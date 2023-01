Roblox Fairy Tail : Lost Souls codes (February 2023)

Roblox Fairy Tail : Lost Souls is a remake of the original game by VetexGame called Fairy Tail : Online Fighting. Both are inspired by Fairy Tail, a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. Like the anime, players can train to become wizards and fight mystical creatures.

They can redeem free Roblox codes to get extra spins that will give them a chance to choose the best characters to adapt to their personal fighting style. Free codes are published by the developers whenever the game reaches a milestone achievement. Players can follow them on Twitter, @BanFtls.

Creators do not post the expiry date of these codes. This means that they may stop working at any time. Players should redeem the code as soon as possible. However, once redeemed, the rewards will be credited to your account and will not disappear even if the code expires.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Fairy Tail : Lost Souls

Active codes in Roblox Fairy Tail : Lost Souls

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

!code betterrates - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free spins

!code spooky - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free spins

!code touchgrass - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free spins

Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Fairy Tail : Lost Souls

If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:

!code ArcOfTimeCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code arigatoCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 500 Spins

!code blamejayCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 9,000 Spins

!code brilliantCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code dangernoodleCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Spins

!code darkCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 50 Spins

!code dethCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 666 Spins

!code devilslayeropCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code edgysolidscriptCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 800 Spins

!code electrictimeCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 35 Spins

!code elfmantimeCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 50 Spins

!code erikdadCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 Spins

!code erzatimeCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 150 Spins

!code fixedCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code fixesCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 350 Spins

!code lightning - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code srry4shutdowns - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code formula1337Copy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 600 Spins

!code ftlsrevivalCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 1,000 Spins

!code galunatimeCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Spins

!code gildartsagainCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code gildartsdadCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code gmgagainagainCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 400 Spins

!code virusohnoCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Spins

!code whyCopy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 11,500 Spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Fairy Tail : Lost Souls?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, wait for the avatar to spawn.

Open the chat window by clicking on the chat icon on the top left-hand side of the screen.

Enter the code and hit enter.

Rewards will be added to your account immediately.

