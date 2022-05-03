How to get diamonds in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 (2022)

Since its release in January 2014, Nikilis’ Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has been among the most popular games available. It is one of the most enjoyable options, with over 7.9 billion visits to date.

As with many other games, Murder Mystery 2 offers a broad array of cosmetic items that players may acquire. However, they aren’t free and require individuals to shell out diamonds, the premium in-game currency. This prompts gamers to seek information on how to get diamonds in Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 guide: How to get diamonds (2022)

How much do diamonds cost within the game (Image via Murder Mystery 2 / Roblox)

Diamonds have been a part of the game since its inception, and they are precious. Users must possess them to make a wide range of transactions.

Essentially, the currency must be purchased using Robux. Their respective rates within the game are as follows:

For 100 diamonds: 100 Robux

For 400 diamonds: 400 Robux

For 800 diamonds: 800 Robux

For 1700 diamonds + 300 bonus: 1700 Robux

For 4500 diamonds + 1000 bonus: 4500 Robux

For 10000 diamonds + 3000 bonus: 10000 Robux

Steps to purchase diamonds in Murder Mystery 2

Gamers can follow the steps outlined below to purchase diamonds in Murder Mystery 2:

Step 1: The first step is to open the game on their respective devices.

Step 2: After that, individuals must tap on the ‘Store’ section. Once it opens up, they will have to press the icon showcasing the symbol of the diamonds.

Users will first have to head over to the in-game store (Image via Murder Mystery 2 / Roblox)

Step 3: The specific section of diamonds will appear, and players can select the given number they want to acquire.

Once the payment using Robux is complete, diamonds will be credited to their accounts within Murder Mystery 2.

What are the uses of diamonds?

Diamonds can be used for many purposes, and gamers will require them to purchase a variety of elements within the in-game shop. Here's a list of the different ones that are acquirable using them:

1) Weapon Boxes

2) Mystery Key

3) Powers

4) Effects

5) Emotes

6) Radios

7) Pets

Diamonds are needed to buy various items in the in-game shop (Image via Murder Mystery 2 / Roblox)

Users can also purchase several items with Gold (the other in-game currency). However, the most exclusive items added to the game generally necessitate the expense of diamonds.

How to get Robux

A screenshot from the game's official website (Image via Roblox)

The general steps to buying Robux will be similar across different platforms. The following is a simple guide:

Step 1: First, open Roblox’s application and tap on the icon depicting Robux.

Step 2: The ‘Buy Robux’ dialog box will show up. They can then select the respective amount and proceed with the purchase.

As per the official website page, these are the prices:

$4.99: 400 Robux

$9.99: 800 Robux

$19.99: 1700 Robux

$49.99: 4500 Robux

$99.99: 10000 Robux

If users subscribe, they will receive an additional bonus.

About Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 has been around for a long time (Image via EyZaydYT)

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is a pretty simple game to comprehend. It features 12 players on each server, and they are divided into the following categories once the round starts:

Murderer: Eliminate all the players in the match while avoiding getting shot by the Sheriff. Innocents: Individuals must run and hide from the Murderer and assist the Sheriff in finding the same. Sheriff: Users with the Sheriff role are accountable for killing the Murderer as they are the ones possessing a weapon.

It often has thousands of active users, and individuals may also establish private servers to enjoy playing the game with their friends when they are online.

Additionally, gamers can join its Discord server to find a community of other players who enjoy Murder Mystery 2.

