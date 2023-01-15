Roblox Project Bursting Rage Codes for January 2023: Freebies

Roblox Project Bursting Rage was developed by Bursting Rage. The game is a 3D action-adventure game in which players can explore and battle through a post-apocalyptic world. One must use their wits and talents to survive and advance in a world filled with mutant creatures and a dark atmosphere.

The game features an open-world setting, allowing players to move around freely and explore various environments. It also features various missions and objectives that players can complete to progress. Numerous RPG components will be present, such as character customization, skill and equipment improvements, and a selection of weapons and armor.

The game's combat system is fast-paced and action-packed, with players able to use various weapons, tactics, and abilities to defeat their foes. There are a variety of boss battles and other challenges that will test one’s skills and reflexes.

Bursting Rage Codes, the latest addition to the Roblox gaming platform offers a range of rewards for playing the game. These rewards come in the form of fruits, beli, and more.

List of Active codes in Roblox Project Bursting Rage

The following is a list of all the Project Bursting Rage codes currently working and giving away free fruits, rerolls, and resets. You should redeem them as soon as possible because they won't remain active for very long and can stop working at any time.

FreeFruitAgain! - Use this code to obtain a Random Fruit

- Use this code to obtain a Random Fruit RaceReroll! - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll

- Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll BearIsGoated - Use this code to obtain 125,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 125,000 Beli SPReset - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Project Bursting Rage

Sadly, the codes listed below are no longer valid on Project Bursting Rage. In the upcoming patch update, players can expect new ones, but they can still try to redeem the codes to see if any of them are still valid for that specific account:

FreeFruit! - Use this code to obtain a Free Fruit

- Use this code to obtain a Free Fruit RebornSama - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll

- Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll BearDaGoat - Use this code to obtain 125,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 125,000 Beli 60KFavs ! - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset

! - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset Halloween - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli BOO ! - Use this code to obtain a Random Fruit

! - Use this code to obtain a Random Fruit Spooky ! - Use this code to obtaina Stat Point Reset

! - Use this code to obtaina Stat Point Reset Gloomy - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll and Hao Reroll

- Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll and Hao Reroll 25KLikes ! - Use this code to obtain a random Fruit

! - Use this code to obtain a random Fruit Update ! - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

! - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli Sabaody - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset Skypiea - Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset BlackBeard - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 25000likes - Use this code to obtain a Devil Fruit

- Use this code to obtain a Devil Fruit 20000Likes ! - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll 10000Likes ! - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll

! - Use this code to obtain a Race Reroll 5000Likes ! - Use this code to obtain free rewards

! - Use this code to obtain free rewards RandomFruit - Use this code to obtain a random Devil Fruit

- Use this code to obtain a random Devil Fruit 500likes ! - Use this code to obtain Stat Point Reset

! - Use this code to obtain Stat Point Reset 1000likes ! - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Beli

! - Use this code to obtain 10,000 Beli 1500likes ! - Use this code to obtain Stat Point Reset

! - Use this code to obtain Stat Point Reset SubscribeToCaptainMaui - Use this code to obtain 50,000 Beli

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Project Bursting Rage

Following these easy procedures will allow users to use all the codes in the Roblox Project Bursting Rage

You can access the chat by clicking the speech bubble or using the '/' key on the keyboard while in the main window.

The code must be entered precisely as it appears in the previous list.

You'll get the rewards if you send the chat message.

Enjoy your reward

Players will get their rewards after successfully completing the redemption process. It is advisable to double-verify the codes before pressing the "Enter" button, as they are frequently case-sensitive. It is best to copy and paste the active codes from the list to avoid errors.

