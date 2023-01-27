Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon codes for January 2023: Free gifts and rewards 

New codes for Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon for January 2023 have been rolled out by its developer, Mystery Development. New active codes, as well as expired ones, are listed in this article.

Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon codes in January 2023 to redeem Luck

The new active codes for Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon are:

halloween — two times Luck for two minutes

xmas2022 — 5-minute Luck Boost (New)

2klikes — two times Luck for five minutes

500likes — two times Luck for five minutes

1kccu — two times Luck for two minutes

1kmembers— two times Luck for two minutes

These are all the current working codes for Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon. Not all codes are valid for the same period of time, as some will expire before others do. So, players are advised to redeem these codes ASAP.

Using codes in the Rarity Factory Tycoon temporarily raises your luck multiplier, increasing the chances of factory droppers producing precious orbs. This will result in increased awards and a higher position on the leaderboard.

To stay up-to-date on any new codes for the Rarity Factory Tycoon, you can subscribe to RedNightBlade's Twitter account and join the Mystery Development Roblox Group and Mystery Development Discord Channel.

Expired codes in Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon

Some codes are longer valid in the game. However, they might still be working for specific accounts. There's only one way to find out - enter the codes and see whether they work.

However, we advise you not to be too hopeful. The expired codes for Rarity Factory Tycoon are listed below:

500favorites

50kvisits

100likes

10kvisits

Codes expire after a certain time, so use the active codes listed in this article at the earliest.

Redeeming codes in Rarity Factory Tycoon

New players who don't know how to redeem codes can follow the steps listed below to redeem the code:

Step (1) Launch the Rarity Factory Tycoon on Roblox.

Step (2) On the left side of the screen, click on the Twitter bird icon.

Step (3) Copy any active code listed above.

Step (4) Paste the code into the "ENTER CODE" textbox.

Step (5) Hit the REDEEM button to receive your reward.

If the new codes don't work, try closing the game and reopening it. You'll be placed on a new server that should have an updated version of the game.

If you try to enter a code that reads "Invalid Code," the code is probably incorrect or cased incorrectly. If this happens, simply copy and paste the codes listed above.

What is Rarity Factory Tycoon?

Rarity Factory Tycoon is a fun game if you enjoy Roblox Factory Tycoon games. Start your factory, gather the orbs it produces, and then use the orb processor to turn them into money. The money you save can then be used to upgrade your factory. You can choose to speed up the process, make your droppers more effective, or improve your luck to acquire more rare drops.

A dedicated player can choose from a wide variety of power-ups and advancements in this vibrant factory simulator game. Additional floors and extremely rare orbs become available as you progress and upgrade your factory. Using Robux, you can unlock new factory skins, speed boosts, and more.

It is important to know that the factory will halt operations whenever there are 50 uncollected orbs in the hopper. If you are an AFK (away from the keyboard) player, you should focus on purchasing Advanced Droppers to increase the chances of luckier drops. If you're playing live, mix up the processor speed so you can use the Orb Processor more effectively. This time, you can quickly drop off your orbs and continue collecting.

Roblox Rarity Factory Tycoon is a fun game with about 1.8 million visits since its launch in September 2022. It is currently one of the most sought-after games on the platform, with about 15k users. It was recently updated on January 20, 2023.

