Roblox Grand Pirates codes (August 2022): Free Peli, stat reset, and more 

Roblox metaverse is no stranger to anime worlds, and several titles inspired by the famous One Piece anime have been released on the platform over time. However, only a handful of these Roblox games have received good reviews and a considerable fan following.

Roblox Grand Pirates is one such game. The game's goal is to become the best pirate by defeating the strongest opponents. However, this isn't an easy task.

This is when players can use codes and obtain free rewards. These free goodies can help players achieve a lot in the universe of Grand Pirates. They can also purchase the best equipment without spending Robux.

Sail the seven seas as the ultimate raider with the help of Roblox Grand Pirates codes

Active codes

A handful of codes are available for Grand Pirates players. Redeem these codes to get ahead of your competition:

SecondSea – Redeem this code to get Stat Reset (NEW)

– Redeem this code to get Stat Reset (NEW) 12.5MVisits – Redeem this code to get Stat Reset

– Redeem this code to get Stat Reset 50KLikesSorry – 120 Minutes Double Peli

– 120 Minutes Double Peli 60KFavorites – Double XP boost for 60 Minutes

Players can use the stat reset to start fresh in the land of Roblox Grand Pirates. They can get several in-game perks if they use these codes wisely.

Once the "Double Peli" code is activated, players must start farming without wasting time. The Peli income is doubled and can fetch a fortune for players.

Double XP boosts help new players massively as they can reach higher levels in a short time. Newbies can also prevent older players from bullying them if they grow in power after reaching 40+ levels.

Expired Codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of inactive codes in Roblox Grand Pirates. Most of the codes are used to offer several in-game resources and reset tools. Players may receive a fresh set of codes in the upcoming days.

8.5MVisits – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats 20KLikes – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats 1KDislikes – Remove a Devil Fruit

– Remove a Devil Fruit 2MVisits – Devil Fruit Notifier 60 Minutes

– Devil Fruit Notifier 60 Minutes 20KFavorites – Double Peli for 60 Minutes

– Double Peli for 60 Minutes 1.5MVisits – Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes

– Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes 10KLikes – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats 1MVisits – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats 10KFavorites – Double Peli for 60 Minutes

– Double Peli for 60 Minutes 5KLikes – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats 500KVisits – Remove Devil Fruit

– Remove Devil Fruit SuspiciousAction – Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes

– Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes 100KVisits – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats 4KLikes – g2x Peli for 30 minutes

– g2x Peli for 30 minutes 3KLikes – Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 minutes

– Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 minutes 2KLikes – 2x XP for 30 Minutes

– 2x XP for 30 Minutes 1KLikes – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats SorryForBugs – 10,000 Peli

– 10,000 Peli Released – 10,000 Peli

– 10,000 Peli 30KLikes – Redeem this code to get Stat Reset

– Redeem this code to get Stat Reset GearFourth – Redeem this code to get Stat Reset

– Redeem this code to get Stat Reset 7.5MVisits – Redeem this code to get Stat Reset

– Redeem this code to get Stat Reset 50KFavorites – Redeem this code to Remove Devil Fruit

– Redeem this code to Remove Devil Fruit 40KFavorites – Redeem this code to Remove Devil Fruit

– Redeem this code to Remove Devil Fruit 5MVisits – Redeem this code to get Devil Fruit Notifier for 120 Minutes

– Redeem this code to get Devil Fruit Notifier for 120 Minutes 20KLikes – Redeem this code to get Reset Stats

– Redeem this code to get Reset Stats 1KDislikes – Redeem this code to get Remove Devil Fruit

– Redeem this code to get Remove Devil Fruit SorryForShutdowns – Redeem this code to get x2 Drop Rate for 60 Mins

– Redeem this code to get x2 Drop Rate for 60 Mins 100KVisits – Redeem this code to get Reset Stats

– Redeem this code to get Reset Stats 4KLikes – Redeem this code to get Double Peli for 30 minutes

– Redeem this code to get Double Peli for 30 minutes 3KLikes – Redeem this code to get Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 minutes

– Redeem this code to get Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 minutes 2KLikes – Redeem this code to get Double XP for 30 Minutes

– Redeem this code to get Double XP for 30 Minutes 1KLikes – Redeem this code to get Reset Stats

– Redeem this code to get Reset Stats Released – Redeem this code to get 10k Peli

– Redeem this code to get 10k Peli SorryForBugs – Redeem this code to get 10k Peli

How to redeem codes in Roblox Grand Pirates?

It is pretty easy to redeem codes in Roblox Grand Pirates. All players must do is follow the simple steps listed below to claim the freebies within no time.

Launch the game and get into the server

Click on the "Menu" button on the bottom left of the screen

A new interface will appear

Click on the settings icon located inside the interface

A new code box will appear

Players can copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Code"

Make sure to hit the enter button to claim the rewards right away!

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Players must double-check the codes before redeeming them. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players must consider copying and pasting them throughout the entire redemption procedure. This method is fast and safe, as typos and other spelling mistakes are eliminated.

Sometimes an error message can pop up while redeeming the codes. This might be a server issue. Players must instantly restart the game and try redeeming the same code to fix this. This transfers players to a new server where things may work smoothly.

If the error message still pops up, players can conclude that the specific code has expired. If that's the case, please let us know in the comments section.

Where to find new Roblox Grand Pirates codes?

Players must follow @nijoxy, the developer of Grand Pirates, on Twitter to get wind of the new codes. The developers also post exclusive game-related content and other information on their Twitter handle.

Players can expect new codes, especially during special events, updates, and collaborations.

Roblox Grand Pirates players must also consider joining the game's dedicated Discord server to stay in touch with the game's media presence and community. New codes and other important game-related information are regularly posted on the server.

