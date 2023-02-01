Roblox Last Pirates codes (February 2023): Free Beli, resets, and more

Roblox Last Pirates is one of the top anime games based on the famous One Piece franchise that gives fans the true experience of playing as their favorite characters. The ultimate objective of the game is to be the strongest and most powerful lord of the seas.
Players can level up their character and become the ultimate pirate by earning EXP and gems from defeating opponents. However, the process can be tedious and time-consuming. To alleviate this, codes providing free rewards like gems and stat resets can be utilized, effectively reducing the grind. Here's a complete list of active and inactive codes for Last Pirates as of February 2023 in Roblox.
Roblox Last Pirates codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list
Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Last Pirates as of February 2023:
- FixBug - Redeem for a stat reset
- BigUpdate - Redeem for 5LP (Player needs to be level 300 to use this code)
- NewWorld - Redeem for a stat reset
- bleak - Redeem for 50K Beli
- KongPoop - Redeem for a stat reset
Players can use the list above to get the rewards mentioned and ensure that they have a competitive edge.
Inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Here's a complete list of codes that no longer work for Roblox Last Pirates as of February 2023:
- Bleak_fat - Redeem for a stat reset
- Event - Redeem for 5 LP
- Chxmei - Redeem for 10k Beli
- Greed - Redeem for 10 LP
- Update! - Redeem for 5 LP
- OPZTV - Redeem for 5 LP
- Checkmate - Redeem for a stat reset
- Code - Redeem for 25k money
- LPLOVER - Redeem for 10 LP (Requires level 300)
- Snappy - Redeem for 25k cash
- Juan - Redeem for 5 LP
- NEOGAMING - Redeem for 10 Heart Gems
- 111KFAV - Redeem for a stat reset
- FreeGem - Redeem for 10 HeartGems
- iSEN - Must be level 300 to claim
- 100KFAV - Redeem for free stat reset
- TECHO - Redeem for 5 LP
- 5Chiba - Redeem for 20k cash
- UPDATE2 - Redeem for a stat reset
- CarinaCaxtez - Redeem for free rewards (Requires level 300)
- PixelJoe - Redeem for a stat reset
- N4Animation - Redeem for 30k Beli
- Stranger - Redeem for a stat reset
- SEAFOUR - Redeem for free rewards (Requires level 300)
- Ruriair - Redeem for 20k Beli
- Dream - Redeem for a stat reset
- Odyssey - Redeem for 20k Beli
- SmolEsan - Redeem for 10,000 cash
- XIEXIE - Redeem for 10,000 cash
- 10MVisits - Redeem for a cash reward
- DIW_TW - Redeem for a cash reward
- 3MVisits - Redeem for a cash reward
- NEOGAMING - Redeem for a cash reward
- MIUMA - Redeem for 20,000 cash
- OatCasterCh - Redeem for 10,000 cash
- JZ GAMMING - Redeem for 10,000 cash
- MAOKUMA - Redeem for 10,000 cash
- KINGNONKD - Redeem for 1,000 cash
- WHITEKUNG - Redeem for for 10,000 cash
- UPDATE!! - Redeem for 20,000 cash
- Rosaki - Redeem for 10,000 cash
- snowman - Redeem for a cash
- Saber
- Katana
- Bisento
- Bisentov2
- Yoru
- Cathunt
- 10KVisit
- 25KVisit
- UPDATE3
- Vezxter
- HxW
The playerbase always appreciates the developers and the community's efforts to ensure the game is refreshed periodically with updates and free rewards.
How to redeem active Last Pirates codes in Roblox
Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem active codes for Last Pirates:
- Open Last Pirates in Roblox Experiences App.
- Load into your game as your avatar.
- Navigate to the List button under your HP bar.
- Click on it and then click the Twitter icon.
- Copy a working code from the list above and enter it in the Enter Code box.
- Hit redeem to complete the process.
Enter the codes as they're seen on the active list above because they are case-sensitive, and a typo might lead to failure in redemption. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again. This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If they still don't work, then there's a good chance they've expired.