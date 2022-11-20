Roblox Miner's Haven codes in November 2022: Free Boxes, Collectibles, and more 

Roblox Miner's Haven gameplay revolves around defending the players' base against numerous threats. Gamers must furnish their stronghold with the best defensive and offensive equipment, including towers, turrets, and more.

New players can use the codes provided in this article to obtain free walls, plushies, and other items. These freebies can boost their defensive power and elevate their map standing in Roblox Miner's Haven.

Players can dominate the server by redeeming the valid Roblox Miner's Haven codes

Valid codes

ItsWonderful : Redeem this code for Iron Flakes Mine x1

twelvetosixteen : Redeem this code for Blobcat Blanket x5

SLUMBER : Redeem this code for Ore Gielder x1

mysoupisaboy : Redeem this code for Blobcat Wall x20

MakeYourDestiny : Redeem this code for Blobcat Plushie x5

RestEasyNow : Redeem this code for Yoda x1

BagelHeart : Redeem this code for Blobcat Dab x5

BIRTHDAY7 : Redeem this code for Birthday Box x3

: Redeem this code for Birthday Box x3 BIRTHDAYBOX: Redeem this code for Birthday Box x2

Players must redeem the active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven with haste, as they will expire soon.

The Birthday Box can be unboxed to receive exclusive item-based rewards and financial resources for free. New players are advised to unbox these boxes to receive various benefits in Roblox Miner's Haven.

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, a significant amount of codes in Roblox Miner's Haven have gone inactive. Users can expect a new set of codes in the forthcoming patch update.

sorryforthedelay: Redeem this code for x3 Pumpkin Boxes

LETSGOOO: Redeem this code for Cake Raffle Box

metaverse: Redeem this code for Spectral box

easterpart1: Redeem this code for Easter boxes

teleporters: Redeem this code for 50 uC

whatayear: Redeem this code for Magnificent box

morepumpkins: Redeem this code for 3 Pumpkin Boxes

Halloween2020: Redeem this code for 5 Pumpkin Boxes

spookyghost: Redeem this code for 3 Pumpkin Boxes

eternal: Redeem this code for Magnificent Box

SPOOKTOBER: Redeem this code for 40 uC

unrealcodedude : Redeem this code for 3 free unreal boxes

birthdayevent : Redeem this code for 1 free box

fiveyears : Redeem this code for 1 free box

Valentine : Redeem this code for 3 Unreal Boxes

ReincarnationHype : Redeem this code for 2 Inferno Boxes

: Redeem this code for 2 Inferno Boxes ResetUnreals Redeem this code for Unreals

Woo2020 : Redeem this code for Spectral Box

PogChamp : Redeem this code for Twitch Coins x2

HappyNewYears : Redeem this code for Inferno Boxes x3

GoAhead.RedeemIt : Redeem this code for 3 Red Banded Boxes

MinersHavenIsBack : Redeem this code, it grants 1 Magnificent Box

: Redeem this code, it grants 1 Magnificent Box YesItIsNostalgicToMe: Redeem for Heavenly Covenyor x1

twitchcoins! : Redeem this code for Twitch Coins x3

HappyHolidays : Redeem this code for Magnificient Boxes x2

Holidays2019 : Redeem this code for 3 festive boxes

restoredata : Redeem this code for teleporting to the Data Recovery place

KaBOOOOM : Redeem this code for Rocket Launcher for one life

HeadStart : Redeem this code for $100,000 cash

communistmanifesobestmanifesto : Redeem this code for 1 Spectral Box

hyup : Redeem this code for 1 Ore Hoister

Rthro : Redeem this code for1 Heavenly Infuser

Whats9+10? : Redeem this code for 21 Ancient Conveyors

SpookySeason : Redeem this code for 2 Inferno Boxes

Halloween2019 : Redeem this code for 3 Unreal Boxes

DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky : Redeem this code for 1 gnome particle

EXOTICDAY2020 : Redeem for grants 5 clown doges

wowadevstream?? : Redeem for grants Twitch Coins x3

howfestive : Redeem for grants 3 festive box

aSingleCoin : Redeem for grants Twitch Coins x1

: Redeem for grants Twitch Coins x1 festiveseason: Redeem for grants 35 uC

secretchristmascode: Redeem for 3 free unreal boxes

open:artifacts : Redeem for items from Black Friday 2015 Artifacts

2016artifacts : Redeem to receive items from Black Friday 2016 Artifacts

asecretmask : Redeem to receive 3 Luxury Box

: Redeem to receive 3 Luxury Box rearti: Special items from Black Friday

Special items from Black Friday rearti2: Special items from Black Friday

How to redeem codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?

Players can redeem active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven with ease. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the game and enter the server

Press the settings icon, which you can find on the left-hand side of the screen

Scroll down to find "Redeem Codes"

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"

Hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the code

Users can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories.

