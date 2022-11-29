Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator codes for November 2022: Free rewards

Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator is an RPG simulator game released by Alpha Engine Group on October 16, 2022. Despite being a new entry in the Roblox multiverse, it boasts over a million visitors. Furthermore, nearly 5,000 have marked Idle Pet Battles Simulator as their favorite.

In the game, players need to team up with their pets to defeat enemies. Pets can be upgraded to make them even stronger, and there are tons of new eggs that are hidden in the maps, waiting to be found and hatched.

Since the leaderboard title depends on the highest number of egg collections, one needs to spend hours to retain the top position and keep their collection box running.

Players can use certain unique codes in the game to get resources. These resources will make it easier to get their hands on new pets and upgrade them. Furthermore, these codes can also be used to access the game’s spawn portal and level up their character at a faster rate.

To redeem the codes, players can check the redemption method described below and mirror them.

Get free rewards using these Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator

Coins and gems are used to get more pets and upgrade them to create a powerful army. Players can use the list of working codes stated below, as of November 2022, for much-needed rewards:

1KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

- Redeem this code to receive free rewards. 500LIKES - Redeem this code to receive 10 free pet Space.

- Redeem this code to receive 10 free pet Space. THUMBSUPTY - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

Inactive codes in Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator

Unfortunately, a significant number of codes in Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator have gone inactive. The good news is that fresh ones will be released to commemorate the upcoming patch update and in-game special event.

Thanksgiving - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. NEWYEAR - Redeem this code to receive boosts for one hour.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts for one hour. Wreath - Redeem this code to receive boosts for 15 minutes.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts for 15 minutes. SPACE - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. TREE - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. TOY - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. 30KBOOSTS - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. ITSFREE40K - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. BATTLE55K - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. 100KREACHED - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. FULLMOON - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. 1STFAVCODE - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. Pumpkin - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. BEACH - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. ALTAR - Redeem this code to receive boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive boosts. DESSERT - Redeem this code to receive10 minutes of all boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive10 minutes of all boosts. TRADE - Redeem this code to receive 10 minutes of all boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive 10 minutes of all boosts. 1STLIKECODE - Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of all boosts.

- Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of all boosts. Launch - Redeem this code to receive10 minutes of all boosts.

How to redeem Idle Pet Battles Simulator codes in Roblox

It is relatively easy to redeem the codes in Roblox Idle Pet Battles Simulator. Players can follow these simple steps to redeem them:

Launch Idle Pet Battles Simulator on the preferred device.

Head to the blue color Twitter button on the left side of the screen and click it.

Copy the required from the list and paste it into the text box.

Hit the confirm button or press enter button to collect the reward.

It is worth noting that all the codes are case-sensitive, hence, providing the wrong ones may result in error messages. It is best to copy the required code and paste it in the text box which will prevent any kind of typographical error.

