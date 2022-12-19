Roblox Music Codes (December 2022) - Best Song IDs List

Roblox is one of those platforms that has something for everyone since it boasts millions of games across different genres. One of the best things about the Roblox experience is that it allows users to listen to music while playing the game, and they can choose from thousands of songs.

Earlier in Roblox Music, only Administrators were allowed to upload sounds to the catalog provided by either Roblox or RobloSam. The system was recently revamped, and even players can now listen to their favorite TikTok songs in-game and have a fun time with their friends.

There are thousands of popular songs to choose from on Roblox. One simply has to enter the correct music ID code into the boombox or the radio. All in-game sounds and audio are given a unique code that can be found in the URL of their page. Below we have mentioned several Music IDs using which fans can listen to their favorite singers or bands.

Get access to groovy music using these Roblox Music codes in December 2022

Active Music IDs in Roblox Music

Users can redeem the following Music IDs and listen to their heart's content:

2071829884 - Use this code to listen to Ariana Grande: God Is a Woman

8026236684 - Use this code to listen to Amaarae: Sad Girlz Luv Money

5321298199 - Use this code to listen to Ashnikko: Daisy

564238335 - Use this code to listen to Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

8055519816 - Use this code to listen to Belly Dancer x Temperature

450051032 - Use this code to listen to Beethoven: Fur Elise

445023353 - Use this code to listen to Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)

1838457617 - Use this code to listen to Claude Debussy: Claire De Lune

6606223785 - Use this code to listen to Dua Lipa: Levitating

6937354391 - Use this code to listen to Olivia Rodrigo: Brutal

521116871 - Use this code to listen to Doja Cat: Say So

7202579511 - Use this code to listen to Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

7551431783LISA - Use this code to listen to Money

130964099 - Use this code to listen to Lady Gaga: Applause

321199908Kelis - Use this code to listen to Milkshake

7308941449 - Use this code to listen to The Anxiety: Meet Me At Our Spot

515669032 - Use this code to listen to Spooky Scary Skeletons

926493242 - Use this code to listen to Soft Jazz

1846627271 - Use this code to listen to Hallelujah

7079888477 - Use this code to listen to Billie Eilish: NDA

8036100972 - Use this code to listen to Juice WRLD: Lucid Dreams

7253841629 - Use this code to listen to Lil Nas X: Industry Baby

166562385 - Use this code to listen to Darude: Sandstorm

6432181830 - Use this code to listen to Glass Animals: Heat Waves

5512350519 - Use this code to listen to Boney M: Rasputin

6844912719 - Use this code to listen to BTS: Butter

210783060 - Use this code to listen to Fetty Wap: Trap Queen

131396974 - Use this code to listen to Maroon 5: Payphone

673605737 - Use this code to listen to Luis Fonsi: Despacito

4591688095 - Use this code to listen to Justin Beiber: Yummy

189105508 - Use this code to listen to Frozen: Let It Go

How to use Roblox Music IDs

The platform currently has over 100,000 songs available. If you want to use music codes and listen to your favorite songs while playing the game, follow these steps:

Find the song you want to play from the above list of music codes.

Open the game and let it load.

Go to Items and click on your Boombox.

Copy the required code and paste it into the Boombox.

Your music will start playing as you enter the code.

Note: Before using the IDs, please ensure that your Roblox app is up-to-date.

Poll : 0 votes