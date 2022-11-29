Roblox Little World Codes (December 2022): Inactive codes, utilization, and more

Little World is a Roblox game that was developed and released by Counter Impact in August 2022. The game has garnered more than 200 million visitors, which is an astonishing figure and nearly a million users have marked it as their favorite.

It is a character evolution-themed game, where players start off as cute little ladybugs. They have to collect fruit and go through rigorous training to gradually evolve into more powerful insects. A large number of mini-games can be played in this tiny Little World, which is quite fun and addictive.

The objective of the game is quite simple. One needs to collect the highest amount of fruit to level up their character at a sturdy pace and get their name at the top of the leaderboards. Evolving into higher-level insects will grant health, speed, attack, and higher jump ability.

Certain codes can help players become the best on the server, however, as of now the developer of the game is yet to release the new working codes. Players can check back on the article for fresh codes after the new patch update, which should be right around the corner this winter season.

When to expect active Roblox Little World codes?

Unfortunately, a large number of codes in Roblox Little World have become inactive. The good news is that fresh codes will be released in the upcoming patch updates and in-game special events, so it's a good idea to come back and check again once the new codes are released.

Inactive codes in Roblox Little World

Below is a list of inactive codes as of December 2022, that do not work for this Roblox title anymore. However, a player can try using them in the event that they are still redeemable for a particular account.

There is a good chance that some of these codes might work and it is definitely worth giving them a try.

FreeRareColors - Redeem this code for 2 Color Pods

- Redeem this code for 2 Color Pods Duck175K - Redeem this code for Duck Emote

- Redeem this code for Duck Emote House - Redeem this code for +1 Level

- Redeem this code for +1 Level Furniture - Redeem this code for 1K Stars

- Redeem this code for 1K Stars Berries - Redeem this code for +1 Level

- Redeem this code for +1 Level Squads - Redeem this code for 4 hours of x2 EXP

- Redeem this code for 4 hours of x2 EXP LegendaryLike - Redeem this code for 1 Legendary Color Pod

- Redeem this code for 1 Legendary Color Pod FreeColors - Redeem this code for 3 Common Color Pods

- Redeem this code for 3 Common Color Pods FreeLevel - Redeem this code for +1 Level

- Redeem this code for +1 Level CarbonMeiste - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens CDTV - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens DrakeCraft - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens SnugLife - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens RazorFish - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens Roblerom - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens Cookieboiyt - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens ToadBoiGaming - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens ItzVortex - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens GrumpyGravy - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens Baxtrix - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens JeffBlox - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens GamingDan - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens Frash - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 50 Tokens 120KThankYou - Redeem this code 4 hours of 2x XP

- Redeem this code 4 hours of 2x XP Egg - Redeem this code for 2 hours of 2x XP

- Redeem this code for 2 hours of 2x XP EasterLevel - Redeem this code for +1 Level

- Redeem this code for +1 Level EasterSecret - Redeem this code for 1 hour of 2x XP

- Redeem this code for 1 hour of 2x XP 100KThankYou - Redeem this code for an Emote

- Redeem this code for an Emote GoldenRat - Redeem this code for 2 hours of 2x XP

- Redeem this code for 2 hours of 2x XP Rat - Redeem this code for 500 Stars

- Redeem this code for 500 Stars 75000 - Redeem this code for 2 hours of 2x XP

- Redeem this code for 2 hours of 2x XP Controls - Redeem this code for 750 Stars

- Redeem this code for 750 Stars Obby - Redeem this code 1 hour of 2x XP

- Redeem this code 1 hour of 2x XP BOSSES - Redeem this code for 500 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 500 Tokens ThankYou20K - Redeem this code for 750 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 750 Tokens 5MILLIONBUGS - Redeem this code for 1 hour of x2 XP

- Redeem this code for 1 hour of x2 XP 5KWorld - Redeem this code for +1 Level

- Redeem this code for +1 Level SPIDER10k - Redeem this code for 750 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 750 Tokens 1MVISITSCODE - Redeem this code for rewards

- Redeem this code for rewards TY2MPLAYS - Redeem this code for rewards

- Redeem this code for rewards 2kBug - Redeem this code for 500 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 500 Tokens RELEASE - Redeem this code for 500 Tokens

- Redeem this code for 500 Tokens 1kLadybug - Redeem this code for 1 hour of x2 EXP

How to Redeem Little World codes in Roblox

Just like any other game in Roblox, it is fairly easy to redeem the codes in Little World. You can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes without much hassle.

Launch Roblox Little World on the preferred device and get into a lobby or server.

Click the blue Twitter bird button at the top-left corner of the window.

Copy the code from the list and paste it into the text box that reads "Type Code Here."

Hit Enter or the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players will receive the points immediately after redeeming the codes. However, certain Roblox codes are case-sensitive. One needs to carefully re-check them before hitting the enter button. Simply copy and paste the code throughout the redemption procedure from the list above to avoid any kind of error.

Poll : 0 votes