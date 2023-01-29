Top 5 Best One Piece Games on Roblox

Roblox is filled with games inspired by the most famous Japanese animated series and movies. These games have done exceptionally well because of their adaptations and content. One Piece dominates the gaming space with numerous adaptations, giving players some of the best games on the platform.

Everyone in the anime world refers to One Piece as one of the 'Big Three,' sharing the title with Naruto Shippuden and Bleach. As Bleach and Naruto have concluded, One Piece is still breaking the internet world with new episodes. This is also one of the reasons why creators opt to create content with this anime in mind.

Games inspired by One Piece are the most happening games on Roblox

Here are some Roblox games that fans of One Piece cherish, giving them the top spot:

1) Roblox Blox Fruits

This game is top of the list with 94% likes, which accounts for a mind-blowing figure of 3 million people hitting the thumbs-up button. The game has recorded 12.8 billion visits and has a favorite count of 6,481,553.

The game is simple: players train their avatars to become the most powerful swordsman like Zoro or a Blox fruit user like Luffy. On the game's official website, the creators provided the following summary of the title:

"Welcome to Blox Fruits! Become a master swordsman or a powerful blox fruit user as you train to become the strongest player to ever live. You can choose to fight against tough enemies or have powerful boss battles while sailing across the ocean to find hidden secrets."

2) Roblox King Legacy

This is another fun game, with 973,000 players liking it to make it 91 percent likable. Since its inception on December 17, 2019, the game has recorded 2 billion visits, and 1,819,171 players have this on the list of their favorite games.

The game has a lot of fruits to choose from and many indulging maps that will keep players hooked for many hours. The graphics are the best and have many details that players have appreciated over time.

Here are some active codes if players want to try out the game:

3) Roblox Grand Piece Online

Grand Piece Online also has the same likable score of 91 percent, but the number of players who have liked the game is 812,000. The game has seen 674.9 million visits from players since May 6, 2018, and a favorite score of 1,262,565.

The creators have posted more about the game on the homepage, as mentioned below:

"Long awaited naval adventure experience. Work towards your ideal build, discover hidden locations, and challenge difficult bosses while competing with others! Scavenge the lands for treasure and exotic fruits known to empower their eaters. Hunt the pirates, or side with them. Perhaps you'll join a crew, or better yet, make one yourself. 2x legendary fruit rates are AUTOMATICALLY applied every friday-sunday."

4) Roblox: A One Piece Game

This is a growing Roblox game and has a lot of potential. Although the likable score is 92 percent, the game takes this spot due to other scores. So far, the number of visits from players is 189.1 million; around 450,000 players have liked the game, and 487,991 players have added the game to their list of favorites.

Here are some active codes for new players to get started:

5) Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

This is a reasonably new Roblox game published on March 29, 2022. However, it is increasing, with 29.1 million visits and 150,000 players liking this game, giving it a likable score of 91 percent. The game's Favorites score is 164,651 and growing.

The creators have described the game as mentioned ahead:

"Welcome to Fruit Battlegrounds. A simplistic one piece battleground where you can fight your friends, earn bounty, unlock new fruits and become the strongest."

The game is almost similar to the other four games above, but the creators have made this one a bit easier for everyone to enjoy. Hence, players of all ages can enter the game.

