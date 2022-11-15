Roblox Digimon Masters codes for November 2022: Free diamonds, coins, and more

Released in 2012, Roblox Digimon Masters is an MMORPG game based on the popular Japanese anime Digimon (Digital Monster). In the game, players can choose to become over 350 different monsters, immerse themselves in the Digital World, and relive their childhood fantasies.

One can explore the massive open-world to find epic treasure chests or engage in roleplay with friends. Players must defeat challenging monsters to upgrade their characters, defeat enemies, and conquer entire territories in the Digimon world.

Those new to the game can get a head start by redeeming codes to receive diamonds, coins, and more.

Get free diamonds, coins, and more using these Roblox Digimon Masters codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Digimon Masters

Below is a list of working codes, as of November 2022, that will grant players free diamonds, coins, and more:

Winter2021 - Redeem this code to receive coins, diamonds, and KaiserGremon.

- Redeem this code to receive coins, diamonds, and KaiserGremon. Likes30k - Redeem this code to receive coins, diamonds, and more.

Redeem this code to receive coins, diamonds, and more. nakata1609 - Redeem this code to receive 100mil coins, 10K Diamonds, and 10 OmnimonZwartD.

Redeem this code to receive 100mil coins, 10K Diamonds, and 10 OmnimonZwartD. WelcomeToDMRCommunity - Redeem this code to receive 10mil coins, 5K diamonds, and 5 ZeedMillenniummon.

Redeem this code to receive 10mil coins, 5K diamonds, and 5 ZeedMillenniummon. WelcomeToDMR - Redeem this code to receive 10mil coins, 800 diamonds, and the OmnimonZwartX.

Inactive codes in Roblox Digimon Masters

The following codes are no longer working in the game:

Visits10M - Redeem this code to receive 100mil Coins, 10K Diamonds, and 10 ZdHou.

Redeem this code to receive 100mil Coins, 10K Diamonds, and 10 ZdHou. Likes20k - Redeem this code to receive 200mil Coins, 20K Diamonds, and 20 Arkadimon.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Digimon Masters

To redeem all the active codes in Roblox Digimon Masters, players must follow these simple steps:

Open Roblox on the preferred device.

Launch "Digimon Masters" and join a server

and join a server Click on the " Gift Box" icon on the right side of the screen.

icon on the right side of the screen. A window will pop up where players will get a "Text box."

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the box that says " Text Box. "

" Click on "Redeem Code" to receive the rewards.

Players will immediately receive their rewards right after the redemption process is completed. The codes are usually case-sensitive, and it is advised to recheck them before hitting the 'Enter' button. It is best to copy and paste the active ones from the list provided above.

Tips for Digimon Masters on "Boss Hunting"

Players can team up with friends to fight the "Boss Digimon" which are NPCs or go on a solo hunting trip and kill them to get experience points that can be used to level up characters.

Boss Digimon are oversized entities and have more health and speed than their public counterparts. Each one has a boss arena that can only be accessed once the level requirement criteria are met.

Different bosses drop different items such as Digimon Data, Burst Items, and Digi-Eggs. Players can get drops in random order while the EXP is calculated on the total damage dealt to the boss.

