Roblox Hammer Simulator codes for January 2023: Free gems

Roblox Hammer Simulator is a game where users can hammer their enemies and become bigger and stronger.

As one progresses in the game, they can sell their strength for coins, which can be used to upgrade the hammer or purchase a new one. By playing and winning, users can also move up on the leaderboard and become the envy of their peers.

The game starts off with a character, known as an avatar, equipped with a basic hammer. As one proceeds, they have to defeat monsters and other opponents in order to gain strength.

The more strength one gains, the more powerful their hammer becomes. As players progress further, they will gain access to more powerful weapons, such as the Diamond Hammer, the Moon Hammer, the Star Hammer, and even the Legendary Hammer. With these weapons, users will have access to a variety of powerful attacks and abilities.

The codes for the Roblox Hammer Simulator can grant gems that can be used to purchase pets, jewels, cash, and more. These codes make it simple for players to get what they need.

Utilize these Roblox Hammer Simulator codes to get free gems in January 2023

The following list of active codes, as of January 2023, will give players free gems. Since the codes may expire at any time without prior warning, you are urged to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active codes in Roblox Hammer Simulator:

XMAS - Use this code to obtain get 1,000 free gems.

MONSTER - Use this code to obtain 150 free gems.

GOTEEM - Use this code to obtain 100 free gems.

GOLDEN - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

MEME - Use this code to obtain 100 free gems.

GEMS - Use this code to obtain 200 free gems.

ATTHETOP - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

RAZOR - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

SUB2TELANTHRIC - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

THOR - Use this code to obtain120 free gems.

itsbear - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

HAMMERTIME - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

GUILDS - Use this code to obtain 500 free gems.

GEMS - Use this code to obtain 200 free gems.

NEWYEAR - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

RAINBOW - Use this code to obtain Slime.

2020 - Use this code to obtain some free gems.

REVIVAL - Use this code to obtain 150 free gems.

UPTOP - Use this code to obtain 222 free gems.

CELEBRATION - Use this code to obtain 350 free gems.

XMAS - Use this code to obtain 1,000 free gems.

THANK YOU - Use this code to obtain 500 free gems.

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Hammer Simulator

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Hammer Simulator. Players are free to test them out to see whether they are still redeemable for that particular account.

GEMMINGTIME - Use this code to obtain 500 gems.

1MLN - Use this code to obtain 200 free gems.

MEGA - Use this code to obtain 200 gems.

5M - Use this code to obtain 250 free gems.

BLOX - Use this code to obtain 150 gems.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Hammer Simulator

All the codes in the Roblox Hammer Simulator can be redeemed by players by following these easy steps:

On your screen's left side, select the diamond icon.

A text box will appear at the bottom right of a new pop-up window.

In the "Enter code here" text box, type your code.

Press "SUBMIT" once more.

You will receive immediate rewards.

The codes must be entered correctly as they are case-sensitive. It is best to copy and paste the codes from above for a seamless experience.

