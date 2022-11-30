Roblox Mad City codes (December 2022): Invalid codes, availability, and more

Created by Schwifty Studios in 2017, Roblox Mad City is one of the most well-known games online. The multiplayer experience has gained over two billion visits in the last few years. It can be played with up to 26 members connected to a single server.

This is a Town and City game, where players have the choice between being good or evil. They can either create chaos in the streets as criminals and anti-heroes or join the police force and superheroes to bring justice and peace to the city. The main objective of the game is for the players to have fun.

Roblox Mad City was recently updated on November 26, and the developers have fixed some bugs, revamped Dominator, Inferno, GTI, and Stingray, as well as some in-game features.

In many Roblox games, generally, new codes are dropped or announced after updates by the developers. Read on further to learn about the codes in Roblox Mad City.

Are there any active codes for Roblox Mad City to use in December 2022?

Sadly, there are no active codes for players to use in Roblox Mad City in December 2022. All of them have expired and are no longer part of the game.

However, the developers are most likely to drop some brand-new codes for players in the next update of the game. We will be providing readers with a set of the latest active codes whenever they release so that they can be the first ones to try them and have fun while gaming.

Expired codes

Since there are no active codes in the game at the moment, readers can check out all the expired ones and learn about them. Listed below are all the invalid codes for Roblox Mad City in December 2022, that are no longer part of the experience:

Datbrian – Use this code in the game to receive DatBrian Vehicle Skin

– Use this code in the game to receive DatBrian Vehicle Skin BILLYBOUNCE - Use this code in the game to receive Billy Bounce Emote

- Use this code in the game to receive Billy Bounce Emote 0MGC0D3 - Use this code in the game to receive Green Dots Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Green Dots Vehicle Skin Ryguy - Use this code in the game to receive Ryguy Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Ryguy Vehicle Skin D1$C0 - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin Napkin - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin RealKreek - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin 5K37CH - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin Bandites - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin uNiQueEe BACON - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin KraoESP - Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Vehicle Skin 0N3Y34R - Use this code in the game to receive Birthday Fireworks Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Birthday Fireworks Vehicle Skin M4DC1TY - Use this code in the game to receive Black Hex AK47 Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Black Hex AK47 Skin W33K3NDHYP3 - Use this code in the game to receive Monochrome Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Monochrome Vehicle Skin T4L3N - Use this code in the game to receive Talon Vehicle Spoiler

- Use this code in the game to receive Talon Vehicle Spoiler B3M1N3 - Use this code in the game to receive Hearts SPAS Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Hearts SPAS Skin B34M3R - Use this code in the game to receive Sunbeam Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Sunbeam Vehicle Skin S33Z4N2 - Use this code in the game to receive Frosty Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Frosty Vehicle Skin STR33TL1N3 - Use this code in the game to receive Streetline Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Streetline Vehicle Skin S34Z4N3 - Use this code in the game to receive Plasma Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Plasma Vehicle Skin TH1NKP1NK - Use this code in the game to receive Pink Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Pink Vehicle Skin S34Z4N4 - Use this code in the game to receive Purple Zebra Vehicle Skin

- Use this code in the game to receive Purple Zebra Vehicle Skin 100KCash - Use this code in the game to receive 100,000 Cash

Gamers are advised to wait for the next update for the release of some new active codes so that they can collect exciting rewards and have more fun with their friends and gamers online.

