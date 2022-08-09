Roblox Grand Pirates codes (August 2022): Free Stat Resets, Peli boost, and more

The Roblox community is no stranger to anime-based titles. Grand Pirates is based on the famous One Piece franchise. Players and fans will have an exciting time roaming around the One Piece-inspired world and collecting Devil Fruits for extra power.

Roblox Grand Pirates is all about having a thrilling pirate adventure. From finishing quests to hunting down rivals in a simple low-poly environment, users will have a memorable pirate experience.

They will eventually struggle to purchase new weapons or gear to face stronger enemies. This is when they should use codes to claim a free Peli (in-game currency) boost and more.

When freebies are used wisely, gamers can easily dominate the server and become the ultimate pirate lords.

Sail seven seas as dreaded pirates by redeeming codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Active codes in Grand Pirates

SecondSea —Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 50KLikesSorry —Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 60KFavorites—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x XP

Note: Redeem the codes as soon as possible, as they will expire soon.

Players must immediately start farming once they redeem XP and Peli boost codes. Before redeeming the boost codes, they must also equip themselves with the best gear. This way, users won't have to deal with weaponry problems once they start fighting enemies.

Stat Resets are very useful for those who want to start afresh. They can add attributes to different types of skillsets, allowing them to experience much more refined gameplay in Roblox Grand Pirates.

Inactive codes in Grand Pirates

Unfortunately, expired codes are richer than active ones. Gamers need not worry as new codes are published regularly.

10MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 30KLikes

8.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset GearFourth —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 30KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 50KFavorites —Redeem for a Remove Devil Fruit

—Redeem for a Remove Devil Fruit 7.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 40KFavorites —Remove Devil Fruit

—Remove Devil Fruit 5MVisits —Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes

—Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes 20KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 1KDislikes —Redeem to remove your Devil Fruit

—Redeem to remove your Devil Fruit 2MVisits —Redeem for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier 20KFavorites —Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes 1.5MVisits —Redeem for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for a 60-minute Devil Fruit notifier 10KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 1MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset SorryForShutdowns —Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate 10KFavorites —Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes 5KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 500KVisits —Redeem to Remove Devil Fruit

—Redeem to Remove Devil Fruit 100KVisits —Redeem to a Stat Reset

—Redeem to a Stat Reset 4KLikes —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Peli 3KLikes —Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier 2KLikes —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP 1KLikes —Redeem to a Stat Reset

—Redeem to a Stat Reset SuspiciousAction —Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier SorryForBugs —Redeem for 10k Peli

—Redeem for 10k Peli Released—Redeem for 10k Peli

How to redeem codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

It is effortless and fast to redeem codes in Grand Pirates. All players have to do is follow the simple steps listed below

Launch the game and enter the server

Click on the " Menu " button under the health and XP bar on the bottom left side of the screen

" button under the health and XP bar on the bottom left side of the screen A small UI will be displayed

Hit the " Settings " icon to open the code box

" icon to open the code box Enter the required code in the text box that says " Code "

" Ensure to press "Enter" on the keyboard to claim the free reward

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Users must be careful while redeeming codes. Typos and other spelling mistakes are pretty common when inputting the code manually.

They can eliminate these mistakes by copying and pasting the codes. It is fast and safe, as gamers can finish redeeming codes within minutes.

If the redemption process is successful, they can see the claimed rewards above the health bar for a short period. Sometimes, an error message appears while redeeming the codes. Readers must instantly restart the game and try redeeming the same code again.

If the code still doesn't work, they can conclude that the specific code has expired. If this happens, please add a line in the comments section.

How to find new codes for Roblox Grand Pirates

Players must follow @nijoxy, the game's developer, on Twitter to look for new codes. Exclusive game-related content and patchwork updates can also be found on the dev's Twitter handle.

New users can consider joining the game's official Discord channel to interact with others and learn a lot about the title. The new codes are posted on the Discord server by mods or others.

Gamers can expect new codes during special in-game events, milestones, collaborations, and update releases.

