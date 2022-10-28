Roblox Saitamania codes in November 2022: Free Spins, Boosts, and more 

Roblox Saitamania is one of the metaverse's anime-themed games based on the well-known One Punch Man manga series.
The player's main objective is to become the best fighter on the server. To accomplish this, they must face and defeat the server's most challenging and deadliest NPCs and other players.
New players, on the other hand, could be intimidated by seasoned players and find it difficult to beat low-level bosses. This is when they should consider redeeming the codes in this article to avoid grinding and instead level up quickly without breaking a sweat in Roblox Saitamania.
Become the ultimate fighter by redeeming the active Roblox Saitamania codes
Active codes
The working codes in Roblox Saitamania are rich in numbers. New players can easily become affluent on the server and defeat their strongest foes with the help of these active Roblox codes.
- UPD11_COMING—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- UPD11—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- 90K_LIKES—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- 700KMEMBERS—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- 72dn1—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- 1TVKq—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- T4vk5—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- md3OI—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- 7U2U3—Redeem for Boosts and Spins (New)
- _e2co—Redeem for Agility, Strength, Coins, and Experience Boosts
- wT2JU—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- gN3MU—Redeem for Agility and Coins Boosts
- uu2_B—Redeem for Coins Boosts and Spins
- BU15Y—Redeem for Agility and Experience Boosts
- 1vV25—Redeem for Coins and Agility Boosts
- cw2rZ—Redeem for Boosts and 5 Spins
- mQ2IX—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- gZ1tH—Redeem for Agility Boost, Experience Boost, and Spins
- yUp5c—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- cq2y7—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- W91X8—Redeem for Boosts
- Eg10k—Redeem for Boosts
- 9o13K—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- iea1m—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- X5fi—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- M3gCj—Redeem the Roblox code for Agility, Coin and XP Boosts, 5 Spins
- BU5Y—Redeem code for Boosts
- 1vV5—Redeem code for Boosts
- iJdQ—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins
- 7dn1—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins
- Tvk5—Redeem code for Boosts & Spin
- wGeN—Redeem for Boosts and Spins
- TVKq—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- Xwnw—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- fqjq—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & Spins
- jlwg—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins
- wA_7—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins
- yloZ—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & Spins
- 6G2C—Redeem code for an XP Boost & Spins
- DBye—Redeem code for Spins and Boosts
- naw7—Redeem code for 20 Spins and Strength Boost
- jxFN—Redeem code for Boosts
- 4ycf—Redeem code for Boosts and Spins
- hVfa—Redeem code for 5 Spins and Strength Boost
- pbox—Redeem code Boosts and Spins
- mvfV—Redeem code for Coins Boost
- pnu8—Redeem code for an Agility Boost
- 126m—Redeem for Agility Boost and 10 Spins
- 33v6y—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- pQp4X—Redeem code for XP Boost
- RMP4x—Redeem code for an Agility & XP Boost
- fG1R9—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & More
- 7R2aC—Redeem code for a Strength Boost, XP Boost, & Spins
- kpc5T—Redeem code for an Agility and Coin Boost
- wWI2K—Redeem code for an Agility Boost, Spins, & More (The I in this code is an uppercase 'i')
- Z1a2y—Redeem code for a Strength Boost & More
- a2lhi—Redeem code for a Coin Boost & More (The l in this code is a lowercase 'L')
- z3gCj—Redeem code for an Agility Boost & More (NEW)
- zE4ex—Redeem for Agility Boost
- V2824—Redeem for 6 Spins
- i02pL—Redeem for Strength Boost and XP Boost for 15 minutes
- Tu2Jc—Redeem for Agility, Coin, XP Boost, and 6 Spins
- w2GeN—Redeem for Agility, Coin, Strength Boost
- X1wnw—Redeem for Coin, Agility, and XP Boost
- f1qjq—Redeem for 25 Minute Agility Boost
- jl1wg—Redeem for 27 Minute XP Boost (The l in this code is a lowercase 'L')
- lF28l—Redeem for 25 Minute XP Boost (The first and second l in this code are both lowercase 'L's)
- wA_47—Redeem for 23-Minute XP Boost
- ylo2Z—Redeem for 20 Minute Agility Boost, 6 Spins
Note: Players must redeem all the active Roblox Saitamania codes with haste, as they will expire anytime!
Boosts must be used before fights as they can buff up the players' revenue. Strength boosts can turn the tide of the most challenging battle by offering extra power and HP to the players.
Expired codes
Unfortunately, there is a significant amount of expired codes in Roblox Saitamania.
- 600k_members—Redeem for 650 Spins
- 20_MILLION—Redeem for 6 Hour All Boosts and 250 Spins
- 6G22C—Redeem for 15-minute XP Boost, 13 Spins
- GKB4V—Redeem for 19-Minute XP Boost
- iVx2t—Redeem for Coin, Strength, and XP Boost, 18 Spins
- olu1t—Redeem for Coin Boost and 12 Spins
- TWy5H—Redeem for Coin and XP Boost, 28 Spins
- mdOI—Redeem for Spins and Boosts
- SUB_TO_PAIDA—Redeem code for Boosts
- UPDATE_10—Redeem for All Boosts and 500 Spins
- UPDATE_9.5—Redeem code for All Boosts & Spins
- UPDATE_8.9—Redeem for 6 Hour All Boosts and 250 Spins
- E610K—Redeem for Coin Boost, XP Boost, and Spins
- UPDATE_9—Redeem code for Spins & Boosts
- 70K_LIKES—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- 60K_LIKESS—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- 460k_members—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- 25k_likes—Redeem code for Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_1—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_2—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_3—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_4—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_7—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_8—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_5—Boosts & Spins
- CODE_EVENT_6—Boosts & Spins
- UPDATE_8—Boosts & Spins
- 500k_members—Redeem for 500 Spins
- NEW_YEAR—Redeem for All Boosts for 6 hours
- 30K_likes—Redeem for All Boosts
- UPDATE_6.0—Redeem for 100 Spins
How to redeem Roblox Saitamania codes?
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes in Roblox Saitamania:
- Start the Roblox game and enter the server
- Press the Twitter logo icon situated on the right-hand side of the screen
- A new code box UI titled "CODES" will pop up
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the small text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE"
- Click the "Use Code!" button to claim the free rewards!
Players must avoid typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.