Best Roblox Sound IDs (May 2022) and music codes

Roblox provides its players with a vast number of unique features, one of which is the ability to use Sound IDs, often referred to as music codes. They effectively grant users the ability to play sounds and music within the game. However, a radio or boombox has to be purchased to utilize these specific codes in most cases.

Many of the newer users joining the game will likely be unaware of the method of using the Sound IDs and the different options that are made accessible to them. The following section outlines the best choices for them to utilize.

List of the best Roblox Sound IDs/music codes (May 2022)

Here’s a list of some of the best Roblox Sound IDs/music codes by popular artists from across the world:

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7081437616

랩몬스터(Jungkook) & 정국(RM) of BTS – Fools (Cover): 341411977

twenty one pilots – Chlorine: 2675904848

I´m An Albatraoz (Niklas Edit): 470274484

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - What’s Up Danger: 3106151105

Maggie Lindemann – Pretty Girl: 657284150

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682

[DESC] 2002 – Anne Marie [Slushy Midi Cover]: 2603940955

Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508

You’ve Been Trolled: 154664102

Drop it: 130783015

SHOOT IT!!: 142768285

Waluigi hallelujah: 2052326384

Mii Channel Music (Wii): 143666548

Cat? I’m a kitty cat (Kitty Dance): 224845627

A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178

Jake Paul – It's Everyday Bro: 1033033034

Not Online: 1609008983

Jake Paul – Ohio Fried Chicken feat. Team 10: 879800012

Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (FULL): 722968918

Ear Exploder 9001: 180736564

Initial D – Déjà Vu: 414454387

Daniel Bautista – Intro: 27697707

Wiggle Wiggle: 170184872

Roblox 2018 Music Rap: 1357288961

Daniel Bautista – Flight of the Bumblebee: 27697719

Annoying: 520168377

Banana: 1772827136

All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010

It’s Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084

Yo Tengo: 1236609502

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748

Yes: 5047832992

I’m the Map Dora, the Explorer REMIX!: 228617206

I’M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032

Roomie-It’s Muffin Time [9,000+ Takes!]: 190475759

I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033

We got to have… money..: 130763583

Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard] : 142720946

you gonna be sorry: 2733053836

JoeyDaPlayer – YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285

I play Pokemon GO Everyday!: 482886779

asimo3089 , badcc, KreekCraft – You’re WeLcome: 2232185283

ADHD: 2725621620

Pew: 2578125671

Louis Vuitton – Original: 4935996782

Lil Haiti – Good Vibe: 463843723

Cyber/Steampunk Music: 146414661

The Slender Man Song: 142776228

NIVIRO – Memes TMM2 Intro Song: 2110490513

DROP IT: 145934228

Peppa pig diss track: 2744364567

Jailbreak Jewelry Store: 1735250738

Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051

Shutup Swedish: 2178847120

Twaimz – The Llama Song!: 239734705

Never Gonna Oof You Up: 2300687273

Soviet Anthem, English: 1195628611

Smosh – Milky Milkshake 3333+ takes!: 142422036

Note: All of these were tested before listing them. They are working as of this writing. However, the developers may remove them due to copyright or other issues.

How to find other Sound IDs and general steps of utilization

There are multiple websites that players can use to find more Sound IDs to use. One of the most common is the “robloxid.com” as it gives a complete library of songs from different musicians. Apart from that, users may also search for these IDs on the Roblox website itself.

Upon selecting the required ID, users can follow these steps to utilize them:

Step 1: Players can first open the required experience/game.

Step 2: As a next step, they may tap on the ‘Boombox’ icon located on the screen. For example, gamers can look at the image below from Murder Mystery 2:

Step 3: A dialogue box will pop up in which they can type the code without any errors. It is recommended that they copy-paste it to avoid typos.

They will subsequently be able to enjoy the particular song/music within the game.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion, and there are tons of other Sound IDs/music codes available on the internet that Roblox players may utilize.

