Roblox Dragon Blox codes (January 2023): Free Zenny, Rebirths, and more

With thousands of anime-based titles present across the Roblox metaverse, Dragon Blox distinctly stands out amongst them, thanks to its action-packed gameplay and interesting mechanics. Roblox Dragon Blox is based on the famous Dragon Ball Z manga/anime franchise.
Players must strive to become elite fighters by defeating their strongest adversaries. Additionally, Robloxians can travel through the game's large map and engage in destructive fights in their "Super Saiyan" form.
By redeeming the codes featured in this article, they can become even more powerful. Using these codes can permanently enhance the players' stats while providing them with free in-game currency. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about these codes.
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
The following are the active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox:
- 2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 –Redeem this code for 5 Rebirths, Gold Zenny 50 (NEW)
- DB_WELCOME2023! –Redeem this code for 5 Rebirths, Skillreset 3, Gold Zenny 50 (NEW)
- 2023ISHERE! –Redeem this code for 50 Gold Zenny (NEW)
- XMAS22CODE! –Redeem this code for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny & 3 Skill resets
- REBIRTH&GOLDCODE –Redeem this code for 5 Rebirths & 50 Gold Zenny
- FREE5REBIRTHDAY! –Redeem this code for 5 free rebirths
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE! –Redeem this code for free Gold Zenny
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! –Redeem this code for 2 Rebirths
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! –Redeem this code for 3 skill point resets
Players are advised to redeem the codes featured above with haste as they may expire at any moment. Additionally, they can join the game's official Roblox group to earn free Boosts and other rewards.
New players can enrich their inventories with the help of the free gold obtained from these codes. With the help of Rebirths and Resets, they can modify their characters' skillsets.
Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
Unfortunately, a large number of codes in Roblox Dragon Blox are inactive. Nevertheless, there's a silver lining to this, as players can most likely expect new codes to arrive with forthcoming updates and special events.
- FREE3SKILLRESETS! – Was redeemed for 3 skill resets
- 5REBIRTHS! – Was redeemed for 5 rebirths
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem active Roblox codes:
- Start the title and enter the server
- Select the brown 'Menu' option located on the left side of the screen
- A new brown-colored interface will pop up, and you must now press the small 'Settings' button
- The 'Settings' UI will be displayed
- Now, copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the empty brown text box under 'Redeem Code'
- Press the 'Redeem Code' button to redeem the active code immediately