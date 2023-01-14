Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Finale - Best Moments, Results and more

On December 3, 2022, Roblox's third season of RB Battles premiered, and after four weeks of exhilarating head-to-head matches and challenges, it finally came to an end on January 13, 2023.

Due to the busy holiday season and internal production challenges, the event's conclusion was originally scheduled for December 30, 2022, but was postponed to January 7, 2023, only a few days before its initially intended premiere, but to the fans' dismay, it was laid off again.

The third RB Battles Championship was sponsored by Walmart, a sizable American retailer with a global presence. The hosts gave a performance of the song "The Friends We Made" during the concert before it was later made clear that it was a live event unveiling the new narrative. The main event made its debut in full on December 5, 2022.

Similar to the 2019 and 2020 tournaments, it was a tournament with sixteen well-known Roblox YouTubers competing against one another in various scenarios. This is also the first occasion following the event's break from October 20, 2021, to October 20, 2022.

Roblox RB Battles Grand Finale Highlights

The event finale kicked off with hosts RussoTalks, SabrinaBrite, and DJMonopoli making a grand entrance, followed by the finalists PinkLeaf, KreekCraft, IBella, Denis, and TanqR.

Fans finally got to see their favorite Roblox YouTubers compete for the legendary RB Battles Trophy, a one-of-a-kind Champion Sword Pack 3.0, and a massive 2,000,000 Robux prize.

In the most action-packed RB Battles Championship Season 3 grand finale fans have ever seen, TanqR triumphed as the back-to-back champion, making history.

The RBB Chain was awarded to those who properly predicted the winners of every episode with a 50% or greater accuracy rate, and the RB Crystal Ball was eventually awarded to those who correctly picked the winner of the entire championship.

Roblox RB Battles Finale rounds, the epic moments, the Vanquisher

The competition was split into two rounds. The final rounds consisted of mini-games that required both solo and cooperative play, with a rating system for each round that eliminated competitors on the lowest scale.

Roblox RB Battles Championship: Round One

Due to the uneven distribution of players, it was regarded as an elimination round. It consisted of six free-for-all minigames that ended as soon as a player scored five wins.

Competitors with the least amount of wins get eliminated, or scores can be settled with a tie-breaker. Here's a comprehensive list of the minigames that were played in this historic moment for Roblox:

Train Trouble

Barrel Blast

Hot Potato

Hoverboard.io

Memory Mayhem

Simulator Scrimmage

Round One concludes, and the tie-breakers kick in

At the end of Round One, the leaderboard was headed by PinkLeaf, with five points to his name, followed by the beloved IBella with three points. TanqR secured the third position with a single victory, scoring one point.

However, due to their failure to win any of the six games they played in Round One, KreekCraft and Denis had to compete in a game of Ball Boop to determine the winner via a tie-breaker.

The Ball Boop regulations were pretty straightforward. Each player gets three lives, and the round is won by the person who keeps the ball on the board the longest.

Sadly for Denis, he had to bid farewell to RB Battles Championship Season 3 when KreekCraftt, the victor of RBB Season One, dominated the tie-breaker by being the last guy to roll and sending Denis flying three times in a row.

Roblox RB Battles Championship: Round Two

For round two, everyone's wins were reset to zero since there were an even number of players. The final rounds were both free-for-all and team minigames between the four contestants left, with the fifth unfortunately only observing.

It was announced that the RB Battles Championship would be won by the first participant to successfully accumulate eight victories on that scoreboard; however, there was a turn of events that will be discussed later.

The battle was getting neck-to-neck between the four contestants, and the scoreboard was as follows:

TanqR - 7

- 7 PinkLeaf - 7

- 7 IBella - 6

- 6 KreekCraft - 5

The New Announcement for Round Two

Just as the tie for first place emerged, the management issued a fresh statement saying that they had chosen to change the winning point from eight to 10 because of the Championship event's unprecedented level of enthusiasm.

PickLeaf won the round and earned eight points when the mini-games commenced, but due to the new rules, this was a setback for him, and TanqR seized the opportunity to win 10 games and claim the Championship Trophy along with the rest of the goodies.

