- 40000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Training Speed Boost
- 42000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 44000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 46000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 48000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 4CID - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- 90kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- AUR4S - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost
- B000 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- BIGBANG - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- BUGZ - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost
- C4NDY - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Boost
- CR1TS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- D0NUT - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- D3M0N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- D4M4G3R - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- DRAGONT00TH - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- F00D - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- F1SH - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- F3STIV4L - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- G1FT - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- G3MS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- G4RD3N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- GYM - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Training Speed Boost
- H0H0H0 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost
- H3LL - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- M00N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- M3RGE - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost
- NY2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost
- REBIRTHS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- Release - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- S4NTA - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Training Speed Boost
- SP4CE - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost
- SWEET - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost
- T1T4NS - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost
- UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost
- XMAS - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Punch Speed Boost
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
Fans can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in this Roblox game:
- Open Roblox on the phone/PC and select "more" from the menu.
- To open a new window, select the "Codes" button.
- Copy the code and add it in the "enter code" box by pasting it there.
- After clicking "Redeem," gamers will immediately receive the promised goodies.
While utilizing them, users need to take precautions. It's crucial to type everything, even symbols like the exclamation point. Copy-paste is the best approach to using the code.