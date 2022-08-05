Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (August 2022)

Free Roblox Brookhaven Music ID codes can be used to play music while roaming about or performing other activities in the game. These codes frequently contain a Roblox ID number, which has between 10 and 12 digits and can be used by users to play any of the songs available on the Roblox website free of cost.

Stores, churches, schools, playgrounds, and other places that might be found in a real town are all included in the roleplaying game Brookhaven.

Roblox users can listen to music by using free Brookhaven RP music codes

Active music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Here are the active codes to use to listen to free music in the game:

1243143051 - Redeem code to play: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

1259050178 - Redeem code to play: A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

143666548 - Redeem code to play: Mii Channel Music

154664102 - Redeem code to play: You’ve Been Trolled

1725273277 - Redeem code to play: Frank Ocean's Chanel

1845016505 - Redeem code to play: Imagine Dragon's Believer

189105508 - Redeem code to play: Frozen's Let It Go

224845627 - Redeem code to play: The Kitty Cat Dance

249672730 - Redeem code to play: ILLiJah's On My Way

292861322 - Redeem code to play: Snoop Dogg's Drop It Like It’s Hot

3400778682 - Redeem code to play: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

5253604010 - Redeem code to play: Capone's Oh No

5595658625 - Redeem code to play: Royal & the Serpent's Overwhelmed

5760198930 - Redeem code to play: Clairo's Sofia

5937000690 - Redeem code to play: Chikatto's Chika Chika

6432181830 - Redeem code to play: Glass Animals's Heat Wave

6447077697 - Redeem code to play: PinkPantheress' Pain

6463211475 - Redeem code to play: Tesher's Jalebi Baby

6620108916 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X's Call Me By Your Name

6678031214 - Redeem code to play: Polo G's RAPSTAR

6794553622 - Redeem code to play: Syko's BrooklynBloodPop!

6843558868 - Redeem code to play: BTS's Butter

6887728970 - Redeem code to play: Rauw Alejandro's Todo De Ti

6957372976 - Redeem code to play: Bad Bunny's Yonaguni

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in a later section of the article.

Expired music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

The following codes do not work in this title anymore, and using them would be an exercise in futility:

1003325030 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Carry On

1321038120 - Redeem code to play: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

1326909345 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores

186317099 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - Life Goes On

1894066752 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Fake Love

225150067 - Redeem code to play: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

2623209752 - Redeem code to play: Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown

3340674075 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Panini

4591688095 - Redeem code to play: Justin Bieber - Yummy

4982789390 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

5145539495 - Redeem code to play: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It

521116871 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Say So

5315279926 - Redeem code to play: Tones and I - Bad Child

5619169255 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

5925841720 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - California Love

614018503 - Redeem code to play: Pink Fong - Baby Shark

6159978466 - Redeem code to play: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

6177409271 - Redeem code to play: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi

6403599974 - Redeem code to play: Kali Uchis - Telepatia

6606223785 - Redeem code to play: Dua Lipa - Levitating

6657083880 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)

6760592191 - Redeem code to play: Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open

6815150969 - Redeem code to play: The Kid LAROI - Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)

6833920398 - Redeem code to play: Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

7081437616 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

748726200 - Redeem code to play: Casi - No Limit

Steps to redeem the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start Brookhaven RP.

At the top of the screen, click the Music Speaker icon.

A new pop-up will now ask users to purchase Music Unlocked; simply select the Buy Now option.

After selecting the Buy Now button, users will be asked for their Roblox ID in a different window.

By pasting any of the valid Brookhaven RP codes from the active list above into this window and then selecting the Redeem option, players can get their rewards.

More codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Players can follow the official Twitter account of the developers or join the game's Discord server for regular updates about the latest codes and more. The links are available on the home page of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far