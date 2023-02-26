Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes (February 2023)

Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes can be redeemed by players to get a lot of free rewards that will help them advance in this game. As its name suggests, this offering is inspired by one of the most popular Japanese anime television series called Dragon Ball.

The gameplay in this title involves what is seen happening in the anime; players have to train their avatars to tap into latent powers. Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood was created by @ListherZ on March 21, 2019. Since its inception, the game has seen 51.9 million visits and recorded 51K likes. Players who are nine years old and above can play the title, as it has mild violence. With that said, the codes that are currently active in the game can be found below.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

These are the codes currently active in the Roblox game:

42KLIK3Z - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Zenkai

BEASTMODE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 12 million Power

COOLDOWN - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get six million of each stat

FIXTH3G4M3 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Zenkai

FR33CODE - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 6 million of each stat

METALIZER120K - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Zenkai

MINIM4P - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get three million of each stat

N3WB00S - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 10 million of all Stats

TIMMY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get three million of all Stats

WHONDERWORLD - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 6 million of each stat

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore.

10MREALCODE - This code was redeemed in the game for 10 million of each stat

30MVISITZ - This code was redeemed in the game for 12 Million of each stat

37MVISITZ - This code was redeemed in the game for 12 million of each stat

3KDIZCORD - This code was redeemed in the game for two Zenkais

5KDIZCORD - This code was redeemed in the game for five million of each stat

6MVISITZ - This code was redeemed in the game for four million of each stat

8MVISITZ - This code was redeemed in the game for eight million of each stat

BEERUSPLANET - This code was redeemed in the game for six million of each stat

FL4ZHZZ3T1NGZ - This code was redeemed in the game for two million of all stats

FL4ZHZZ3T1NGZ - This code was redeemed in the game for two million of each stat

HAPPYZ0Z1 - This code was redeemed in the game for 10 million of each stat

TOURNAMENT - This code was redeemed in the game for 10 million of each stat

UPDCS - This code was redeemed in the game for 10 million of each stat

ZCHRISTMAS2020 - This code was redeemed in the game for an exclusive form

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

You can follow these simple steps to redeem any code in the game:

Start the Roblox game as usual.

After the game is fully loaded, select the Codes button on the bottom-left side of the screen.

Enter an active code into the text box.

Hit the Confirm button to complete the process.

The rewards will be credited to your Roblox account immediately.

