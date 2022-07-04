Roblox Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts (July 2022)

In Roblox Destroyer Simulator, codes are an uncomplicated and cost-free way to acquire bonuses and in-game items. They are easy to use, and once they reach a milestone like a particular number of "Likes," the designers often release new ones.

Destroyer Simulator, a destructive Roblox game, has been produced by UpGaming. In this title, users should smash objects to generate wrath, then use popularity to gain courage.

Players must smash through objects and let out their inner wrath in the game. They can be more active than they have ever been because of it.

Free codes in the Roblox Destroyer Simulator can help advance to the top level

Active codes

These Roblox codes have no expiration date and can stop working at any time, so players should act quickly.

10m- Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost

10mvis- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

26000likes- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

28000likes- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

32000likes- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost

75kfavs- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

C4STL3- Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost (NEW)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore.

100kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost

110kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

120kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

15mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost

17mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost

20mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

22mvis - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost

38000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

3V3NT - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost

3XP3R1MENTS - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost

40000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Training Speed Boost

42000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

44000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

46000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

48000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

4CID - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

90kfavs - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

AUR4S - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost

B000 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

BIGBANG - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

BUGZ - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost

C4NDY - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Boost

CR1TS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

D0NUT - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

D3M0N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

D4M4G3R - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

DRAGONT00TH - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

F00D - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

F1SH - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

F3STIV4L - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

G1FT - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

G3MS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

G4RD3N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

GYM - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Training Speed Boost

H0H0H0 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Rage Boost

H3LL - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

M00N - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

M3RGE - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost

NY2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get Instant Evolved Boost

REBIRTHS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

Release - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

S4NTA - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Training Speed Boost

SP4CE - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Training Speed Boost

SWEET - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Strength Boost

T1T4NS - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Strength Boost

UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Double Rage Boost

XMAS - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Punch Speed Boost

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Fans can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in this Roblox game:

Open Roblox on the phone/PC and select "more" from the menu.

To open a new window, select the "Codes" button.

Copy the code and add it in the "enter code" box by pasting it there.

After clicking "Redeem," gamers will immediately receive the promised goodies.

While utilizing them, users need to take precautions. It's crucial to type everything, even symbols like the exclamation point. Copy-paste is the best approach to using the code.

