Roblox Last Pirates codes (February 2023): Free Beli, resets, and more

Roblox Last Pirates is one of the top anime games based on the famous One Piece franchise that gives fans the true experience of playing as their favorite characters. The ultimate objective of the game is to be the strongest and most powerful lord of the seas.

Players can level up their character and become the ultimate pirate by earning EXP and gems from defeating opponents. However, the process can be tedious and time-consuming. To alleviate this, codes providing free rewards like gems and stat resets can be utilized, effectively reducing the grind. Here's a complete list of active and inactive codes for Last Pirates as of February 2023 in Roblox.

Roblox Last Pirates codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Last Pirates as of February 2023:

FixBug - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset BigUpdate - Redeem for 5LP (Player needs to be level 300 to use this code)

Redeem for 5LP (Player needs to be level 300 to use this code) NewWorld - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset bleak - Redeem for 50K Beli

Redeem for 50K Beli KongPoop - Redeem for a stat reset

Players can use the list above to get the rewards mentioned and ensure that they have a competitive edge.

Inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Here's a complete list of codes that no longer work for Roblox Last Pirates as of February 2023:

Bleak_fat - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset Event - Redeem for 5 LP

Redeem for 5 LP Chxmei - Redeem for 10k Beli

Redeem for 10k Beli Greed - Redeem for 10 LP

Redeem for 10 LP Update! - Redeem for 5 LP

Redeem for 5 LP OPZTV - Redeem for 5 LP

Redeem for 5 LP Checkmate - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset Code - Redeem for 25k money

Redeem for 25k money LPLOVER - Redeem for 10 LP (Requires level 300)

Redeem for 10 LP (Requires level 300) Snappy - Redeem for 25k cash

Redeem for 25k cash Juan - Redeem for 5 LP

Redeem for 5 LP NEOGAMING - Redeem for 10 Heart Gems

Redeem for 10 Heart Gems 111KFAV - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset FreeGem - Redeem for 10 HeartGems

Redeem for 10 HeartGems iSEN - Must be level 300 to claim

Must be level 300 to claim 100KFAV - Redeem for free stat reset

Redeem for free stat reset TECHO - Redeem for 5 LP

Redeem for 5 LP 5Chiba - Redeem for 20k cash

Redeem for 20k cash UPDATE2 - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset CarinaCaxtez - Redeem for free rewards (Requires level 300)

Redeem for free rewards (Requires level 300) PixelJoe - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset N4Animation - Redeem for 30k Beli

Redeem for 30k Beli Stranger - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset SEAFOUR - Redeem for free rewards (Requires level 300)

Redeem for free rewards (Requires level 300) Ruriair - Redeem for 20k Beli

Redeem for 20k Beli Dream - Redeem for a stat reset

Redeem for a stat reset Odyssey - Redeem for 20k Beli

Redeem for 20k Beli SmolEsan - Redeem for 10,000 cash

Redeem for 10,000 cash XIEXIE - Redeem for 10,000 cash

Redeem for 10,000 cash 10MVisits - Redeem for a cash reward

Redeem for a cash reward DIW_TW - Redeem for a cash reward

Redeem for a cash reward 3MVisits - Redeem for a cash reward

Redeem for a cash reward NEOGAMING - Redeem for a cash reward

Redeem for a cash reward MIUMA - Redeem for 20,000 cash

Redeem for 20,000 cash OatCasterCh - Redeem for 10,000 cash

Redeem for 10,000 cash JZ GAMMING - Redeem for 10,000 cash

Redeem for 10,000 cash MAOKUMA - Redeem for 10,000 cash

Redeem for 10,000 cash KINGNONKD - Redeem for 1,000 cash

Redeem for 1,000 cash WHITEKUNG - Redeem for for 10,000 cash

Redeem for for 10,000 cash UPDATE!! - Redeem for 20,000 cash

Redeem for 20,000 cash Rosaki - Redeem for 10,000 cash

Redeem for 10,000 cash snowman - Redeem for a cash

Redeem for a cash Saber

Katana

Bisento

Bisentov2

Yoru

Cathunt

10KVisit

25KVisit

UPDATE3

Vezxter

HxW

The playerbase always appreciates the developers and the community's efforts to ensure the game is refreshed periodically with updates and free rewards.

How to redeem active Last Pirates codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem active codes for Last Pirates:

Open Last Pirates in Roblox Experiences App. Load into your game as your avatar. Navigate to the List button under your HP bar. Click on it and then click the Twitter icon. Copy a working code from the list above and enter it in the Enter Code box. Hit redeem to complete the process.

Enter the codes as they're seen on the active list above because they are case-sensitive, and a typo might lead to failure in redemption. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again. This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If they still don't work, then there's a good chance they've expired.

