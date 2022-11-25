Roblox Idiotic Investing Codes for November 2022: Free coins and rewards

Idiotic Investing is a Roblox game developed by Mewious. Players draw art on two pieces of paper and submit them for auction. The bidding part of the game is tricky since one needs to bid carefully for the artwork. Once the bidding is complete, the true value of the piece is revealed. The game is simple yet addictive, and it's a great way to make some quick Robux.

Since bidding is the most important part of the artwork, players need to bid less than the actual amount to make a profit. Screws can be used to force others to bid on artworks they don't desire.

Those who can accumulate the most money at the end of the game will win the round.

At the start of every round, each player is given 3,000 credits to bid on art pieces. They gain more by auctioning off some of their own art pieces or taking a loan from the Blox Bank at an interest rate of 50%.

Certain codes can be redeemed for coins and cosmetics in the game. The former can be used to purchase new Icons and cases.

Active codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing

Here's a list of working codes for Roblox Idiotic Investing as of November 2022, that will grant players free coins and rewards.

1YEARWOO - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

- Redeem this code to receive free rewards. EASTER - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

- Redeem this code to receive free rewards. ST0NKS - Redeem this code to receive the legendary st0nks icon.

- Redeem this code to receive the legendary st0nks icon. 100FOLLOWERS! - Redeem this code to receive coins and icon.

- Redeem this code to receive coins and icon. Released! - Redeem this code to receive 1,200 coins and party blower icon.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,200 coins and party blower icon. FanBoy - Redeem this code to receive fanboy icon.

- Redeem this code to receive fanboy icon. GiveMeMoneyPls - Redeem this code to receive 1,200 coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,200 coins. GelPlays - Redeem this code to receive 600 coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 600 coins. Ayron - Redeem this code to receive 600 coins.

One is advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible since they may expire without prior notice.

Inactive codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing

Much to players' relief, the game has no inactive codes as of November 2022. However, they must redeem all the working ones before they expire.

How to redeem Idiotic Investing codes in Roblox

Redeeming the codes in the game is fairly easy. Players can simply follow the below-mentioned steps and collect all the rewards without much hassle:

Launch Idiotic Investing on the preferred device.

Click the Codes button on the main menu.

Copy and paste the required code from the list in the Code section.

Hit the Redeem button to receive the rewards immediately.

It is worth noting that all the codes are case-sensitive and providing the wrong ones will give out error messages. It is best to copy the required code and paste it in the text box to avoid typographical errors.

