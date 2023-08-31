Roblox Multiverse Defenders codes (September 2023): Free Gems 

Roblox Multiverse Defenders is a tower-defense game where players can recruit prominent anime characters from famous franchises to defeat the strongest foes. Additionally, individuals can make use of unique defensive and offensive spells acquired through the recruited units. They can also purchase new fighting supplies from the in-game shop.

Beginners may struggle as they will lack powerful spells, fighting equipment, and a lot more. That's when they must open loot boxes to gain in-game resources, new hero units, etc.

Instead of spending Robux and other in-game resources to collect loot boxes, you can simply redeem the codes featured in this article.

Active codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders

Redeem these Roblox Multiverse Defenders codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

hihi – Redeem code for free Gems (Latest)

– Redeem code for free Gems 5klike – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems NewQuest – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems 9KFavs – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems 2MVisits – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems 20kMembersDiscord – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems MYHERO – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems 4kLikes – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems TanTaiGaming – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems Sub2BlamSpot – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems Sub2GCNTV – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems Sub2oGVexx – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems OpenBeta – Redeem code for 250 Gems

Inactive codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders

Unfortunately, many Roblox codes have gone invalid over the last few patch updates. You can expect a fresh set of codes in the forthcoming monthly in-game patchwork.

SorryForShutdown2 – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems 8KFavs – Redeem code for free Gems

– Redeem code for free Gems SorryData – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems Shutdown – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems 7KFavs – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 1M4Visits – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 3KLikes – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems 1mVisits – Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,000 Gems 5KFavs – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems SundayShutdown! – Redeem code for 237 Gems

– Redeem code for 237 Gems 500kVisits – Redeem code 500 Gems

– Redeem code 500 Gems 10500servermems – Redeem code 500 Gems

– Redeem code 500 Gems WeAreSorry – Redeem code for 2,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 2,000 Gems 2KFavs – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems 300kVisits – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems GiveGem – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems 100kVisits – Redeem code for 200 Gems

– Redeem code for 200 Gems 3KFavs – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems SorryForShutdown – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems 500Likes – Redeem code for 200 Gems

– Redeem code for 200 Gems 200kVisits – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems 150kVisits – Redeem code for 250 Gems

– Redeem code for 250 Gems 50kVisits – Redeem code for 200 Gems

– Redeem code for 200 Gems 20kVisit – Redeem code for 200 Gems

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders?

Players can easily redeem the Roblox codes within a matter of minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps instructed below to get the free gems:

Start the title and get into the server.

After connecting to the main server, rush to the NPC sitting on the bench with a cloud UI floating above his head.

Walk near him to see "CODE" gliding above the NPC.

Get inside the circle around the bench to open the code box.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Be sure to press the green-themed "Redeem" option to activate the code.

You can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process to avoid typos and spelling mistakes as Roblox codes are case-sensitive