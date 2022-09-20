Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (September 2022): Free crates, gems, and more 

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the spiritual successor to Mining Simulator. All players have to do is keep mining to find the best ores and minerals. Players must also sell their resources to earn in-game money.

Pets can help players mine faster and earn a lot of valuable resources whenever they mine. The objective of the game is to get rich and influential on the server by exploring the vast map.

Players can become wealthy within no time by activating codes. These codes offer a lot of special boosters, pets and more to the players. Newbies can avoid grinding for hours and redeem the codes to level up quicker.

Get your hands on the rarest pets and other special in-game items via the Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes

Working codes

Some codes will expire soon, so players must act with haste and redeem all the active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2.

Update14 —Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost (New)

—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost Chocolate —Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost (New)

—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update13 —Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost Candyland —Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost Update12 —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost MysteryV3 —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Atlantic —Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost Update11 —Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent —Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost Update10 —Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost UltraLucky —Redeem for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost Atlantis —Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update9 —Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost LostCity —Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost SuperEvent —Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost ExtraLuck —Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Update8 —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Season2 —Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost Mystery —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update7 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Treasure —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update6 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Fishing —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Update5 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost July4th —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Update4 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Factory —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Lucky —Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost SuperLucky —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost FreeGems —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems Trading —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems Gems —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems RareCrate —Redeem for a Rare Crate

—Redeem for a Rare Crate Release —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins FreeCrate —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate FreeEgg—Redeem for a Basic Egg

Players can get some of the most expensive as well as the best items from unboxing crates. Booster codes, as the name hints when redeemed, offer a massive buff for a short time period.

Before redeeming any booster codes, players must first activate the Super Booster codes. Players must equip the best mining attire before activating booster codes, as they can commence mining straightaway after redeeming the codes. This allows gamers to avoid wasting time and reap the full benefits of the boosters.

Expired codes

Fortunately, only two Ultra Lucky codes have expired in Roblox Mining Simulator 2. Players can purchase Ultra Lucky packs in-game.

UltraLuck —Redeem for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky MegaLuck—Redeem for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes at a faster rate:

Launch the game and get into the server.

Hit the Twitter icon right next to the settings logo on the left side of the screen.

A new code box interface will appear.

Copy the required code from our list and paste in the text box that says "Enter Code Here".

Select the green coloured "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards.

Key tips to remember when redeeming the Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes

Players are asked to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process to avoid typos and other spelling mistakes. This method not only eliminates these problems, but is also very swift.

Furthermore, Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Players who manually enter the codes must double check them before hitting the redeem button.

How to find new codes for Roblox Mining Simulator 2?

Rumble Studio's official Twitter handle posts new codes on a regular basis. On the Twitter account, players can also get unique game-related information and other relevant news.

Another smart decision is to join the game's official Discord server to enhance contact with the community. Aside from fresh codes being put on the channel's wall, gamers can engage in game-related conversations on voice channels.

Newcomers on the Discord server can learn about the game's commodities, skins, and pet shows from seasoned veterans.

