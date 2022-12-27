Roblox Project Satire Codes for December 2022: Free Pokemons and rewards

Roblox is an online gaming platform that is enjoyed by millions of players around the world. It is a platform that is filled with opportunities for creativity, exploration, and social interaction. However, there is a darker side to the Roblox world that many players are unaware of. It is a phenomenon known as Roblox Project Satire.

Players can capture, train, and engage in combat with their preferred Pokemon in Roblox Project Satire. The game features all of the classic Pocket Monsters, as well as some of the more recently released additions to the franchise. They can use their Pokemon to battle and earn rewards.

In the world of Pokémon, many trainers strive to become the very best by embarking on an exciting journey to capture and train an array of unique creatures. However, what if players could unlock rare, shiny, and legendary Pokémon without having to start from the beginning? Well, with the help of Project Satire codes, they can do just that.

Project Satire codes are a set of codes that allow trainers to obtain rare, shiny, and legendary Pokémon with ease. These codes are available for free and provide an easy way to get ahead in their journey. So, let’s take a look at how Project Satire works and how trainers can use it to unlock rare, shiny, and legendary Pokémons.

Get free Pokémons and rewards using these Roblox Satire codes

List of Active Project Satire codes in December 2022

Users can find all the new active codes in Roblox Project Satire below:

ARG22 - Redeem this code to get Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Rewards im sorry lol - Redeem this code to get Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Rewards neymargone - Redeem this code to get Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Rewards van disney - Redeem this code to get Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Rewards the goat? - Redeem this code to get Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Rewards M10 - Redeem this code to get Rewards

- Redeem this code to get Rewards hawwoleen - Redeem this code to get a PVP Banette

- Redeem this code to get a PVP Banette Halloween2022 - Redeem this code to get an Event Spiritomb

- Redeem this code to get an Event Spiritomb abooga - Redeem this code to get a Rayquaza

- Redeem this code to get a Rayquaza 3kMembers - Redeem this code to get an event Magikarp

- Redeem this code to get an event Magikarp hawwoleen ? - Redeem this code to get free rewards

? - Redeem this code to get free rewards finallyFix - Redeem this code to get Pokémon

- Redeem this code to get Pokémon ProjectLegendsREAL - Redeem this code to get Pokémon

- Redeem this code to get Pokémon HALAMADRID - Redeem this code to get Pokémon

- Redeem this code to get Pokémon 2kMembers - Redeem this code to get Pokémon

- Redeem this code to get Pokémon t20 Momen t - Redeem this code to get Dusknoir

t - Redeem this code to get Dusknoir NitroForMe - Redeem this code to get Nitro Metagross

- Redeem this code to get Nitro Metagross FluffyUpdate - Redeem this code to get Christmas Pichu

- Redeem this code to get Christmas Pichu SpeedrunReupload - Redeem this code to get PvP Sceptile

- Redeem this code to get PvP Sceptile ARSENAL - Redeem this code to get PvP Cinderace

- Redeem this code to get PvP Cinderace LongReuploadBruv - Redeem this code to get PvP Magcargo

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire

Players can find all the inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire below:

$4KFCWings - Redeem this code to get PvP Blaziken

- Redeem this code to get PvP Blaziken PWC Ray Rizzo - Redeem this code to get PWC PvP Metagross

- Redeem this code to get PWC PvP Metagross StayAloneLOL - Redeem this code to get Luvdisc

- Redeem this code to get Luvdisc TournamentA - Redeem this code to get PvP Volcanion

- Redeem this code to get PvP Volcanion RETURN1 - Redeem this code to get Shiny Pikachu

- Redeem this code to get Shiny Pikachu Late1stAnn - Redeem this code to get Gift Charizard

- Redeem this code to get Gift Charizard Christmas2021 - Redeem this code to get PvP Glalie

- Redeem this code to get PvP Glalie OU Tournament - Redeem this code to get Event Mew

- Redeem this code to get Event Mew NewYear2021 - Redeem this code to get Event Victini

- Redeem this code to get Event Victini 24k Magic - Redeem this code to get PvP Noivern

- Redeem this code to get PvP Noivern HerValentine - Redeem this code to get Event HolyGardevoir

- Redeem this code to get Event HolyGardevoir HisWhiteDay3 - Redeem this code to get Event HolyGallade

- Redeem this code to get Event HolyGallade Purified - Redeem this code to get Event Lugia

- Redeem this code to get Event Lugia Scroadman - Redeem this code to get PvP Scrafty

- Redeem this code to get PvP Scrafty AprilFirstEen - Redeem this code to get r PvP Mewtwo

- Redeem this code to get r PvP Mewtwo AprilFirstTwee - Redeem this code to get PvP Mewtwo

- Redeem this code to get PvP Mewtwo 1500Members - Redeem this code to get Event Farfetch'd

How to redeem Project Satire codes in Roblox

Following these easy procedures will allow gamers to redeem their Roblox Project Satire codes:

Launch the game

Finish the Professor Oak quest

Travel to Viridian City and challenge the Gym Leader Brock

The codes will become available once you have your first badge

Type the codes into the "Enter Code Here" box

Click Enter to redeem your reward

Submit and claim the reward

As soon as they press the Enter key, players can start collecting their rewards. However, it's crucial to confirm the code's accuracy before proceeding. To ensure authenticity, you should copy and paste the codes from the list above, as they are all case-sensitive.

Since using the incorrect code could lead to a failed redemption, this is done to ensure that players receive the benefits they are hoping for. Before pressing the Enter key, they should double-check all of their entries to prevent mistakes. By doing this, one may ensure that they receive their earned prizes on schedule.

More on Roblox Project Satire

Catching a Pokemon is the first step in the Roblox Project Satire game. They can be found in the wild, where players can combat and capture them as they come across them.

Upon catching one, they can start training it by engaging in battles. During these, players can increase their Pokemon’s hit points, making them more powerful.

Trainers must also be prepared for unexpected challenges. These can range from simple tasks to more difficult ones, so they should always be on the lookout. If a player succeeds in defeating an opponent, they will be rewarded with items, coins, and experience points. These rewards can be used to purchase items and evolve their Pokemon.

