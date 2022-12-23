Roblox Gear ID codes for December 2022: Inactive codes, utilizations, and more

Roblox is the world’s largest online entertainment platform, with over 100 million active users every month. It's a unique game that is constantly evolving as its players create new levels and experiences. With this ever-evolving world of possibilities, players need to stay up to date with the latest tips and tricks to get the most out of their Roblox experience. One way to do this is to take advantage of Roblox promo codes, which can be redeemed for free virtual items and boosts.

Roblox promo codes are short strings of characters that give players access to items, boosts, and exclusive content. These codes can be obtained through official Roblox sources, such as the Roblox website, promotional emails, and social media posts. They are usually offered as part of special promotions or events, and some can even be found on websites dedicated to codes.

Roblox Gear is an essential part of the gaming experience. It allows players to customize their character with various virtual items and accessories, from hats and shirts to weapons and vehicles. Roblox Gear includes many different types of items, such as guns, ban hammers, rocket launchers, swords, boomboxes, and more. In this article, we’ll provide a comprehensive list of Roblox Gear ID codes for each item type.

Gear ID codes are unique numerical identifiers assigned to each item available in the game. These codes are used by players to identify and purchase the item in question. In addition to the ID code, each item also has a corresponding name that players use to search for it in the Roblox Marketplace.

When to expect active codes in Roblox Gear ID?

Unfortunately, all the old codes have become invalid, and the developers have not responded to the community's requests for new codes.

However, they have promised a winter update that will likely bring fresh codes for the coming year. We'll look out for the new codes and keep the community updated as soon as they're made available.

Inactive codes in Gear ID

Here are all the inactive codes in Gear ID:

852552995 - Redeem code and get an ABS GUN

- Redeem code and get an ABS GUN 51346271 - Redeem code and get a Bamboo Dart Blowgun

- Redeem code and get a Bamboo Dart Blowgun 42845609 - Redeem code and get a BB Gun

- Redeem code and get a BB Gun 90718350 - Redeem code and get a Bear Mine Gun

- Redeem code and get a Bear Mine Gun 192456288 - Redeem code and get a Black Tie Affair Gun

- Redeem code and get a Black Tie Affair Gun 26017478 - Redeem code and get a Blue Bloxxers Paintball Gun

- Redeem code and get a Blue Bloxxers Paintball Gun 163353363 - Redeem code and get a Breakfast Gun

- Redeem code and get a Breakfast Gun 563287969 - Redeem code and get a Deep Space Raygun

- Redeem code and get a Deep Space Raygun 503957396 - Redeem code and get a Deluxe Coil Gun

- Redeem code and get a Deluxe Coil Gun 18268645 - Redeem code and get a Blast Gun

- Redeem code and get a Blast Gun 183355892 - Redeem code and get a Double Fire Laser Gun

- Redeem code and get a Double Fire Laser Gun 168143042 - Redeem code and get a Galactic Laser Gun

- Redeem code and get a Galactic Laser Gun 34901961 - Redeem code and get a Gravity Gun

- Redeem code and get a Gravity Gun 27245855 - Redeem code and get a Green Gremlins Paintball Gun

- Redeem code and get a Green Gremlins Paintball Gun 840362298 - Redeem code and get a Gun

- Redeem code and get a Gun 32357766 - Redeem code and get a Gunslinger

- Redeem code and get a Gunslinger 116693764 - Redeem code and get a Historic ‘Timmy’ Gun

- Redeem code and get a Historic ‘Timmy’ Gun 130113146 - Redeem code and get a Hyperlaser Gun

- Redeem code and get a Hyperlaser Gun 336370943 - Redeem code and get a Laser Gun of Tomorrow

- Redeem code and get a Laser Gun of Tomorrow 30649735 - Redeem code and get a Magnificent Magenta Paintball Gun

- Redeem code and get a Magnificent Magenta Paintball Gun 22971409 - Redeem code and get a Nuclear Winter Icicle Gun

- Redeem code and get a Nuclear Winter Icicle Gun 456221232 - Redeem code and get a Party Blaster Paint Gun

- Redeem code and get a Party Blaster Paint Gun 681419733 - Redeem code and get a Pink Guns

- Redeem code and get a Pink Guns 212296936 - Redeem code and get a Red Hyperlaser Gun

- Redeem code and get a Red Hyperlaser Gun 26014536 - Redeem code and get a Red Rebels Paintball Gun

- Redeem code and get a Red Rebels Paintball Gun 268533563 - Redeem code and get a Retro Super Villain Laser Gun

- Redeem code and get a Retro Super Villain Laser Gun 467138029 - Redeem code and get a Robot Dance Gun

- Redeem code and get a Robot Dance Gun 157205837 - Redeem code and get a Steamgun

- Redeem code and get a Steamgun 356212933 - Redeem code and get a Steampunk Steam Gun

- Redeem code and get a Steampunk Steam Gun 91360052 - Redeem code and get a Suit Up Gun

- Redeem code and get a Suit Up Gun 29099749 - Redeem code and get a Transmorph Ray Gun

- Redeem code and get a Transmorph Ray Gun 94233344 - Redeem code and get a Trench Warfare Shotgun

- Redeem code and get a Trench Warfare Shotgun 65082275 - Redeem code and get a Z Ray Gun

- Redeem code and get a Z Ray Gun 176087466 - Redeem code and get a Zebra Laser Gun

- Redeem code and get a Zebra Laser Gun 2041982658 - Redeem code and get a Bit Immortal Sword

- Redeem code and get a Bit Immortal Sword 361950297 - Redeem code and get an 8-Bit Sword

- Redeem code and get an 8-Bit Sword 2103274863 - Redeem code and get an 8-Bit Sword and Shield

- Redeem code and get an 8-Bit Sword and Shield 121925647 - Redeem code and get an 8-Bit SwordPack

- Redeem code and get an 8-Bit SwordPack 181356054 - Redeem code and get an All Hallow’s Sword

- Redeem code and get an All Hallow’s Sword 163491866 - Redeem code and get an America’s Swordpack

- Redeem code and get an America’s Swordpack 108158439 - Redeem code and get an Amerisword

- Redeem code and get an Amerisword 745790335 - Redeem code and get an Anime Sword of Destiny

- Redeem code and get an Anime Sword of Destiny 17680660 - Redeem code and get a Bat Knight Bat Sword

- Redeem code and get a Bat Knight Bat Sword 112591894 - Redeem code and get a Beach Battle Sword

- Redeem code and get a Beach Battle Sword 1903666770 - Redeem code and get a Beach Umbrella Sword

- Redeem code and get a Beach Umbrella Sword 191261930 - Redeem code and get a Black and White Sword

- Redeem code and get a Black and White Sword 1340206957 - Redeem code and get a Black Hole Sword

- Redeem code and get a Black Hole Sword 286519153 - Redeem code and get a Swordpack

- Redeem code and get a Swordpack 629893424 - Redeem code and get a Bombastic Sword

How to redeem Gear ID codes in Roblox

Users can find all the new active codes in Roblox Gear ID below:

Go to the Roblox Home Page on the main website.

From there, you can open the Menu Tab located at the top left of the screen.

Click on the Gift Cards tab from the list that appears.

This option will take you to the Gift Card page.

Click on the Redeem Card tab at the top left of the page.

You can now copy your code and paste it into the code box.

Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

