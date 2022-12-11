Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free pets, coins, and more

Pet Swarm Simulator is a fantasy-themed Roblox experience that is perfect for any pet lover. It focuses on players stacking unique eggs to hatch pets, making their own team, and defeating powerful enemies.

Released in February 2021 by Pet Swarm Series, it has garnered more than 120 million visitors. More than half a million Robloxians have added this fantastic experience to their favorites.

Players can get their fill of cute animals and big battles and get a boost with our list full of fresh Pet Swarm Simulator codes. These codes will give them in-game cash and boosts that can help them get rare pets, upgrades, and other equipment.

Get free pets, coins, and more using these Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Pet Swarm Simulator

This winter season brings a lot of fresh and active codes from the developers. Gamers can go ahead and redeem them all before they expire and enjoy the experience to the fullest:

Russo - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward 3kfollowers - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost ItzVortex - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 3,500 Coins

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 3,500 Coins 45klikes - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 10x Food boost

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 10x Food boost 35klikes - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 3x Rares for 15 Minutes

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 3x Rares for 15 Minutes XBOX - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get Free pet

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get Free pet MEGAUPDATE - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Coins boost and 2x Food boost 25klikes - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Food boost

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Food boost HUGEUPDATE - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Food boost and 2x Coins boost

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Food boost and 2x Coins boost 15KLIKES - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Food for 15 Minutes

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Food for 15 Minutes 10KTHANKS - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x Coins boost and 5x Mythicals boost

Inactive codes in Pet Swarm Simulator

As of December 2022, only four codes have become inactive, however, the developers never mentioned their expiration date, so it's likely to work for some accounts.

3klikes - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x coins for 15 minutes

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get 2x coins for 15 minutes discordmember - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward gcntv - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward

- Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward GamingDan - Redeem this Pet Swarm Simulator code to get a Free reward

How to redeem Pet Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox

Redeeming the codes in this particular game is quite easy. Robloxians can use the following methods to redeem them without any hassle:

Launch the Roblox platform on your preferred device.

Locate Pet Swarm Simulator on the platform's home page and start it.

Click the "Codes" button on the middle of the screen.

Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

Finally, click "Confirm" from the menu to receive the rewards.

Please note that all the codes on the Roblox platform are case-sensitive, hence, it's best to copy and paste them into the text box to avoid typos.

