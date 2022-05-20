Best Roblox Sound IDs (May 2022) and music codes

Roblox provides its players with a vast number of unique features, one of which is the ability to use Sound IDs, often referred to as music codes. They effectively grant users the ability to play sounds and music within the game. However, a radio or boombox has to be purchased to utilize these specific codes in most cases.
Many of the newer users joining the game will likely be unaware of the method of using the Sound IDs and the different options that are made accessible to them. The following section outlines the best choices for them to utilize.
List of the best Roblox Sound IDs/music codes (May 2022)
Here’s a list of some of the best Roblox Sound IDs/music codes by popular artists from across the world:
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7081437616
- 랩몬스터(Jungkook) & 정국(RM) of BTS – Fools (Cover): 341411977
- twenty one pilots – Chlorine: 2675904848
- I´m An Albatraoz (Niklas Edit): 470274484
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - What’s Up Danger: 3106151105
- Maggie Lindemann – Pretty Girl: 657284150
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682
- [DESC] 2002 – Anne Marie [Slushy Midi Cover]: 2603940955
- Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508
- You’ve Been Trolled: 154664102
- Drop it: 130783015
- SHOOT IT!!: 142768285
- Waluigi hallelujah: 2052326384
- Mii Channel Music (Wii): 143666548
- Cat? I’m a kitty cat (Kitty Dance): 224845627
- A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178
- Jake Paul – It's Everyday Bro: 1033033034
- Not Online: 1609008983
- Jake Paul – Ohio Fried Chicken feat. Team 10: 879800012
- Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (FULL): 722968918
- Ear Exploder 9001: 180736564
- Initial D – Déjà Vu: 414454387
- Daniel Bautista – Intro: 27697707
- Wiggle Wiggle: 170184872
- Roblox 2018 Music Rap: 1357288961
- Daniel Bautista – Flight of the Bumblebee: 27697719
- Annoying: 520168377
- Banana: 1772827136
- All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010
- It’s Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084
- Yo Tengo: 1236609502
- Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748
- Yes: 5047832992
- I’m the Map Dora, the Explorer REMIX!: 228617206
- I’M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032
- Roomie-It’s Muffin Time [9,000+ Takes!]: 190475759
- I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033
- We got to have… money..: 130763583
- Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard] : 142720946
- you gonna be sorry: 2733053836
- JoeyDaPlayer – YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285
- I play Pokemon GO Everyday!: 482886779
- asimo3089 , badcc, KreekCraft – You’re WeLcome: 2232185283
- ADHD: 2725621620
- Pew: 2578125671
- Louis Vuitton – Original: 4935996782
- Lil Haiti – Good Vibe: 463843723
- Cyber/Steampunk Music: 146414661
- The Slender Man Song: 142776228
- NIVIRO – Memes TMM2 Intro Song: 2110490513
- DROP IT: 145934228
- Peppa pig diss track: 2744364567
- Jailbreak Jewelry Store: 1735250738
- Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051
- Shutup Swedish: 2178847120
- Twaimz – The Llama Song!: 239734705
- Never Gonna Oof You Up: 2300687273
- Soviet Anthem, English: 1195628611
- Smosh – Milky Milkshake 3333+ takes!: 142422036
Note: All of these were tested before listing them. They are working as of this writing. However, the developers may remove them due to copyright or other issues.
How to find other Sound IDs and general steps of utilization
There are multiple websites that players can use to find more Sound IDs to use. One of the most common is the “robloxid.com” as it gives a complete library of songs from different musicians. Apart from that, users may also search for these IDs on the Roblox website itself.
Upon selecting the required ID, users can follow these steps to utilize them:
Step 1: Players can first open the required experience/game.
Step 2: As a next step, they may tap on the ‘Boombox’ icon located on the screen. For example, gamers can look at the image below from Murder Mystery 2:
Step 3: A dialogue box will pop up in which they can type the code without any errors. It is recommended that they copy-paste it to avoid typos.
They will subsequently be able to enjoy the particular song/music within the game.
Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion, and there are tons of other Sound IDs/music codes available on the internet that Roblox players may utilize.