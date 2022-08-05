Brookhaven RP music codes in Roblox (August 2022)

Free Roblox Brookhaven Music ID codes can be used to play music while roaming about or performing other activities in the game. These codes frequently contain a Roblox ID number, which has between 10 and 12 digits and can be used by users to play any of the songs available on the Roblox website free of cost.
Stores, churches, schools, playgrounds, and other places that might be found in a real town are all included in the roleplaying game Brookhaven.
Roblox users can listen to music by using free Brookhaven RP music codes
Active music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Here are the active codes to use to listen to free music in the game:
- 1243143051 - Redeem code to play: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 1259050178 - Redeem code to play: A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 143666548 - Redeem code to play: Mii Channel Music
- 154664102 - Redeem code to play: You’ve Been Trolled
- 1725273277 - Redeem code to play: Frank Ocean's Chanel
- 1845016505 - Redeem code to play: Imagine Dragon's Believer
- 189105508 - Redeem code to play: Frozen's Let It Go
- 224845627 - Redeem code to play: The Kitty Cat Dance
- 249672730 - Redeem code to play: ILLiJah's On My Way
- 292861322 - Redeem code to play: Snoop Dogg's Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 3400778682 - Redeem code to play: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 5253604010 - Redeem code to play: Capone's Oh No
- 5595658625 - Redeem code to play: Royal & the Serpent's Overwhelmed
- 5760198930 - Redeem code to play: Clairo's Sofia
- 5937000690 - Redeem code to play: Chikatto's Chika Chika
- 6432181830 - Redeem code to play: Glass Animals's Heat Wave
- 6447077697 - Redeem code to play: PinkPantheress' Pain
- 6463211475 - Redeem code to play: Tesher's Jalebi Baby
- 6620108916 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X's Call Me By Your Name
- 6678031214 - Redeem code to play: Polo G's RAPSTAR
- 6794553622 - Redeem code to play: Syko's BrooklynBloodPop!
- 6843558868 - Redeem code to play: BTS's Butter
- 6887728970 - Redeem code to play: Rauw Alejandro's Todo De Ti
- 6957372976 - Redeem code to play: Bad Bunny's Yonaguni
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in a later section of the article.
Expired music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
The following codes do not work in this title anymore, and using them would be an exercise in futility:
- 1003325030 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Carry On
- 1321038120 - Redeem code to play: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes
- 1326909345 - Redeem code to play: XXXTentacion - Jocelyn Flores
- 186317099 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - Life Goes On
- 1894066752 - Redeem code to play: BTS - Fake Love
- 225150067 - Redeem code to play: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga
- 2623209752 - Redeem code to play: Ski Mask The Slump God - Nuketown
- 3340674075 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X - Panini
- 4591688095 - Redeem code to play: Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 4982789390 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- 5145539495 - Redeem code to play: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 521116871 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Say So
- 5315279926 - Redeem code to play: Tones and I - Bad Child
- 5619169255 - Redeem code to play: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
- 5925841720 - Redeem code to play: 2Pac - California Love
- 614018503 - Redeem code to play: Pink Fong - Baby Shark
- 6159978466 - Redeem code to play: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me
- 6177409271 - Redeem code to play: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi
- 6403599974 - Redeem code to play: Kali Uchis - Telepatia
- 6606223785 - Redeem code to play: Dua Lipa - Levitating
- 6657083880 - Redeem code to play: Doja Cat - Kiss Me More (ft. SZA)
- 6760592191 - Redeem code to play: Skill Sonic - Leave The Door Open
- 6815150969 - Redeem code to play: The Kid LAROI - Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)
- 6833920398 - Redeem code to play: Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- 7081437616 - Redeem code to play: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- 748726200 - Redeem code to play: Casi - No Limit
Steps to redeem the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:
- Start Brookhaven RP.
- At the top of the screen, click the Music Speaker icon.
- A new pop-up will now ask users to purchase Music Unlocked; simply select the Buy Now option.
- After selecting the Buy Now button, users will be asked for their Roblox ID in a different window.
- By pasting any of the valid Brookhaven RP codes from the active list above into this window and then selecting the Redeem option, players can get their rewards.
More codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
Players can follow the official Twitter account of the developers or join the game's Discord server for regular updates about the latest codes and more. The links are available on the home page of the game.