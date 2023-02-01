Roblox Legacy Piece Online codes (February 2023): Free resets, EXP, gems, and more

Roblox Legacy Piece Online is based on the famous anime One Piece. In the game, players can control Luffy, who is out to eliminate bandits in return for money, and get EXP that can level up the character.

Upon collecting enough money, players can spend it to get a special Devil Fruit or weapon to add to their inventory. Gradually, they can move to other islands as they level up and unlock new scenery.

While earning money and EXP could be quite the task, players can skip the initial grind and use codes to get new weapons and reset their stats. Here's a list of active and inactive codes for Legacy Piece Online as of February 2023 in Roblox.

Roblox Legacy Piece Online codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list

Active codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Legacy Piece Online as of February 2023:

QUAKEBUFFCODE - Redeem code for 50k Gold and one hour of 2x XP

Redeem code for a Stat Reset G2 - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP

Inactive codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Here's a complete list of codes that will no longer work for Roblox Legacy Piece Online as of February 2023:

800KVISITS - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP

Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP UPDATE5

OPERATIONNOMI

Redeem code for a free stat reset NEWRRITIES - Redeem code for 5,000 Gold

How to redeem active Legacy Piece Online codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for Legacy Piece Online:

Open Legacy Piece Online on Roblox Experiences app Load up as your character into the game Navigate the Options wheel button on the bottom left of the screen Copy a working code from the list above and paste it into the text box Hit the REDEEM CODE button

Players are urged to copy and paste the above codes to avoid typos and erroneous inputs. If the process still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load the game. This will switch servers, which might help. If the codes still don't work, then there's a good chance they have expired.

