Roblox Little World codes (January 2023): Free Emote, Tokens, and more

Roblox Little World has a cult following in the metaverse due to its unique gameplay style and mechanisms. Players start the game as little bugs and must evolve into bigger creatures to become powerful on the server.
Furthermore, they can free-roam the map and uncover a variety of interactions found on the map. Players can also equip several pets that enhance their stats and movement speed.
Newbies can redeem the codes featured in this article to get off to a flying start. They can obtain free Tokens, levels, and more by activating the codes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.
Active codes in Roblox Little World
- FreeRareColors—Redeem for 2 Color Pods (New)
- Duck175K—Redeem for Duck Emote
- House—Redeem for +1 Level
- Furniture—Redeem for 1K Stars
- Berries—Redeem for +1 Level
- Squads—Redeem for 4 hours of x2 EXP
- LegendaryLike—Redeem for 1 Legendary Color Pod
- FreeColors—Redeem for 3 Common Color Pods
- FreeLevel—Redeem code for +1 Level
- CarbonMeister—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- CDTV—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- DrakeCraft—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- SnugLife—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- RazorFish—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- Roblerom—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- Cookieboiyt—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- ToadBoiGaming—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- ItzVortex—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- GrumpyGravy—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- Baxtrix—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- JeffBlox—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- GamingDan—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
- Frash—Redeem code for 50 Tokens
Players are advised to redeem the codes promptly, as they may expire anytime.
Inactive codes in Roblox Little World
Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Little World have expired. Players can expect fresh codes during special in-game events and patchwork.
- 120KThankYou—This code was redeemed for 4 hours of 2x XP
- Egg—This code was redeemed 2 hours of 2x XP
- EasterLevel—This code was redeemed for +1 Level
- EasterSecret—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP
- 100KThankYou—This code was redeemed for an Emote
- GoldenRat—This code was redeemed for 2 hours of 2x XP
- Rat—This code was redeemed for 500 Stars
- 75000—This code was redeemed for 2 hours of 2x XP
- Controls—This code was redeemed for 750 Stars
- Obby—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP
- BOSSES—This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens
- ThankYou20K—This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens
- 5MILLIONBUGS—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of x2 XP
- 5KWorld—This code was redeemed for +1 Level
- SPIDER10k—This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens
- 1MVISITSCODE—This code was redeemed for rewards
- TY2MPLAYS—This code was redeemed for rewards
- 2kBug—This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens
- RELEASE—This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens
- 1kLadybug—This code was redeemed for 1 hour of x2 EXP
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Little World?
You can redeem the active codes in Roblox Little World with ease. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:
- Start the Roblox title and get into the server
- Press the small blue-themed Twitter logo button next to the settings logo icon.
- A blue and grey-colored code redemption box will appear on the screen
- Players can now copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"
- Just hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code immediately
The newly obtained Emotes and Pods can be found in the in-game inventory. Tokens and levels will be added to the players' treasuries and level-up bars.