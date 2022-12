Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Freeze Simulator codes are here to be redeemed for extra gems and coins. Players will need these in-game currencies to improve their ability to freeze opponents. The more they freeze, the more experience points can be earned to get to the next level. Some codes can be redeemed for exclusive pets that follow them in the game.

This is the perfect game for those fascinated by Elsa's freezing abilities from the Frozen movie franchise or the famous ice beam attack in the superhit Japanese anime series Pokemon.

Players get to freeze the characters inside a big block of ice created by them. They also get to hatch eggs and play around with their pets like Olaf.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Listed below are working codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Below are the active codes in the game:

1.5kLikes - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,250 coins

100KVisits - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 750 gems

1KLikes - This code can be redeemed by players to receive Winged Star pet

250Likes - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

2KFavorites - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5 minutes of 2x luck

2KLikes - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 15 minutes of 2x luck

300KVisits - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,750 gems

500Likes - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 500 coins

Crafting - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 500 gems

Croatian - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5 minutes of 2x coins

EggHunt - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,500 gems

Fancy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5 minutes of 2x coins

HeavenAndLava - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 gems

LateUpdate1 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 minutes of 2x Power

LateUpdate3 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 hour of 2x coins

New - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 gems

Release - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 coins

Shinypets - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,250 gems

SONIC - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free Sonic pet

SorryForTheDelay - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 minutes of 2x coins

SorryForTheDelay2 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 minutes of 2x luck

sub2baxtrix - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free reward

sub2creptiez - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free reward

sub2gravy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free reward

sub2kanshy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free reward

sub2russo - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free reward

sub2viper - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a free reward

TwitterRelease - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a Twitter Bird pet

Update4 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,000 coins

Update5 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,250 coins

Update6 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1.5,000 coins

Update7 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,750 coins

Update8 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,750 coins

It is extremely easy to redeem the above codes. The detailed steps to redeem the free ones are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Below is the one code that doesn't work in the game anymore:

2000KVisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1k Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Players must follow the developers on their Twitter account to redeem the Roblox codes. Once done, they can enact these easy redemption steps:

Launch Roblox Freeze Simulator.

Find and select the big blue Twitter button on the side of the screen.

A small window should pop up now.

Enter the code exactly as it appears.

Finally, click on the redeem option to end the process.

All Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and thus, players must carefully copy-paste them to avoid any errors.

