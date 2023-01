Roblox Project Ghoul codes (January 2023): Free Spins, Yen, and more 

Roblox Project Ghoul is based on the well-renowned Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise. The ultimate goal for gamers in Roblox Project Ghoul is to become the strongest ghoul on the server.

Players play as ghouls who hunt NPCs and humans or as detectives (police officers) who must protect the innocent and uphold the law. To get off to a great start in the world of Project Ghoul, Robloxians must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article.

These codes can be redeemed within a few minutes and offer free Spins, Drops, Yen (in-game money), and more. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the codes.

Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

The following are the active Roblox codes:

MoreFixes —Redeem this code for 25 Spins (New)

—Redeem this code for 25 Spins Sorry4TradingIssues —Redeem this code for 25 Spins

—Redeem this code for 25 Spins ThanksFor41MVisits —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins Almost200kFavorites —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins HAPPYXMAS —Redeem this code for 25 Spins

—Redeem this code for 25 Spins HAPPYXMAS2 —Redeem this code for 25 Spins

—Redeem this code for 25 Spins X2BOSSDROPONE —Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops

—Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops X2BOSSDROPTWO —Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops

—Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops X2BOSSDROPTHREE —Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops

—Redeem this code for 15 minutes x2 Drops JAYPRO —Redeem this code for 40 minutes x2 XP, 40 minutes x2 Materials

—Redeem this code for 40 minutes x2 XP, 40 minutes x2 Materials Halloween2022 —Redeem this code for Halloween Mask, 50 Spins, 20 minutes of 2x Materials, exp, Boss Drop, 80k Yen, 5000 RC, and 2500 of each Material

—Redeem this code for Halloween Mask, 50 Spins, 20 minutes of 2x Materials, exp, Boss Drop, 80k Yen, 5000 RC, and 2500 of each Material SorryForResettingTrouble —Redeem this code for 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drop rate

—Redeem this code for 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drop rate NewCode1 —Redeem this code for 50 Spins and 30 minutes x2 drop rate

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins and 30 minutes x2 drop rate NewCode2 —Redeem this code for 50 Spins and 50 minutes x2 exp

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins and 50 minutes x2 exp Sub2HunterGodSlayer —Redeem this code for 15 Spins and 100k Yen

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins and 100k Yen StarcodeBenni —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins Sub2FloatyZone —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins Sub2BokTheGamer —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins Sub2Kakuja —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins NARUTOGHOUL30K —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins subtoAlphamisfits —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins Sub2JustYami —Redeem this code for 15 Spin

—Redeem this code for 15 Spin SubToJay —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins SubToKilik—Redeem this code for 15 Spins

Players are advised to redeem Roblox codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

The following are the inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul:

StrawOne —Redeem for 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP

—Redeem for 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP StrawTwo —Redeem for 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP

—Redeem for 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 mins 2x XP StrawThree —Redeem for 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate

—Redeem for 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate StrawFour —Redeem for 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate

—Redeem for 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate BleachSoon1 —Redeem for 25 Spins

—Redeem for 25 Spins BleachSoon2 —Redeem for 25 Spins

—Redeem for 25 Spins BleachSoon3 —Redeem for 25 Spins

—Redeem for 25 Spins BleachSoon4 —Redeem for 25 Spins

—Redeem for 25 Spins HelloThere1 —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins HelloThere2 —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins HelloThere3 —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins HelloThere4 —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins Code4 — Redeem for 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials

— Redeem for 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials Code3 —Redeem for 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials

—Redeem for 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials Code2 —Redeem for 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop

—Redeem for 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop Code1 —Redeem for 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop

—Redeem for 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop Kuzen —Redeem for 15 spins

—Redeem for 15 spins Re13th —Redeem for 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x Drops

—Redeem for 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x Drops UpdateIsHere —Redeem for 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x Mats and XP

—Redeem for 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x Mats and XP UpdateSoon —Redeem for 35 Spins

—Redeem for 35 Spins 55KLikes —Redeem for 20 Spins and 10 minutes 2x Boss Drop boost

—Redeem for 20 Spins and 10 minutes 2x Boss Drop boost Easter —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins 50KLIKES —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins 35MVISITS —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins 175KFAVS —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins LoveJay —Redeem for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, and a 20-minute Boost

—Redeem for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, and a 20-minute Boost KakujasAreHere —Redeem for 5k RC Cells and 600 Materials

—Redeem for 5k RC Cells and 600 Materials 47kLikes! —Redeem for 40 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

—Redeem for 40 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts KyleGotNoMaidens —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins Sorry! —Redeem for 35 Spins, 1.5k Materials, 150k Yen, and 25 mins 2x Boosts

—Redeem for 35 Spins, 1.5k Materials, 150k Yen, and 25 mins 2x Boosts Noro! —Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

—Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts Nutcracker! —Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

—Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts Sorry4Lags —Redeem for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen

—Redeem for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen AdamWorksHard —Redeem for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen

—Redeem for 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen RankedMatchesPog —Redeem for Cash and 20 Spins

—Redeem for Cash and 20 Spins IXA! —Redeem for Cash and 20 Spins

—Redeem for Cash and 20 Spins 38kLikes! —Redeem for Cash and Spins

—Redeem for Cash and Spins 3000Players! —Redeem for 30 Spins

—Redeem for 30 Spins WeAreSorry! —Redeem for 30 Spins

—Redeem for 30 Spins CodexGeas —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins LastShutdownForToday —Redeem for 30 Spins

—Redeem for 30 Spins XBOXSUPPORT —Redeem for 20 Spins

—Redeem for 20 Spins Release! —Redeem for 30 Spins

—Redeem for 30 Spins 16MVISITS! - Redeem code for 2600 Yen!

- Redeem code for 2600 Yen! 21000Likes! - Redeem for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem for lots of free Yen! 21500Likes! - Redeem for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem for lots of free Yen! 22000Likes! - Redeem for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem for lots of free Yen! 22500Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem code for lots of free Yen! HappyThanksGiving2020! - Redeem code for a reward!

- Redeem code for a reward! PartnershipApproved! - Redeem code for a reward!

- Redeem code for a reward! Kaneki Ken - Redeem code for rewards!

- Redeem code for rewards! PG_GroupMember - Redeem code for rewards! (Group members only!)

- Redeem code for rewards! (Group members only!) Update2.5! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 20500Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem code for lots of free Yen! 19500Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem code for lots of free Yen! 20000Likes! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem code for lots of free Yen! 14MVISITS! - Redeem code for lots of free Yen!

- Redeem code for lots of free Yen! 18000Likes! - Redeem this code for some free Yen!

- Redeem this code for some free Yen! 16500Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 11MVISITS! - Redeem code for a reward!

- Redeem code for a reward! 17500Likes! - Redeem code for a reward!

- Redeem code for a reward! 9.5MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 8MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 7.5MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 7MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 6MVISITS! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 5.5MVISITS! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 3.6MVISITS! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! (Group members only!)

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! (Group members only!) 15000Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 14500Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 14000Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 13000Likes! - Redeem code for Yen!

- Redeem code for Yen! 12000Likes! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 11000Likes! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 10000Likes! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 9500Likes! - Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem code for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 9000Likes! - Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 8500Likes! - Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 2.7MVISITS! - Redeem for Free Spins & 250 Mats!

- Redeem for Free Spins & 250 Mats! 8000Likes! - Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 7500Likes! - Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! 7000Likes! - Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! UseCodeBenni - Redeem for 500 Yen & Free Spins!

- Redeem for 500 Yen & Free Spins! CodexGeas - Redeem for Spins

- Redeem for Spins 6500Likes! - Redeem for Spins

- Redeem for Spins NarutoGhoul - Redeem for Spins

- Redeem for Spins YamiRoyale - Redeem for Spins

Users can get lucky with these inactive codes in case some of them are still valid for their particular accounts.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Once inside, click the small "Menu" button to open the code redemption box

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the text box that states "ENTER CODE HERE."

Hit "Enter" on your keyboard to redeem the Roblox code instantly!

The claimed freebies will be added to your Roblox Project Ghoul inventory.

