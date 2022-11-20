Roblox Miner's Haven codes in November 2022: Free Boxes, Collectibles, and more 

Roblox Miner's Haven gameplay revolves around defending the players' base against numerous threats. Gamers must furnish their stronghold with the best defensive and offensive equipment, including towers, turrets, and more.
New players can use the codes provided in this article to obtain free walls, plushies, and other items. These freebies can boost their defensive power and elevate their map standing in Roblox Miner's Haven.
Players can dominate the server by redeeming the valid Roblox Miner's Haven codes
Valid codes
- ItsWonderful: Redeem this code for Iron Flakes Mine x1
- twelvetosixteen: Redeem this code for Blobcat Blanket x5
- SLUMBER: Redeem this code for Ore Gielder x1
- mysoupisaboy: Redeem this code for Blobcat Wall x20
- MakeYourDestiny: Redeem this code for Blobcat Plushie x5
- RestEasyNow: Redeem this code for Yoda x1
- BagelHeart: Redeem this code for Blobcat Dab x5
- BIRTHDAY7: Redeem this code for Birthday Box x3
- BIRTHDAYBOX: Redeem this code for Birthday Box x2
Players must redeem the active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven with haste, as they will expire soon.
The Birthday Box can be unboxed to receive exclusive item-based rewards and financial resources for free. New players are advised to unbox these boxes to receive various benefits in Roblox Miner's Haven.
Invalid codes
Unfortunately, a significant amount of codes in Roblox Miner's Haven have gone inactive. Users can expect a new set of codes in the forthcoming patch update.
sorryforthedelay: Redeem this code for x3 Pumpkin Boxes
- LETSGOOO: Redeem this code for Cake Raffle Box
- metaverse: Redeem this code for Spectral box
- easterpart1: Redeem this code for Easter boxes
- teleporters: Redeem this code for 50 uC
- whatayear: Redeem this code for Magnificent box
- morepumpkins: Redeem this code for 3 Pumpkin Boxes
- Halloween2020: Redeem this code for 5 Pumpkin Boxes
- spookyghost: Redeem this code for 3 Pumpkin Boxes
- eternal: Redeem this code for Magnificent Box
- SPOOKTOBER: Redeem this code for 40 uC
- unrealcodedude: Redeem this code for 3 free unreal boxes
- birthdayevent: Redeem this code for 1 free box
- fiveyears: Redeem this code for 1 free box
- Valentine: Redeem this code for 3 Unreal Boxes
- ReincarnationHype: Redeem this code for 2 Inferno Boxes
- ResetUnreals Redeem this code for Unreals
- Woo2020: Redeem this code for Spectral Box
- PogChamp: Redeem this code for Twitch Coins x2
- HappyNewYears: Redeem this code for Inferno Boxes x3
- GoAhead.RedeemIt: Redeem this code for 3 Red Banded Boxes
- MinersHavenIsBack: Redeem this code, it grants 1 Magnificent Box
- YesItIsNostalgicToMe: Redeem for Heavenly Covenyor x1
- twitchcoins!: Redeem this code for Twitch Coins x3
- HappyHolidays: Redeem this code for Magnificient Boxes x2
- Holidays2019: Redeem this code for 3 festive boxes
- restoredata: Redeem this code for teleporting to the Data Recovery place
- KaBOOOOM: Redeem this code for Rocket Launcher for one life
- HeadStart: Redeem this code for $100,000 cash
- communistmanifesobestmanifesto: Redeem this code for 1 Spectral Box
- hyup: Redeem this code for 1 Ore Hoister
- Rthro: Redeem this code for1 Heavenly Infuser
- Whats9+10?: Redeem this code for 21 Ancient Conveyors
- SpookySeason: Redeem this code for 2 Inferno Boxes
- Halloween2019: Redeem this code for 3 Unreal Boxes
- DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky: Redeem this code for 1 gnome particle
- EXOTICDAY2020: Redeem for grants 5 clown doges
- wowadevstream??: Redeem for grants Twitch Coins x3
- howfestive: Redeem for grants 3 festive box
- aSingleCoin: Redeem for grants Twitch Coins x1
- festiveseason: Redeem for grants 35 uC
- secretchristmascode: Redeem for 3 free unreal boxes
- open:artifacts: Redeem for items from Black Friday 2015 Artifacts
- 2016artifacts: Redeem to receive items from Black Friday 2016 Artifacts
- asecretmask: Redeem to receive 3 Luxury Box
- rearti: Special items from Black Friday
- rearti2: Special items from Black Friday
How to redeem codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?
Players can redeem active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven with ease. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:
- Launch the game and enter the server
- Press the settings icon, which you can find on the left-hand side of the screen
- Scroll down to find "Redeem Codes"
- Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"
- Hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code
Users can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories.