Roblox Little World codes (January 2023): Free Emote, Tokens, and more

Roblox Little World has a cult following in the metaverse due to its unique gameplay style and mechanisms. Players start the game as little bugs and must evolve into bigger creatures to become powerful on the server.

Furthermore, they can free-roam the map and uncover a variety of interactions found on the map. Players can also equip several pets that enhance their stats and movement speed.

Newbies can redeem the codes featured in this article to get off to a flying start. They can obtain free Tokens, levels, and more by activating the codes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.

Active codes in Roblox Little World

FreeRareColors —Redeem for 2 Color Pods (New)

—Redeem for 2 Color Pods Duck175K —Redeem for Duck Emote

—Redeem for Duck Emote House —Redeem for +1 Level

—Redeem for +1 Level Furniture —Redeem for 1K Stars

—Redeem for 1K Stars Berries —Redeem for +1 Level

—Redeem for +1 Level Squads —Redeem for 4 hours of x2 EXP

—Redeem for 4 hours of x2 EXP LegendaryLike —Redeem for 1 Legendary Color Pod

—Redeem for 1 Legendary Color Pod FreeColors —Redeem for 3 Common Color Pods

—Redeem for 3 Common Color Pods FreeLevel —Redeem code for +1 Level

—Redeem code for +1 Level CarbonMeister —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens CDTV —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens DrakeCraft —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens SnugLife —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens RazorFish —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Roblerom —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Cookieboiyt —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens ToadBoiGaming —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens ItzVortex —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens GrumpyGravy —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Baxtrix —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens JeffBlox —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens GamingDan —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Frash—Redeem code for 50 Tokens

Players are advised to redeem the codes promptly, as they may expire anytime.

Inactive codes in Roblox Little World

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Little World have expired. Players can expect fresh codes during special in-game events and patchwork.

120KThankYou —This code was redeemed for 4 hours of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed for 4 hours of 2x XP Egg —This code was redeemed 2 hours of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed 2 hours of 2x XP EasterLevel —This code was redeemed for +1 Level

—This code was redeemed for +1 Level EasterSecret —This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP 100KThankYou —This code was redeemed for an Emote

—This code was redeemed for an Emote GoldenRat —This code was redeemed for 2 hours of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed for 2 hours of 2x XP Rat —This code was redeemed for 500 Stars

—This code was redeemed for 500 Stars 75000 —This code was redeemed for 2 hours of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed for 2 hours of 2x XP Controls —This code was redeemed for 750 Stars

—This code was redeemed for 750 Stars Obby —This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP BOSSES —This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens

—This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens ThankYou20K —This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens

—This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens 5MILLIONBUGS —This code was redeemed for 1 hour of x2 XP

—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of x2 XP 5KWorld —This code was redeemed for +1 Level

—This code was redeemed for +1 Level SPIDER10k —This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens

—This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens 1MVISITSCODE —This code was redeemed for rewards

—This code was redeemed for rewards TY2MPLAYS —This code was redeemed for rewards

—This code was redeemed for rewards 2kBug —This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens

—This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens RELEASE —This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens

—This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens 1kLadybug—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of x2 EXP

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Little World?

You can redeem the active codes in Roblox Little World with ease. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Start the Roblox title and get into the server

Press the small blue-themed Twitter logo button next to the settings logo icon.

A blue and grey-colored code redemption box will appear on the screen

Players can now copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"

Just hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code immediately

The newly obtained Emotes and Pods can be found in the in-game inventory. Tokens and levels will be added to the players' treasuries and level-up bars.

