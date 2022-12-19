Roblox Music Codes (December 2022) - Best Song IDs List

Roblox is one of those platforms that has something for everyone since it boasts millions of games across different genres. One of the best things about the Roblox experience is that it allows users to listen to music while playing the game, and they can choose from thousands of songs.
Earlier in Roblox Music, only Administrators were allowed to upload sounds to the catalog provided by either Roblox or RobloSam. The system was recently revamped, and even players can now listen to their favorite TikTok songs in-game and have a fun time with their friends.
There are thousands of popular songs to choose from on Roblox. One simply has to enter the correct music ID code into the boombox or the radio. All in-game sounds and audio are given a unique code that can be found in the URL of their page. Below we have mentioned several Music IDs using which fans can listen to their favorite singers or bands.
Get access to groovy music using these Roblox Music codes in December 2022
Active Music IDs in Roblox Music
Users can redeem the following Music IDs and listen to their heart's content:
- 2071829884 - Use this code to listen to Ariana Grande: God Is a Woman
- 8026236684 - Use this code to listen to Amaarae: Sad Girlz Luv Money
- 5321298199 - Use this code to listen to Ashnikko: Daisy
- 564238335 - Use this code to listen to Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
- 8055519816 - Use this code to listen to Belly Dancer x Temperature
- 450051032 - Use this code to listen to Beethoven: Fur Elise
- 445023353 - Use this code to listen to Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)
- 1838457617 - Use this code to listen to Claude Debussy: Claire De Lune
- 6606223785 - Use this code to listen to Dua Lipa: Levitating
- 6937354391 - Use this code to listen to Olivia Rodrigo: Brutal
- 521116871 - Use this code to listen to Doja Cat: Say So
- 7202579511 - Use this code to listen to Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits
- 7551431783LISA - Use this code to listen to Money
- 130964099 - Use this code to listen to Lady Gaga: Applause
- 321199908Kelis - Use this code to listen to Milkshake
- 7308941449 - Use this code to listen to The Anxiety: Meet Me At Our Spot
- 515669032 - Use this code to listen to Spooky Scary Skeletons
- 926493242 - Use this code to listen to Soft Jazz
- 1846627271 - Use this code to listen to Hallelujah
- 7079888477 - Use this code to listen to Billie Eilish: NDA
- 8036100972 - Use this code to listen to Juice WRLD: Lucid Dreams
- 7253841629 - Use this code to listen to Lil Nas X: Industry Baby
- 166562385 - Use this code to listen to Darude: Sandstorm
- 6432181830 - Use this code to listen to Glass Animals: Heat Waves
- 5512350519 - Use this code to listen to Boney M: Rasputin
- 6844912719 - Use this code to listen to BTS: Butter
- 210783060 - Use this code to listen to Fetty Wap: Trap Queen
- 131396974 - Use this code to listen to Maroon 5: Payphone
- 673605737 - Use this code to listen to Luis Fonsi: Despacito
- 4591688095 - Use this code to listen to Justin Beiber: Yummy
- 189105508 - Use this code to listen to Frozen: Let It Go
How to use Roblox Music IDs
The platform currently has over 100,000 songs available. If you want to use music codes and listen to your favorite songs while playing the game, follow these steps:
- Find the song you want to play from the above list of music codes.
- Open the game and let it load.
- Go to Items and click on your Boombox.
- Copy the required code and paste it into the Boombox.
Your music will start playing as you enter the code.
Note: Before using the IDs, please ensure that your Roblox app is up-to-date.