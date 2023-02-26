Roblox Project Slayers codes (February 2023

Roblox Project Slayers is inspired by a record-breaking Japanese animated series called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Players start the game using fists and then work their way to becoming powerful enough to fight using Katanas, Japanese swords. Players will love the game's animations and avatar skins.

Players who want to quickly find better swords to become powerful enough to appear on the leaderboard can redeem free codes given by the game's creators to earn extra in-game cash and many other rewards. Players can also join the game's official Discord server for more codes and updates.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Project Slayers

Active codes in Roblox Project Slayers

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

ProjectShutdownBreathing - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset.

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset. ProjectShutdownRace - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. ProjectShutdown - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Spins and Resets.

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Spins and Resets. [email protected] - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset.

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset. [email protected] - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. [email protected] - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get Spins and Resets.

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Slayers

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

2023BreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset. 400Klikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get spins, demon art spins, and daily spins.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get spins, demon art spins, and daily spins. 400Klikesbreathingreset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset. 400Klikesracereset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. 450Kupv - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Multiple Spins.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Multiple Spins. 450KupvBreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset. 450KupvRaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. AkazagoBRR - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Race Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Race Reset. HappyNewYears! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, and five Daily Spins.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 50 Clan Spins, 10 Demon Art Spins, and five Daily Spins. HappyUpdateYears! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. IncreasedDropsBreathReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Reset. IncreasedDropsRaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. MerryChristmas2022 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 50 Clan Spins and 10 Art Spins.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 50 Clan Spins and 10 Art Spins. MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Technique Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Breathing Technique Reset. MerryChristmas2022RaceReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get a Race Reset. Miniupdate3 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, and one Daily Spin.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, and one Daily Spin. Miniupdate3breathingreset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Breathing Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Breathing Reset. MiniUpdate3racereset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Race Reset

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Race Reset MUGENTRAINFINALLY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Breathing Reset.

- This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Breathing Reset. [email protected] - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 18 Clan spins, 8 Demon art spins, and three Daily spins.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Slayers?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Tap the M key on your keyboard to launch the menu screen.

Select the Book button to see a pop-up window appear.

Enter the code exactly as it appears.

Click on submit to complete the process.

The rewards will be credited to your account immediately.

