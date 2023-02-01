Roblox Legacy Piece Online codes (February 2023): Free resets, EXP, gems, and more

Roblox Legacy Piece Online is based on the famous anime One Piece. In the game, players can control Luffy, who is out to eliminate bandits in return for money, and get EXP that can level up the character.
Upon collecting enough money, players can spend it to get a special Devil Fruit or weapon to add to their inventory. Gradually, they can move to other islands as they level up and unlock new scenery.
While earning money and EXP could be quite the task, players can skip the initial grind and use codes to get new weapons and reset their stats. Here's a list of active and inactive codes for Legacy Piece Online as of February 2023 in Roblox.
Roblox Legacy Piece Online codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list
Active codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online
Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Legacy Piece Online as of February 2023:
- QUAKEBUFFCODE - Redeem code for 50k Gold and one hour of 2x XP
- QUAKEBUFFRESET - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- SHUTDOWNCODE - Redeem code for a one-hour 2x XP Boost
- SHUTDOWNCODE2 - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- SHUTDOWNCODE3 - Redeem code for 75k Gold
- REBALANCERESET - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- REBALANCEEXP - Redeem code for a 30-minute 2x XP Boost
- RELAUNCHDAY - Redeem code for a 24-Hour 2x XP Boost
- RELAUNCHRESET - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- SHANKSUPDATE - Redeem code for 50k Gold and one hour of 2x XP
- RESETME6 - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- RESETME7 - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- G2 - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP
Inactive codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online
Here's a complete list of codes that will no longer work for Roblox Legacy Piece Online as of February 2023:
- 800KVISITS - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP
- 2KLIKES - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- DARKBEARD - Redeem code for 30mins of 2x XP
- RESETME4 - Redeem code for a Stat reset
- RESETME5 - Redeem for a Stat reset
- GEMFIXWOOT - Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x XP
- UPDATE6 - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- PAWPAW - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP
- UPDATE5
- OPERATIONNOMI
- PIKAFLIGHTFIX - Redeem code for 75k Gold and 30 minutes of 2x XP
- ALLYSYSTEM - Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x XP
- 6KMEMBERS - Redeem code for a reward
- NEWSTARTER - Redeem code for five minutes of 2x EXP
- 5KFAVS - Redeem code for a reward
- 400KVISITS - Redeem code for a reward
- MOCHIMOCHI - Redeem code for a reward
- 1KLIKES - Redeem code for a reward
- 4KMEMBERS - Redeem code for Double EXP and 10 Gems
- 3KFAVS - Redeem code for Double EXP and five Gems
- VFXFIX - Redeem code for 15 Gems, 25,000 Gold, and 15 minutes of 2x XP
- SOSORRY - Redeem code for 2x XP and 10,000 Gold
- XPBUFFS - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Gems
- ANOTHERRESET - Redeem code for a Free Stat Reset
- MOREFIXES - Redeem code for a Free Stat Reset
- STORAGE - Redeem code for 5 Gems
- VexxGoated - Redeem code for 30 mins of two times exp and five Gems
- THANKYOU - Redeem code to reset your stats
- OgSwoleVexx - Redeem code for three Gems
- DATAFIX - Redeem code for two hours of double exp, 10 Gems, and 30,000 Gold
- STATRESETBOI - Redeem code to reset your stats
- REFRESHSTATS - Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- 500KVISITS - Redeem code for three minutes of 2x EXP and 15,000 Gold
- QUESTBUFF - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x EXP and 10,000 Gold
- Marineford - Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x EXP
- RESETYO - Redeem code for Stat reset
- BOSSUPDATE - Redeem code for 20,000 Gold
- ALLSYSTEM - Redeem code for one hour of 2x EXP
- ANOTHAONE - Redeem code for a free stat reset
- NEWRRITIES - Redeem code for 5,000 Gold
How to redeem active Legacy Piece Online codes in Roblox
Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for Legacy Piece Online:
- Open Legacy Piece Online on Roblox Experiences app
- Load up as your character into the game
- Navigate the Options wheel button on the bottom left of the screen
- Copy a working code from the list above and paste it into the text box
- Hit the REDEEM CODE button
Players are urged to copy and paste the above codes to avoid typos and erroneous inputs. If the process still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load the game. This will switch servers, which might help. If the codes still don't work, then there's a good chance they have expired.